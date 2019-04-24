Barclays: Waiting For Bramson, Avoid Until Then

The shares are not worth owning without a change of strategy, and the activist investor may not succeed. We would avoid Barclays for now.

On a P/E basis (excluding litigation & conduct costs), Barclays is more expensive than Lloyds; its earnings are also potentially unsustainable.

Both Net Asset Value and valuation multiple have been falling in the last 5 years, reflecting persistent value destruction and disappointment.

Barclays is the subject of an activist campaign; its shares are at their lowest level since 2016, trading on 0.6x Price / Tangible Book Value.

Introduction

Barclays (BCS) has been in the news, with activist investor Ed Bramson having taken a 5.5% stake (which makes him the 3rd largest shareholder), and seeking a Board seat as well as changes in company strategy. Shareholders will be voting on this at the Annual General Meeting in the week after next (May 2), and Barclays is also reporting 19Q1 results this Thursday (Apr 25).

At 169.4p, Barclays shares are at their lowest level since late 2016 (just after the U.K. voted to leave the E.U.), and are trading on only 0.6x Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV"). This review assesses whether Barclays is a bargain by analyzing its historic problems and future earnings.

Barclays Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (18-Apr-19).

Company Overview

Barclays is a U.K.-listed bank involved in personal banking, business banking, investment banking and credit cards. It has 52% of its revenues from the U.K. and 36% from Americas (primarily the U.S.). A breakdown of Barclays' income by business and by geography is below:

Barclays Income by Business & Geography (2018A) Source: Barclays results presentation (18Q4).

Barclays' U.K. bank competes with domestic banks such as Lloyds (LYG) and RBS (RBS), as well as with the U.K. subsidiaries of international banks such as HSBC (HSBC) and Santander (SAN); its investment bank competes with global banks such as JP Morgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Historic Value Destruction

Barclays shares have fallen from 273p to 169p since 2013 year-end, representing a 35% loss in 5 years even with a partial offset in dividends. Most of the loss has been due to the P/TBV multiple shrinking from 1.0x to 0.6x, though its TBV Per Share has also fallen, as shown below:

Barclays Share Value Bridge (2013 Year End to Latest) Source: Barclays company reports, Bloomberg Markets (18-Apr-19).

The falls in Barclays' P/TBV and in its TBV Per Share have both taken place over multiple years, as shown below, reflecting persistent value destruction and investor disappointment in the stock:

Barclays Price / TBV at Year End (2013-Latest) Source: Barclays company reports, Bloomberg. Barclays TBV Per Share at Year End (2013-18) Source: Barclays company reports, Bloomberg.

Falling Net Asset Value

Barclays’ total Net Asset Value has fallen from £47.0bn to £45.0bn between 2013 and 2018 . This has been result of only £0.5bn of statutory Attributable Profits having been made, while £4.2bn of dividends having been declared (partially paid in scrip) during this period.

A key drain on profits has been Litigation & Conduct ("L&C") costs, totaling £12.0bn in 2013-18; without L&C costs, Attributable Profit during the period would have totaled £11.6bn, as shown in the first chart below.

L&C costs at Barclays included Payment Protection Insurance ("PPI"), a mis-selling scandal involving nearly all U.K. banks before Great Financial Crisis. However, Barclays also suffered large non-PPI L&C costs in Corporate & Investment Banking ("CIB") and other non-U.K. businesses, as shown in the second chart below.

Barclays Attributable Profits (2013-18A) NB. 2018 figures are after £2,195m write-down on Barclays Africa sale. Both sets of Attributable Profit figures are on continuing operations basis. Source: Barclays company reports. Barclays Litigation & Conduct Costs (2013-18A) NB. 2018 L&C costs included a $2bn settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice on legacy Residential Mortgaged-Back Securities issues. Source: Barclays company reports.

Higher 2018 P/E Than Lloyds

Excluding L&C costs, Barclays made an Attributable Profit of £3.53bn in 2018 – which implies an 8.3x P/E on its current market capitalisation of £29.0bn. However, this actually gives Barclays a slightly higher P/E than Lloyds.

