CannaTech Conference Series: Tahira Rehmatullah, Managing Partner Of Hypur Ventures, CFO Of MTech Acquisition Corp

We also discussed MTech's merger with MJ Freeway and her expectation that cannabis will soon be treated like a global commodity.

She spoke to us about the evolution of the cannabis industry, the importance of pivoting and the formality of legalization.

We interviewed Tahira Rehmatullah at the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, where she gave a talk on the global impact of ancillary products and technology.

By Rena Sherbill

Jonathan Liss and I covered the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv that ran from April 1 to 2. We talked with a wide variety of attendees and presenters - from executives and scientists to venture capitalists, money managers, marketers and journalists. We'll be releasing more of these interviews as separate podcasts, as part of our CannaTech Conference Series. So look for those in the coming weeks.

I was very happy to sit down on Day 2 of the conference with Tahira Rehmatullah after she had given a talk on the global impact of ancillary products and technology. Tahira is Managing Partner of Hypur Ventures and serves as CFO of MTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTEC). She also advises numerous businesses and entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry. Tahira has been named one of the most powerful women in the cannabis business by Fortune Magazine and Complex.

You can listen to this conversation by clicking play above or look for us on Libsyn, SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts/iTunes. As we will be putting out episodes every week, consider subscribing on your favorite podcast platform.

Topics covered:

1:40 - How Tahira got started in the sector

2:05 - The evolution of the industry, how businesses are structured. Formalization of infrastructure is the next wave.

4:15 - HyprVentures - 1st fund was focused on ancillary businesses. 2nd fund focusing more on growth opportunities. Global scale. Looking at the entire supply chain to make it more efficient.

5:15 - MTech launched in 2018 and was focused on taking a US based ancillary business public. Capital was focused on cultivation, but the market had been ignoring and not understanding ancillary. Interesting to see the shift since 2018.

6:05 - Cannabis will be treated like a global commodity - we're not there yet, but it will happen.

6:38 - What Tahira looks for in companies. Cannabis is now a very competitive industry with a lot of overlap. Management teams must understand that they'll have to pivot.

11:27 - Medical innovation will push legalization forward.

12:50 - Blockchain still isn't developed enough, but will continue to evolve.

14:30 - Success and failures with businesses - what was surprising to learn. Getting past the learning curve. Smart partnerships are key.

16:30 - The shift in mainstream media coverage has been extreme. The need for advertising has weakened some businesses.

17:30 - Within 3-4 years we'll see some kind of federal policy, but likely at the state level. We're not close - maybe 10 years out - from total federal legalization. By the time it happens though, it will only be a formality.

20:17 - MTech's merger with MJ Freeway, which invented seed to sale tracking. One of the few businesses that has a global footprint. Great opportunity for MTech to create a larger technology platform.

22:10 - Advice for investors looking to get into the cannabis space. Risk tolerance, due diligence is salient. Understanding the different aspects of where you can invest.

23:57 - Righting the wrongs in the cannabis space. Socially responsible investing.

26:16 - The future of the industry - a mix of big and small players. Much like the beer and liquor sector.

