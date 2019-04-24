The Liquidation Of ConocoPhillips Continues

ConocoPhillips (COP) is stuck. It has a production volume that makes it hard to grow production significantly. Yet, management has looked at competitors and wants the company's stock to keep rolling along. So management has hit on an ingenious solution that the market place just loves. Management is partially liquidating the company until news of a major production increase arrives. In the meantime, periodic news releases about great discoveries that may lead to significant production increases will help the process. Whether this whole scheme constitutes good management is up to the shareholder to decide.

Just The Facts, Mam

Management announced on April 18, the sale of two United Kingdom subsidiaries for a sales price of $2.675 billion. Management specifically noted that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. This follows the sale of the Greater Sunrise assets for about $350 million which closed on April 15. But it has not revised the capital budget for greater growth guidance. That should alert shareholders that management is going for a positive market reception today at a potentially costly one tomorrow.

Follow That Cash

Interestingly, the cash guidance emphasizes shareholder returns. Management appears fixated on the market applause for returning cash to shareholders.

Source: ConocoPhillips February 2018, shareholder update.

As shown above, the proceeds from the sales match the share repurchases. When assets are sold and then shares are repurchased, you basically have a liquidation in process. This company has been slowly winding down operations for sometime ever since the debt load was an issue.

The debt load is no longer an issue as cash flow has climbed nicely with the strong price of oil. However, production is rising by single digits. This is not making up for the sales of assets and the share repurchases are not keeping pace with the resulting lower production due to the debt repayments.

That leads management to discuss other measures such as debt-adjusted production growth so that the company's management can show production growth on the remaining production.

Similarly, dividend growth fueled by property sales as well as a lack of production growth can be another euphemism for liquidation. For the last year or two, the market appears fairly happy with all this. But if it continues, then at some point the market will "catch on" and revalue these shares.

Growth In Fifth Place

The problem appears to be the low ranking of significant growth. The race to generate free cash flow and receive still more market applause appears to come at the expense of growth. Combined with the share repurchases and the dividend increases, these steps together mean low or no growth. At some point, management needs to show significant production growth or there will not be a company.

Management states that oil is a mature industry. But that is not an excuse to avoid looking for growth areas to grow company production. Unconventional production, for example, is growing at a decent pace and there is plenty of growth left in that section of the industry.

Future Possibilities

Management does have some prospects that may bail the company out of the current conundrum.

Source: ConocoPhillips February 2018, shareholder update.

By far the most visible of the possibilities has to be the Alaska projects. Significant production increases in Alaska are expected after 2020. Of all the projects listed, this one has the most potential to place the company back on the production growth track.

The Montney and the Louisiana Austin Chalk appear to offer some unspecified potential. Both are relatively low-risk unconventional projects. Once they ramp up to speed, they could significantly influence production and cash flow. The only problem with the Montney acreage is its location in British Columbia where the current government is fairly hostile to the needs of the oil and gas industry. Fortunately, this project is in the early stages. Therefore, another more friendly government could be in charge when it is time to ramp up production.

Source: ConocoPhillips February 2018, shareholder update.

These areas have significant amount of production as well as at least 10 rigs. These projects are proving to have more upside than anyone ever imagined a decade ago. The core areas expand as technology improves and more intervals can be efficiently produced.

That really should not surprise anyone. The unconventional production part of the business is relatively new. Assumed recovery rates are generally much lower than a conventional field. Those recovery rates are rising as technology improves.

However, the discussion of secondary recovery and tertiary recovery of the oil reserves in the unconventional business is really just beginning. Over the next decade or so, the unconventional business will likely continue to surprise on the upside.

The Future

Management has the potential to raise current production much more than the current growth rate guidance. However, the latest sale announcement appears to "wipe out" any growth at all this year. Instead, production increases will hopefully replace production lost to asset sales.

Asset sales followed by share buybacks and dividend increases will only raise the stock price so much. At a certain point, too much liquidation will not be a good thing.

Instead, this management needs solid proposals to grow the company now rather than wait for some of the large projects to "save the day" in the future. Free cash flow is not a substitute for actual production and profitability growth. If anything, the free cash flow demonstrates a lack of management drive and ambition. Competitors manage to find suitable projects to operate profitably in this environment, yet this company can only return the cash to shareholders. There is a lot of profitable oil and gas to produce and sell that this company has decided not to pursue.

Clearly, management is going for accolades today and hoping the bill does not come due until those big projects are there to pay for the current scheme. Otherwise, shareholders do not have a lot to look forward to in the future.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 19, 2019

The stock did not respond much to the news at the current time. That is because management has already lifted expectations such that some announcements are assumed. The latest share repurchases should help keep this stock afloat. Rising oil prices will also help the stock price and so will any announced dividend increases. An occasional discovery announcement or progress on the larger projects will also aid the stock price value.

However, at some point, this company needs significant production increases to maintain the stock price. Otherwise, the stock price will simply adjust as the slow liquidation proceeds. At the current time, the market appears to be expecting an earnings decline. Next week's announcement needs to be far more energetic than the current market expectations or this stock goes nowhere.

Any material benefit from any of the large projects appears to be a few years off. That will make the future stock price largely dependent upon the price of oil. Buyer beware because there are a lot of more promising possibilities out there at the current time.

I analyze oil and gas companies like ConocoPhillips and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.