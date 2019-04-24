Disney: New Streaming Service Could Transform Its Valuation

If the market opts to treat Disney similarly to Netflix, investors might well expect a major revaluation to the upside.

Disney is attempting to forge a new narrative, positioning itself as a growth stock story akin to Netflix or even Amazon.

Disney+ is priced at $6.99 per month; Disney clearly aims to undercut Netflix, the current market leader, and make a play for the streaming crown.

From television to theme parks, from films to toys, Disney’s (DIS) entertainment empire spans virtually every conceivable medium through which content can be consumed. Thus, it was only a matter of time before it made a foray into the newest and hottest platform for consuming media content: streaming services.

On April 11, Disney+ was unveiled to much fanfare. The advent of Disney+ raises new questions about the venerable company’s future. While the service was long anticipated, its potential impact on Disney’s business remains hotly debated.

Do You Want to Build a Streaming Service?

Disney’s streaming intentions have been well known for some time, as Epsilon Theory’s Rusty Guinn noted in a recent article:

It certainly wasn’t because people didn’t know about Disney’s streaming plans. Disney has been extremely transparent about almost all the details throughout its development. We have known the service was in planning for years. We knew its name in November. We knew about the massive investment in proprietary platform content, the new VP heading up the group, and the details of some of the individual programming planned in January. In LexisNexis Newsdesk’s database, between March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, there were more than 48,400 news articles, major blogs, press releases mentioning Disney and streaming.”

Despite the long lead time and general lack of surprises regarding Disney+, Disney shares leapt higher in the wake of the official unveiling. The stock is now trading 12% higher than it was the day before the advent of Disney+. That means the market has added more than $20 billion to the company’s valuation virtually overnight.

So why did the market react as if this was a surprise?

Just can’t wait to be king

The Disney+ announcement was a long time coming and broadly expected. Disney received a raft of upgrades from analysts in the run-up to the announcement, and the general contours of the service were well understood before CEO Bob Iger pulled back the curtain.

With so much already known, this was hardly some binary investment event. One would think that the market’s reaction would be positive, sure. But the ebullience left many surprised. We are inclined to concur with Guinn's answer to this apparent conundrum: price.

At $6.99 per month, Disney+ will undercut many other streaming services. It also stands in stark contrast to Netflix (NFLX), the original and largest streaming platform, which has been raising prices in an effort to plug its still-yawning financial gap.

A low initial price point makes sense as part of an effort to build a wide subscriber base, and no one expects the price to remain that low forever. But the chosen price point has further significance. It is definitely not profit-maximizing, and Disney no doubt intends to jack up prices eventually.

But setting the initial price point for Disney+ so low signals that Disney is here to compete for the streaming crown, not merely be an also-ran. It appears that Disney is throwing down the gauntlet to Netflix.

A Whole New Narrative

Disney+ is far more than a content platform. It is not merely a different medium through which one may watch and enjoy Disney-branded content. Rather, it represents a fundamental shift in Disney’s narrative as a company. Guinn’s recent article proffers an excellent crystallization of this point:

Disney is creating a powerful narrative that it will take market share. Because Disney is creating Common Knowledge that it will dominate streaming. Because Disney wants you to know that everyone else knows that it is now a Growth Stock – not in the constituent-of-the-Russell-1000-Growth-Index sense, but in the put-us-in-your-basket-with Netflix, Nvidia and Amazon sense.”

In other words, Disney+ is set to shape Disney the company, transforming it from a company valued as a multimedia profit-spinning machine with an unrivaled intellectual property portfolio, into one valued like an ultra-growth tech stock. If Disney can make that reassessment stick, it could see massive revaluation to the upside akin to that currently experienced by Netflix.

The Wonderful World of Profits

Some analysts and commentators are already fumbling with the idea of “Disney as a service,” but most fail to grasp just how much of an impact such a narrative change could have on the stock price.

It is here that the comparative with Netflix becomes important. The current king of streaming is valued at nearly $170 billion, a valuation built entirely on future expectations of monumental growth. Despite price hikes and only limited competition from a few upstart rival streaming services, Netflix has still failed to get out of the red.

Disney, on the other hand, has a vast profitable empire, in addition to owning the most valuable entertainment-related IP in the world. It can afford to subsidize its streaming service with relative ease if it wants to do so. But its tremendous pricing power, proven time and again across numerous platforms, might well mean it does not have to absorb losses from Disney+ to compete for streaming dominance - not for long anyway.

Investors' Eye View

At $233.36 a share, Disney boasts a market capitalization of nearly $240 billion and trades for a bit more than 18 times earnings. That is not exactly cheap, but it is not horrifically expensive either.

However, if the new narrative takes hold, the current valuation could soon look very cheap indeed. Lest we forget that, last May, Netflix actually surpassed Disney, albeit briefly, to be the most valuable media company in the United States.

If Disney can catch some of the tech stock fairy dust that has lifted Netflix to dizzying heights, it may end up receiving a radical re-evaluation from the market. If Disney can make a credible play for the streaming crown, whether it crushes Netflix in the process or not, the company might well find itself receiving far more generous price targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.