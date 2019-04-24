Things To Consider Before Buying Johnson & Johnson At $140

We would like to see a small pullback to create a margin of safety in what remains a top-notch company and stock.

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been a staple of dividend growth portfolios for decades. The company boasts an ongoing streak of 56 consecutive years of increasing its annual payout to shareholders. For nearly a quarter century, investors who have reinvested dividends have realized total annual returns of 11.5%, which can generate immense amounts of wealth over the long term. Today, Johnson & Johnson trades for nearly $140 per share, the upper end of its 52-week range. While this iconic name deserves consideration for any long-term stock portfolio, there are some things to consider before signing off on your purchase order at the current stock price.

The Stock Isn't As Cheap As It Appears

When you first look at Johnson & Johnson, the stock appears attractively priced, despite trading at the top of its 52-week range. Based on analyst-projected earnings for the full year of $8.59 per share, the stock's earnings multiple of 16.29X represents a 13% discount to its 10-year median P/E ratio of 18.7X.

However, when we look at a few other valuation metrics, we get some conflicting results. When we look at valuation from a standpoint of free cash flow, the valuation has actually trended lower over the past decade. This makes sense, as the share price has been partially inflated by a strong bull market (rising tide lifting all boats type of effect). Despite Johnson & Johnson increasing its conversion rate of revenues to FCF over time (currently a robust 22%), the share price has outpaced this, pushing the yield lower.

Additionally, the stock's current dividend yield is on the wrong side of historical norms. Investors can obtain a yield of 2.61%, a solid yield that slightly exceeds the yield on 10-year US treasuries. However, the stock's 10-year median yield of 2.84% implies an 8% premium on shares from an income generation standpoint.

This isn't to say that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a valuation that should make you want to pull your hair out - rather the stock's current valuation is near fair value at best. When you consider some other aspects of the company, a margin of safety emerges as a wise instrument to wield.

Johnson & Johnson's Revenue Model Is Evolving

The most widely recognized brands behind the Johnson & Johnson badge include household staples such as Tylenol and Band-Aids, but the reality is that those well-known brands make up a very small portion of its business. In fact, the company's portfolio has evolved a bit over the years.

In 2009, Johnson & Johnson totaled $63.7 billion in worldwide revenues. Of that total, approximately $24.6 billion (38% of the total) came from the pharmaceutical division. The consumer division (where Tylenol and Band-Aids are housed, among others) totaled $16.0 billion (25% of the total).

Fast forward to 2018. Of Johnson & Johnson's $81.6 billion in global sales, $40.7 billion was from the pharmaceutical business. This represents a just under a 50% ratio of sales. The consumer division has shrunk to 17% of sales at $13.9 billion. Why is this relevant? Because there is more volatility in a pharmaceutical pipeline/business model than there is in selling Tylenol and Band-Aids. There is also more potential upside, and that is one of the factors that explain this long-term trend.

Volatility and Risk Demand Margin Of Safety

As Johnson & Johnson increases its exposure to the pharmaceutical industry, some aspects of how the stock trades should be considered. There are certain risks that the company exposes itself to as a result of its increased weight in pharma. For example, pharmaceutical companies face the risk of expiring patents that can lead to sudden losses in revenue. The pharmaceutical industry is also both highly regulated and scrutinized - especially in the US, where political chatter is picking up about the high costs that citizens are paying to acquire drugs.

Just compare the company's earnings multiple for this year against that of various pharmaceutical peers:

Johnson & Johnson 2019 P/E: 16.29X

Pfizer (PFE) 2019 P/E: 13.64X

AbbVie (ABBV) 2019 P/E: 9.05X

Amgen (AMGN) 2019 P/E: 12.74X

Merck & Co. (MRK) 2019 P/E: 15.97X

Celgene (CELG) 2019 P/E: 8.75X

While there are others out there, it should be clear that the risks associated with doing business in the industry result in a market-applied discount to the stock. This isn't to say that Johnson & Johnson should be trading at a single-digit P/E ratio, as it has proven itself as a fantastic pharma business and is diversified into other health areas such as medical devices and consumer products. However, when people see that the stock is trending towards a lower P/E versus what has been typical over the past decade, it should be noted that it is possibly a partial result of the market's reflection of the risks associated with a heavier weight towards pharmaceuticals.

Wrapping Up

We remain bullish on Johnson & Johnson over the long term but simply recognize that the company is slowly evolving. This requires extra consideration when trying to determine an entry point. Despite the discount to historical earnings multiples, we view shares as modestly overvalued at this time. We would find the shares more attractive were they to be approximately 10% less expensive. A share price of about $126 would bring the dividend yield back in line with historical norms and offer a P/E ratio that reflects both added risk and the high quality of Johnson & Johnson's business as a whole.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.