Lloyds had £5.82bn of underlying Attributable Profit in 2018, implying a P/E of 8.1x on its market capitalisation of £46.9bn. Moreover, Lloyds’ underlying Attributable Profit is after non-PPI L&C costs of £600m (pre-tax), so arguably its "real" P/E is even lower.

Barclays management is targeting Return on Tangible Equity ("ROTE") of ≥9% in 2019 and ≥10% in 2020 (both excluding L&C costs), higher than the 8.5% achieved in 2018. However, as will be explained below, we have reason to suspect that Barclays’ earnings may not be sustainable at their current level.

Barclays Group Targets vs. 2018 Actual Source: Barclays results presentation (18Q4).

Earnings Potentially Unsustainable

We believe Barclays’ earnings may not be sustainable at their current level (as indicated by its ROTE of 8.5% excluding L&C costs), because:

CIB has been a drag on group returns and is a volatile business; moreover, Barclays is subscale and structurally uncompetitive in investment banking

Barclays' U.K. has seen deteriorating fundamentals – it has falling Net Interest Margin ("NIM") and rising costs, and may lack scale vs. key peers

There may be further L&C costs due to ongoing probes/lawsuits, and such costs may be inherent in the nature of Barclays' CIB activities

The ROTE of 8.5% excluding L&C costs in 2018 has also been achieved with provisions that year being the lowest in 5 years, at £1.47bn, vs. £2.34bn in 2017 and the next lowest in 2013-18 being £1.76bn in 2015.

Investment Banking is Low-Return & Volatile

CIB ROTE has been persistently less than 10% (excluding L&C costs), while Barclays U.K. and Consumer, Cards & Payments ("CC&P") each had a ROTE of 17% in 2018, meaning CIB's have been a drag on group returns. (CIB is more than 50% of allocated tangible equity in the group.)

CIB displays unfavourable financial characteristics, including high volatility, as shown below. Total income has been flat or declining during 2014-18, despite allocated tangible equity rising from £22.0bn to £26.0bn. Markets revenues fell significantly in 2017; while it partially recovered in 2018, this was mostly offset by a fall in Banking revenues. Cost:income ratio has been too high, averaging over 75% in recent years.

Barclays CIB P&L and Selected Metrics (2014-18A) Source: Barclays company reports.

Execution in CIB does not seem to be improving, and a change of strategy is likely needed. Ed Bramson, through his investment vehicle Sherborne Investors, has called for “a judicious rebalancing of the CIB strategy, especially in its Markets trading activities”. His reasoning appears to be that Barclays' CIB is subscale and structurally uncompetitive.

Subscale Investment Banking Business

Bramson appears to believe that Barclays’ CIB business is subscale, structurally uncompetitive and will destroy shareholder value. Sherborne's letter to Barclays shareholders contains many insights on the investment banking industry and Barclays' place within it, and is worth quoting at length:

“The yield on trading assets tends to correlate to the proportion of its trading activity that is generated by a firm's corporate customers or by customers of its wealth management business … Barclays has a large balance sheet, but, by global standards, a small corporate banking market share and sold its asset management business some years ago … the competitively viable firms are those with extensive corporate banking or wealth management businesses, or in some cases both, as these result in a higher quality mix of customer driven trading in their Markets businesses … Since it is extremely difficult and time consuming to gain corporate customer market share, Barclays' CIB has instead aggressively pursued "Buy Side" business which can be gained more quickly and easily through price reductions or loosening of credit standards … despite the addition of more and more assets, revenues have actually fallen since 2015, as the decline in yield has outpaced the increase in activity … A modern CIB cannot be competitive without a successful Markets presence … The Markets businesses of firms like Barclays that do not have strengths in these complementary areas are at a structural disadvantage … It should be a cautionary sign to the board that Barclays and Deutsche Bank have similar strategic weaknesses and have pursued similar product and customer strategies, resulting in revenue yields that are identical” Source: Sherborne Letter to Barclays Shareholders (08-Apr-19)

Analysis by Sherborne shows that Barclays CIB is not competitive as its peers, and has a deteriorating revenue yield, as shown below:

Barclays CIB ROTE vs. Peers Source: Sherborne letter to Barclays shareholders (08-Apr-19).

