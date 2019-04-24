Anadarko Executive Cash-Out - The Key To Preferring Chevron To Occidental?

The Wall Street Journal just reported that Anadarko's (APC) CEO and top management changed their pay agreements the day before announcing a merger with Chevron (CVX). Reportedly, they will make an additional $22 million plus tax benefits worth millions more due to the changes. This could be the key to understanding why Anadarko actually took a reportedly lower bid from Chevron than the higher bid it reportedly received from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Here is Anadarko's share price performance since CEO Al Walker joined in 2012:

Data by YCharts

And his reported total compensation at that time? Nearly $127 million. Not a bad gig if you can get it.

The WSJ mentions select competitors who outperformed Anadarko during that time frame. Here is a chart of Anadarko's performance vs. those competitors: EOG (EOG), Pioneer (PXD) and Concho (CXO):

Data by YCharts

However, a more relevant peer set isn't cherry-picked competitors, it is the index (XOP), the buyer of Anadarko - Chevron, the reported high bidder for Anadarko - Occidental Petroleum, and two companies with the most similar asset bases - Noble (NBL) and Apache (APA):

Data by YCharts

Compared to this set of more reasonable comps, including the upstream index XOP, bidders on Anadarko and companies with similar asset mixes in 2012 like Apache and Noble, Anadarko did outperform meaningfully, roughly flat versus the index down 33%, and everyone but Chevron down more than APC.

However, despite outperformance versus relevant competitors, it is still questionable to change payouts the day before announcing a deal. It raises very serious questions about principal/agent conflicts, as perhaps that extra $22+ million could and maybe should have gone to Anadarko's shareholders. It is also a possible explanation for why Chevron's bid was preferred over Oxy's higher bid: perhaps Oxy was unwilling to fund an extra cash-out by senior management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.