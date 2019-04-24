Kohl's: Amazon Returns Program Appears To Help Sales Growth

If we assume that Kohl's can increase sales by 3% with a full rollout and costs increase by $100 million, then it will increase its EBITDA by around $100 million.

Kohl's (KSS) deal with Amazon to accept the return of Amazon items at its stores for free appears to be working well for Kohl's. The returns program started in 2017 and is operating in 100 stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee at the moment. Kohl's announced that the program will now be rolled out to 1,150+ Kohl's locations across 48 states (probably excluding the one Alaska store, while Kohl's isn't in Hawaii). The expansion of the program must mean that the results in the current markets have been favorable for Kohl's, and this appears to be supported by independent data.

Effects Of The Return Program

Earnest Research uses "the credit, debit and bill pay activity of millions of anonymous U.S. consumers" to help come up with its reports. It compared results for Kohl's in the Chicago market and the rest of the US (excluding the original returns program markets of Chicago and Los Angeles). The findings indicated that the returns program has been quite active, with around 7% to 8% of Chicago Kohl's customers making an Amazon return plus or minus three days of their Kohl's purchase (compared to around 3% for the rest of the US).

This returns activity appears to translate into increased sales for Kohl's, with its sales in the Chicago market (based on Earnest's data) up year over year approximately 8% for 2018, compared to 2% for the rest of the US. Earnest also noted that the Chicago market significantly outperformed the rest of the US in terms of new customer growth.

While this data isn't going to be a perfectly accurate reflection of Kohl's actual results, it does seem fairly good. Kohl's ended up with +0.7% sales in 2018 compared to 2017, and Earnest's data appears to have Kohl's up around +2% to +2.5% in total. The level of accuracy would be lower with a subset such as the Chicago market, but I'd be comfortable in believing that the true sales growth for the Chicago market was at least several percentage points higher than the rest of the US.

Impact On Results And Valuation

If Kohl's can increase its total sales by around 3% (from its previous 2019 guidance) from the Amazon return program expansion, then it would end up with around $19.85 billion in net sales. The incremental cost of the return program is uncertain, but if it added $100 million to costs (around 1.8% of SG&A or 0.5% of net sales), then Kohl's would see its EBITDA go up by around $100 million and its net income go up by around $75 million.

$ Million Net Sales $19,850 Other Revenue $1,050 Cost of Merchandise Sold $12,615 SG&A $5,785 Depreciation and Amortization $930 Interest Expense $200 Income Tax $335 Net Income $1,035

Now Kohl's may generate around $2.5 billion EBITDA. This would make its enterprise value $13.75 billion with a 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple. Kohl's net debt is now projected at approximately $725 million by the end of the year. This results in an estimated value of $81.40 per share, an increase of around 5% from my previous estimate.

I've done these calculations based on a full-year with the expanded program, so actual 2019 results will probably be lower due to the mid-year rollout.

Conclusion

The Amazon returns program appears to be a net positive for Kohl's, given the decision to expand the program from its original markets to across the continental US. Earnest Research's data shows the Chicago market performing around 6% better in terms of year-over-year sales compared to markets that didn't have the pilot returns program.

If we more conservatively assume that Kohl's can see a roughly 3% boost to sales from the expansion of the program (and that costs go up by $100 million), then it would see its net income increase by around $75 million and its EBITDA increase by $100 million. This would put its estimated value at around $81.40, approximately 8% above its April 23rd closing price.

The move in Kohl's share price on the news of the program expansion is probably stronger than warranted based on the projected results from the program. However, Kohl's now appears to be slightly undervalued compared to moderately undervalued before.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.