Pattern Energy Q1 2019 Power Production Preview

Introduction

This article is part of a series tracking and analyzing wind speed data in order to estimate the quarterly power production of Pattern Energy (PEGI). Briefly, Pattern Energy operates a portfolio of wind farms mostly located across the United States and Canada. Thus, it is expected that power production (and consequently, revenue) is linked directly to the wind speeds experienced at each wind farm in the portfolio. Using wind speed data published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), estimates for power production can be derived shortly after the quarter concludes, prior to the official earnings report. For more information on the methodology, limitations, and accuracy of this model, please take a look at this article: "Can Wind Speed Data Really Predict Pattern Energy Earnings?"

The Track Record So Far

No model is perfect, and this model is very simplistic and uses crude data. However, there seems to be a reasonable correlation between the model predictions and the actual reported results. Shown below is the historical performance:

Wind Speeds This Quarter

(Source: NOAA)

January was a mostly average month, with some weakness showing up at the Post Rock site and slightly above-average wind speeds in California and Canada.

(Source: NOAA)

Wind speeds picked up in February, with continued strength in California and Canada. Additionally, the Southwest region of the continent experienced high wind speeds, notably affecting the Broadview wind farm.

(Source: NOAA)

After a strong start to the year, it’s as if a switch flipped. California experienced wind speeds well below average in March, erasing the gains from the first two months. Weakness was also seen in the Stillwater and Post Rock sites. The rest of the portfolio was mostly average or slightly below average.

The table below sums up the quarter:

Given the drastic changes in wind speed throughout the quarter, I’m not sure how well this model prediction will hold up. Typically, the model underestimates the wind resource, but it can also overestimate when wind speeds are above normal. Since wind speeds were all over the place, I don’t have much confidence in the model prediction this quarter. It should be noted that this model does not include data for the Santa Isabel, Meikle, and Japan projects - these are assumed to be producing at 100% of long-term averages. As a reminder, the wind index represents the theoretical power production given the available wind resource. Actual production will be lower due to maintenance and repairs. Historically, Pattern Energy has been able to maintain production a few percentage points below this theoretical maximum.

If the model is correct, we can expect wind resource to be close to long-term averages. My expectations for the quarter are a wind index in the 95-100 percentile range and actual production approximately 2% below the wind index. I invite you to examine the data and draw your own conclusions.

News Items

Pattern Energy is moving forward with the Gulf Wind repowering project. Based on comments made in the Q4 earnings call, repowering has been pushed back to year end in order to take advantage of higher expected electricity prices this summer. Nonetheless, in a recently filed 8-K, Pattern Energy has exercised its option to purchase turbines from Pattern Development. Pattern Development had the option of choosing the number of turbines to be sold (10-60) and has opted to sell 10.

In what appears to be a sale-leaseback transaction, Pattern Energy purchased the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of Pattern Development. Purchase price is to be book value at the end of March ($10.5-13.1 million), and Pattern Development will be billed for usage after the transaction.

Earnings Expectations

In comparison to the previous year, Pattern Energy has gained the Japan portfolio (84 MW), MSM (73 MW), and Stillwater (35 MW), offset by the loss in production due to the sale of El Arrayan (81 MW) and K2 (90 MW). Additionally, production at the Santa Isabel site was curtailed last year due to the lingering effects from Hurricane Maria. Wind resource levels appear to be similar and total portfolio capacity has slightly increased, so I expect a modest bump in revenues and CAFD compared to the year-ago quarter.

In the previous earnings call, Pattern Energy guided to a midpoint 2019 CAFD of $175 million, putting the payout ratio at approximately 95%. This is dependent on the weather as usual, but is also driven by cost savings measures such as implementation of a new ERP system and self-performing maintenance. In addition, management has mentioned 2-4 potential acquisitions, likely to be announced in the second quarter, which are expected to contribute $5 million in CAFD.

Technicals

Pattern Energy has managed to break through resistance at $21 and continues in an uptrend. RSI is hovering around 60, indicating neutral-to-slightly overbought conditions. Expect the next resistance level to be around the $24-25 range; Pattern Energy has done a number of equity offerings at this price point in the past. Short-term support is at $21 and long-term support is at $17.

Conclusion

Wind speed data from NOAA suggests that Pattern Energy power production will be close to long-term averages in Q1, but high variability in wind speeds increases the uncertainty in the model. There has been little news in the first few months this year, and thus far, it appears to be business as usual. Items to look for in the next earnings report include: updates on the PG&E Corp. (PCG) bankruptcy, ERCOT congestion and Texas electricity pricing as it pertains to the Gulf Wind hedge and repowering, and dropdown acquisitions expected in the next quarter.

Pattern Energy is expected to report earnings in early May.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.