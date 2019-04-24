Roche Showing Its Operating Strength Isn't Just A Fluke

Roche is managing its biosimilar risk and building a strong collection of assets outside of its strong legacy oncology business and the shares look a little undervalued.

With six straight quarters of revenue beats in the drug business (and a longer streak overall), I don't think you can call Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) operating performance a "fluke", though it is still fair to note that those beats are coming against lowered expectations that factor in greater biosimilar competition and weaker-than-once-expected sales for newer drugs like Tecentriq. Even so, drugs like Ocrevus and Hemlibra are doing well, and even former "disappointments" like Perjeta and Tecentriq are contributing more than expected, while the company continues to manage the biosimilar threat to its three largest drugs.

Roche still has a comparatively modest outlook for EPS growth over the next five years, and that does restrain valuation, but Roche has a deep pipeline with a lot of home run shots that don't factor significantly in most analysts' models. While the odds are slim that any one candidate will make it, collectively there could still be upside from the pipeline and the shares seem modestly undervalued below the mid-$30s.

A Solid Top-Line Beat To Start The Year

Although Roche is well into a strong run of performance relative to sell-side expectations, the magnitude of the beats is still pretty solid and suggestive that the business is healthier than the Street is fully crediting. Revenue rose 8% in constant currency in the first quarter, beating expectations by about 4%. Unfortunately, that's all the information Roche provides, as the company only reports detailed earnings information twice a year.

The revenue outperformance was driven by the pharmaceutical business, where 10% growth drove a 7% beat relative to sell-side expectations.

Although two of the Big Three were down (Rituxan and Herceptin), with only Avastin growing, all three still did better than expected and collectively accounted for about one-third of the beat relative to expectations (a little less than their collective make-up in pharma sales). Ocrevus continues on as a powerful growth driver, with revenue up 67% year over year (annualizing at $3.3 billion) and 15% better than expected. Hemlibra is still a small contributor overall (about 2% of pharma sales), but sales still beat by 62%. In the new oncology portfolio, Perjeta sales rose 41% (an 11% beat) and Tecentriq sales rose 135% (a 21% beat). Merck (MRK) has yet to report first quarter results as of this writing, but if Keytruda sales hit the mark in Q1, Tecentriq is generating about 14% as much revenue as the market-leading PD-1/PD-L1 drug.

On a geographic basis, the U.S. and China continue to drive Roche's growth. Overall U.S. sales were up 14%, while "International" (which includes China) was up 17%. Due in large part to the impact of biosimilar competition, sales in Western Europe were down 6%.

Diagnostics was a laggard this quarter, with just 1% sales growth and a 5% miss relative to expectations. With Abbott (ABT) reporting 4% growth this quarter and Danaher (DHR) reporting 5% growth, this was an uncommonly weak quarter for Roche, with weakness across the business (Professional down 1%, Diabetes up 1%, and Tissue down 1%, while Molecular grew 7%). Based on management's commentary, it seems like shipment delays and other timing factors were the primary contributors to the weak results in Professional and Tissue, and I don't think, at this point, that there's any actual competitive erosion in Roche's business.

Upcoming Data And Some Incremental Opportunities

Roche will have multiple data releases at the upcoming AAN meeting (May 4-10). The biggest item on the agenda will be the Phase III FIREFISH/SUNFISH results for risdiplam in Type 1, 2, and 3 SMA. The extent to which risdiplam may be a real rival to Biogen's (BIIB) Spinraza (licensed from Ionis (IONS)) should be clearer after seeing the data, and this is a meaningful opportunity for Roche. Roche will also be presenting Phase II data on satrazumab in NMO and some information from its HTT-ASO program in Huntington's (licensed from Ionis). While management won't be presenting efficacy data, there could be some incremental information on the design (particularly dosing) for the pivotal study.

There aren't any huge near-term updates coming in the oncology pipeline, but the company did recently get FDA approval for Tecentriq in front-line small-cell lung cancer, the first IO compound to get an approval. With unimpressive data from Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo and delays from AstraZeneca (AZN) (the CASPIAN study) and Merck (KN604), Roche could make some hay here.

Roche also announced about a month ago that it had reached a settlement with Pfizer (PFE) regarding biosimilar Rituxan. I don't regard this as a big needle-mover beyond the fact that it supports the idea that Roche still has cards to play in reducing/delaying the impact of biosimilar competition to its largest revenue contributors - something that isn't always factored into sell-side predictions of substantial immediate revenue impacts.

The Outlook

Roche's beat-and-raise quarter was nice to see, but it doesn't change the fundamental story all that much. Refreshing my model boosts my DCF-based fair value slightly (less than $0.50/share) and my EPS-based fair value a little more, but I still see fair value in the neighborhood of $34. Those fair value numbers are predicated on long-term revenue growth of less than 3% and long-term FCF growth of a little more than 3%, as well as a five-year core EPS growth rate of around 4.5% (5-year EPS growth correlates strongly with P/Es in big pharma stocks). With a risk-weighted approach to valuing the pipeline, there is upside if Roche sees a higher rate of clinical success than I expect, particularly in the high-risk CNS portfolio, and likewise downside if the failure rate is higher than I expect.

The Bottom Line

With a fair value of around $34/ADR, Roche still looks like a worthwhile idea. A few pipeline wins would help sentiment, but Roche is doing a good job of offsetting biosimilar risk and building a strong, growing business outside of oncology. Given the company's financial position, I wouldn't rule out further M&A, but I don't think Roche has to do anything big and can instead focus on what it regards as key enabling opportunities.

