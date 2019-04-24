PEO: Deeply-Discounted Equity CEF For Energy And Natural Resource Exposure

With the discount to NAV close to 17%, buying shares of PEO is like buying dollars for $0.83, with strings attached.

On the downside, it has underperformed the benchmarks since its inception. I expect the discount will likely persist unless PEO can start to outperform the benchmarks.

On the plus side, the fund has a relatively low expense ratio and does not use leverage.

PEO, or Adam's Natural Resources fund, is a closed-end fund with $607.5 million in net assets that trade at a substantial discount to market value or NAV.

Investment Thesis

Part of my investment theme in 2019 has been to search for value in the market in unconventional ways - one method of uncovering value is the universe of discounted closed-end funds or CEFs.

Additionally, I had trimmed my energy exposure in 2018 by taking profits on some offshore drilling stocks and was looking for a place to park that capital to maintain exposure to the energy sector.

I stumbled across Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO), and despite several material drawbacks, I decided that it was an appropriate investment given my risk tolerance. Exposure to a sector with potential upside at a deep double-digit discount and conservative management is enough to warrant a speculative buy from me. As with all of my speculative positions, I will be monitoring it carefully - I do not consider PEO a buy-and-hold-forever asset.

The Fund

CEFs are similar to ETFs, but there is a key distinguishing feature. While ETFs may create and redeem shares through the creation/redemption feature, closed-end funds have a limited number of shares trading on the open market. This distinction can often cause closed-end fund discounts or premiums to emerge that don't exist in the ETF universe.

Due to this feature, there are several dozen closed-end funds trading at substantial discounts to their NAV. CEF Connect offers a screener which allows investors to search the universe of closed-end funds and sort them by the most significant discount. The screener is a valuable tool to identify CEF investments.

Above, you can see that there are numerous CEFs trading at 15%+ discounts to their net asset value.

Key Facts

PEO is a closed-end fund with total net assets of $596.448M and 28,996,000 shares outstanding, which calculates to a NAV per share of $20.57, while the PEO stock trades for $17.10 at the time of writing. Buying PEO on the market today gets you the assets for around ~17% less than their market price.

The fund charges a management fee of 0.77% which, in my opinion, is expensive compared to the benchmark ETF XLE which charges 0.13%, but PEO is still reasonable compared to other equity funds:

Source: Nerdwallet.com

Why the Discount?

When CEFs trade at a deep discount, there is usually a reason, a few common examples listed below:

1. History of poor performance/mismanagement

2. unreasonably high management fees

3. irresponsible use of leverage

With PEO, the history of poor performance is easy to spot and may deter away new investors from the fund. Since its inception, $10,000 invested in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) instead of PEO would have resulted in about $7,250 of outperformance, as demonstrated below. Most of this is likely attributable to the higher expense ratio of PEO.

Data by YCharts

Though underperformance is an issue, PEO does a decent job of tracking the index. I don't expect to generate any alpha from the manager, but the ability to purchase these assets at a nearly 20% discount is appealing enough to overlook the underperformance from the benchmark. After all, the goal is to buy these assets on sale - there will undoubtedly be strings attached.

Add to that the fact that the fund is conservative by avoiding leverage, and that the management fees aren't unreasonable given the average expense ratio for a similar fund, it appears the extreme discount may be unwarranted.

Holdings

Adams Natural Resources holds many of the same names as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, but management takes a slightly active approach to allocate its capital rather than passively following the index. They incorporate companies that are exposed to the commodity cycle but aren't oil and gas related, providing for a little more diversification.

Adams Natural Resources:

Source: CEFconnect

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF

Source: Yahoo

Since the holdings of PEO are so similar to the benchmark, I would not expect PEO to outperform the benchmark net of fees. Instead, I am specifically searching for exposure to the energy sector, and as a value investor at heart, the idea of buying liquid assets at a significant discount.

Conclusion

I like PEO as an investment for my portfolio at this time - it gives me energy sector exposure, management is conservative by avoiding leverage, and it trades at a deep discount to the value of its assets. Any number of catalysts could cause the discount to close, but the investment thesis doesn't rely on the discount closing. Instead, the enhanced yield is enough to generate some alpha through a discounted CEF.

To clarify this point, imagine we have a CEF trading at $18 per share with a NAV of $20 for a 10% discount. If the CEF distributes $2, it reduces NAV to $18, and if the 10% discount persists, the new CEF trading price would be $16.2. In other words, the investor who bought the CEF at $18 received a free 10% boost in yield compared to the actual NAV yield of the CEF.

For others looking for exposure to a specific sector, whether fixed income or equity, the CEF screener is a great tool to find diversified funds trading at deep discounts to their net asset value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEO, XOM, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.