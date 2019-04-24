Sanchez Energy: Despite Improvement, Oil Prices Are Still Well Below What It Needs

Restructuring remains quite likely, with the bonds the main beneficiary of improvements in oil prices.

Despite the improvement, 2020 strip prices are still well below the mid-$70s mark that Sanchez probably needs to grow production meaningfully without cash burn.

Sanchez is likely to deliver a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2019, due to its well below maintenance capex levels.

Oil prices have improved, with WTI spot prices above $66. However, 2020 strip prices are only at around $62.

The oil price outlook has been improving over the last few months, but it appears that oil prices are still below what Sanchez Energy (OTCPK:SNEC) needs to meaningfully improve its situation. Sanchez should be able to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2019 now, albeit with a capex budget well below maintenance levels. Going forward, it looks like Sanchez probably needs mid-$70s oil to be able to grow production by a meaningful amount without cash burn, and 2020 strip prices are still only in the low-$60s.

Sanchez's 2019 At Current Strip

Improved oil prices should boost Sanchez Energy's cash flow in 2019. WTI spot prices have increased to over $66, resulting the average WTI oil price for 2019 ending up at a bit below $63 based on the current strip. Sanchez's Eagle Ford position allows it to realise around WTI for its oil on average.

Natural gas prices have fallen a bit, but that impact on Sanchez's revenues is far outweighed by the improvement in oil prices.

At current strip prices, Sanchez Energy would be expected to deliver approximately $875 million in oil and gas revenue in 2019. Sanchez's hedges have around negative $31 million in value, due to it having around 38% of its projected 2019 oil production hedged at an average of $51.91 per barrel. After hedges, Sanchez would therefore have around $844 million in revenue on a consolidated basis.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 8,311,050 $62.75 $522 NGLs 8,940,675 $25.00 $224 Natural Gas 47,599,650 $2.70 $129 Hedge Value -$31 Total Revenue $844

Sanchez is expected to have approximately $744 million in cash expenditures in this scenario, including the $50 million in annual distributions for its UnSub Preferred Units. This also assumes that Sanchez's capital expenditure budget remains at $125 million for 2019 and that it continues to suspend its Series A and Series B preferred dividends.

With a $125 million capital expenditure budget and the suspension of its Series A and Series B preferred dividends, Sanchez would then be projected to have approximately $740 million in cash expenditures.

This would result in around $51 million in positive cash flow during 2019 at $55 WTI oil.

$ Million Production Expenses $269 Production Taxes $48 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $125 Cash Interest Expense $162 Preferred Dividends $50 Total Cash Expenditures $744

In this scenario, Sanchez would generate around $100 million in positive cash flow in 2019, allowing it to reduce its net debt to $2.147 billion. While Sanchez's leverage situation is improved by the debt reduction and the effect of higher oil prices on EBITDAX, its net debt would still be around 4.9x EBITDAX (with hedges) or 4.6x EBITDAX (without hedges) at the end of 2019. This is still elevated for the current market environment and does not include the preferred equity.

2020 Outlook With Maintenance Capex Spending

While Sanchez looks like it could generate a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2019, that positive cash flow is also driven by a limited capital expenditure budget that is likely to result in significant production declines.

If we model 2020 with maintenance capex spending (roughly $300 million to maintain 69,000 BOEPD), we can see that Sanchez's position still appears challenged.

The current strip for 2020 is a bit under $62 WTI as there are expectations that the increasing production at mid-$60s oil will start to push oil back down below $60 by the end of 2020. Thus at current strip prices, Sanchez would generate $856 million net of hedges in 2020.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 8,311,050 $61.75 $513 NGLs 8,940,675 $25.00 $224 Natural Gas 47,599,650 $2.65 $126 Hedge Value -$7 Total Revenue $856

With a $300 million capital expenditure budget and no Series A or Series B preferred dividends, Sanchez would have around $918 million in cash expenditures. Thus Sanchez would be projected to have around $62 million in cash burn during 2020 if it wanted to maintain 69,000 BOEPD at current strip prices.

$ Million Production Expenses $269 Production Taxes $47 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $300 Cash Interest Expense $162 Preferred Dividends $50 Total Cash Expenditures $918

Sanchez probably needs around $67 WTI oil (excluding the effect of hedges) in order to maintain production without cash burn. Thus it probably needs mid-$70s WTI oil in order to start growing production meaningfully without cash burn.

Conclusion

Improving oil prices should allow Sanchez to add to its cash position in 2019 (with its below maintenance capex budget). However, oil prices (both spot and longer-term) remain significantly below the mid-$70s WTI oil target that Sanchez appears to need to be able to grow consolidated production at a decent rate from 69,000 BOEPD without incurring additional production. Thus I still believe that Sanchez's restructuring risk remains quite high and that its equity is still essentially worthless. Continued improvement in oil prices would mainly be for the benefit of Sanchez's bonds, pushing the first-lien notes towards a full recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