Barclays CIB Revenue Yield on Assets Source: Sherborne letter to Barclays shareholders (08-Apr-19).

Whether Bramson's bid for a Board seat will succeed is difficult to predict, but thus far the level of public support seems low. Shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have both come out in support of Barclays management; as have key shareholders like Aviva.

Deteriorating U.K. Business

Barclays's U.K. business has seen deteriorating fundamentals, with falling NIM and rising costs, likely as it lacks scale vs. peers.

While Barclays U.K. has reported rising reported Profit Before Tax ("PBT") in recent years, PBT excluding L&C costs has in fact been falling since 2015. This is despite more tangible equity being allocated (i.e. U.K. ROTE is declining).

Barclays U.K. PBT - Reported vs. Exc. L&C Source: Barclays company reports. Barclays U.K. Allocated Tangible Equity & ROTE Source: Barclays company reports.

Revenues have basically been flat on a growing asset base, with NIM falling since 2016. While some of this is due to the one-off consolidation of the non-core ESHLA portfolio, the trend appears to be structural. Barclays U.K. is trying to expand in mortgages, and this has diluted its NIM. It has also seen costs and cost:income ratio rising, which is the main cause of the fall in its PBT excluding L&C. These trends are shown below:

Barclays U.K. Net Revenues & NIM Source: Barclays company reports. Barclays U.K. Costs & Cost:Income Source: Barclays company reports.

Some of the cost increases were related to setting up of the U.K. ring-fenced bank (completed 18H1), but Barclays U.K. also lacks scale. It is smaller than U.K.-focused peers Lloyds & RBS, and smaller than global banks HSBC & Santander (which share synergies with their U.K. subsidiaries). Barclays U.K.'s PBT margin is lower than peers, and it is targeting a worse cost:income target (less than 60% vs. Lloyds’ low 40s), as shown below:

Barclays U.K. Net Revenues vs. Peers NB. RFB = U.K. “Ring-Fenced Bank” Source: Company reports. Barclays U.K. PBT vs. Peers NB. All figures on underlying basis. Source: Company reports

Even Barclays' management acknowledged the smaller size of their U.K. business may put them at a disadvantage:

“In terms of BUK cost-income ratio … a couple of things that I think are important when you sort of line us up to peers. One is just the relative size of our mortgage business compared to our peers, obviously, scale can be helpful. We're a very large participant, but there are people that are larger than us and that's an advantage to them” Tushar Morzaria, Barclays CFO, 17Q4 Earnings Call

Potential Further L&C Charges

There may be further L&C charges due to ongoing probes/lawsuits, and the nature of Barclays' activities. While U.K. L&C costs have been falling, there are other sources of bad news. For example, 2018 saw a new $2bn charge when Barclays settled with the U.S. DoJ on legacy RMBS litigation. Ongoing probes/lawsuits include those related to its 2008 fundraising, LIBOR, metals trading, FX, foreign bribery, etc. As an international investment bank operating in multiple jurisdictions, Barclays likely always carry material L&C risks.

Conclusion

Barclays is a business facing many challenges, especially in CIB, which we believe to be subscale and structurally uncompetitive. Its shares are cheap for a reason, as current earnings may not be sustainable; the shares are also not as cheap as Lloyds on 2018 P/E.

We believe Barclays shares are not worth owning without a change in strategy. We support Ed Bramson's proposal to slim down CIB, but we are not certain he will succeed. We believe even the U.K. business needs improving.

Without evidence that Barclays management would change course. we recommend staying away from the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC,HSBC,JPM, LYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.