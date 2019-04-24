Southern Copper: A Copper Major With An Ambitious Growth Plan

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is one of the biggest copper producers. Its operations are located in Peru (Cuajone, Toquepala) and Mexico (the IMMSA unit, Buenavista, La Caridad). It also owns several interesting development projects such as El Arco (Mexico), Tia Maria and Los Canchas (Peru). Besides copper, the company produces also zinc, silver and molybdenum. Southern Copper has a strong shareholder structure, as its majority owner, Grupo Mexico, controls 88.91% of the company. Grupo Mexico alone is controlled by German Larrea Mota Velasco and his family. Due to the large copper production volumes, low production costs and an ambitious production growth plan, Southern Copper is an interesting way to gain some exposure to the copper market.

The company's reserves are really impressive when compared to the other major copper producers. The chart below shows the state as of the end of 2017. As can be seen, Southern Copper's reserves were 48% higher in comparison to Codelco's and 49% higher in comparison to Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) reserves. Southern Copper's reserves should be sufficient for more than 6 decades of copper production at the current production level.

(Source: Southern Copper)

The most recent structure of the company's copper reserves (valid as of the end of 2018) is shown in the table below. As can be seen, the overall number declined to 68.417 million tons, or 136.834 billion lb. The major part of reserves (78.8%) is attributable to Southern Copper's producing mines (Cuajone, Toquepala, Buenavista, La Caridad, the IMMSA unit). The remaining 21.2% is attributable to the development projects, especially to El Arco that contains reserves of more than 21.5 billion lb copper.

(Source: Southern Copper)

In 2018, Southern Copper produced 1.77 billion lb copper, 43.97 million lb molybdenum, 17.3 million toz silver and 141.56 million lb zinc. As shown in the chart below, according to the 2019 production guidance, production of all the four metals is expected to increase this year. The biggest jump should be seen in zinc production, which should grow by more than 36%.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Southern Copper)

Another positive feature of Southern Copper is its ability to keep on pushing copper cash costs lower over the recent years. While in 2015, the copper cash costs net of by-products peaked at $1.11/lb, one year later, they declined to $0.95/lb, and in 2018, they were below $0.9/lb. As shown in the chart below, the company is positioned at the lower end of the copper industry cash cost curve.

(Source: Southern Copper)

Not only is Southern Copper a major low-cost copper producer, but it has also a very attractive growth profile. In 2018, Southern Copper produced 883,689 tons of copper. Mainly due to the new concentrator at the Toquepala mine, the production should climb to 986,700 tons in 2019. However, this is only the beginning. The company aims to grow its annual copper production to 1.5 million tons by 2025.

The near-term growth projects include the Tia Maria-Arequipa, Buenavista zinc and Pilares-Sonora projects. The Tia Maria-Arequipa project should cost $1.4 billion, and after it is completed, it should be able to produce 120,000 tons (240 million lb) copper per year. The permitting process is expected to be completed in the coming months. The Buenavista zinc project includes the construction of a $413 million concentrator that will boost the annual production capacity of the mine by 80,000 tons (160 million lb) zinc and 20,000 tons (40 million lb) copper. The construction should be completed in 2021. The Pilares-Sonora project envisions the development of a satellite deposit that will feed the La Caridad copper concentrator. The project should cost $159 million, and it should increase Southern Copper's copper production by 35,000 tons (70 million lb) per year starting in 2020.

The above-mentioned development projects should be followed by the Peruvian Los Canchas and Michiquillay projects, which should start production in 2025, with an annual capacity of 150,000 tons (300 million lb) and 238,000 tons (476 million lb) copper respectively.

The production growth will not be cost-free. The CAPEX should climb to $1.7 billion this year, to $2.1 billion in 2020, to $2.2 billion in 2021 and to $2.44 billion in 2022 (chart below). A better part of the CAPEX program should be financed from internal sources. As of the end of 2018, Southern Copper held cash & cash equivalents of $845 million. The 2018 EBITDA equaled $3.56 billion, operating income equaled $2.88 billion and net earnings equaled $1.54 billion. If the cash flows are not sufficient, the company may use some kind of debt financing.

(Source: Southern Copper)

The indebtedness of the company isn't high. As of the end of 2018, its long-term debt stood at $5.96 billion. That means a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.67. This is less than Freeport's 1.77, KGHM's 1.83, or Glencore's 2.83. Moreover, the time structure of the debt is very favorable, as $4.8 billion matures only after 2034. As Southern Copper has also a strong major shareholder, Grupo Mexico, it shouldn't have any problem in securing additional debt of a billion USD, if needed.

The company seems to be well-positioned for the expected copper market deficit. Various analysts predict that the current copper market deficit should not only prevail but should even worsen over time, as the copper demand keeps on growing, fuelled by global economic growth and the rapid growth of electric vehicles adoption. For example, Goldman Sachs (chart above) predicts that the copper market should get into a small surplus in 2020, 2021 and 2022, but the surpluses should turn into huge deficits starting in 2023. If Goldman's predictions are true, Southern Copper should reach the 1.5 million ton (3 billion lb) production level right on time to reap the benefits of the elevated copper prices.

Another factor that supports copper bulls is the state of copper warehouse levels. As can be seen in the chart above, copper warehouse levels are at their lowest point since early 2008. The last time they were this low, copper was trading in the $3.5-4/lb range. Declining warehouse levels, in combination with the expected production deficits, are a great catalyst for higher copper prices. The main risk is a recession. In the case of a recession, copper demand will decline, pushing copper prices down. A recession is inevitable, however, its timing is unknown. It may start as soon as this year, it may start in 2022, or it may start even later. The question isn't whether it arrives but when it arrives.

The technical picture (chart above) is interesting. After a steep decline in 2018, when Southern Copper shares lost around 30% of their value, a price recovery started in early 2019. Right now, the share price stands at $40, which is still well below the early 2018 highs above $55. However, the recent bull run stands at a crossroads right now. The 10-day moving average is about to cross the 50-day moving average to the upside, which would be a strong bullish signal. Moreover, the RSI stands at 60, and it hasn't reached the overbought levels yet. On the other hand, the share price seems to be forming a local peak. If the current weakness persists and the share price declines below the 10-day moving average, a more robust consolidation may follow in the near term.

Conclusion

Southern Copper is a company that is definitely worth a closer look. It is one of the top copper producers, with low production costs and great growth plans. The company's annual copper production should increase from 2 billion to 3 billion lb copper over the next 6 years. It generates enough cash flows to cover a substantial part of its extensive growth CAPEX needs. As a bonus, it offers a 3.7% dividend yield. Right now, it trades at a P/E ratio slightly above 20 and a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 10.8. Both of the numbers are higher than I would like, however, given the good condition of the company, its ambitious growth plan and the positive copper market outlook, shares of Southern Copper are worth considering. Especially if a price correction occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.