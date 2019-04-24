My Update On Philip Morris' Cigarette Volume Declines, Or Should I Say Increases?

Introduction

Since we’re now firmly into the first quarter reporting season, it’s time to once again analyse Philip Morris’ (PM) cigarette and heated tobacco volume trends. Although their downgraded full-year financial guidance was slightly underwhelming, their cigarette volumes were certainly a bright spot.

Whilst Philip Morris’ financial performance will ultimately drive their shareholder returns, to continue achieving strong financial performance, it’s important their cigarette and heated tobacco volumes remain stable and don’t begin declining rapidly. Although it’s normal for their cigarette volumes to decline year on year, their volumes actually increased very slightly this time, as will be discussed subsequently in this article.

After Philip Morris’ fourth quarter results were released earlier this year, I published an article outlining my updated analysis of their volume trends, and with their first quarter results now released, this article further updates and validates my previous analysis with the additional data available.

Prelude

Before presenting my updated analysis, I will briefly restate the conclusion from my analysis contained in my original article to provide further context, which concluded there was currently “no reason to be concerned about Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes”. Although I had to subsequently concede that my confidence wasn’t as strong as with my equivalent Altria (MO) analysis, as Philip Morris’ volume decline only began six years earlier and thus provided less precedence. Moving forward, I stated I would be concerned “if their volumes begin consistently falling below this expected trend, unless it stems from a significant portion of smokers switching to their IQOS product line”.

Methodology

If you’ve already read either of my previous articles on Philip Morris or Altria, you can afford to skip this section as my methodology has remained unchanged. It was quite simple, albeit time-consuming and involved collecting Altria's and Philip Morris’ quarterly domestic cigarette volume data dating back to 1994 from their SEC filings, linked at the bottom of the article. Altria’s SEC filings were required as Philip Morris was their international tobacco division before their demerger in 2008. Whilst beginning in 1994 may appear rather arbitrary, it was the earliest date accessible and still provides ample data to analyse.

After graphing this data, I was able to derive a trend line, which should represent the expected future direction of their cigarette volumes. The R-squared value indicates the percentage of observations explained by the trend line, with a higher value being viewed favorably and allowing for more accurate judgments regarding their current and future volumes. If the trend in their volumes has been steady and predictable thus far, the R-squared value should be quite high. A value of one is technically the maximum. However, this would be practically impossible to obtain. Similar to all models, there are limitations with my model stemming from its reliance on historical data that may not necessarily be indicative of the future.

Results & Discussion

Image Source: Author

These two graphs, along with the following graph below, are primarily included to provide historical context for anyone who hasn’t read either of my two previous articles on Philip Morris’ cigarette volume trends. It should be noted these models only include their cigarette volumes and not their heated tobacco volumes, which will be subsequently discussed.

When performing my original analysis, it was discovered that even though Philip Morris’ quarterly results are interesting, it was more accurate to use their annual cigarette volumes. Unfortunately, since there are two different trends within this time frame, it significantly reduces the usefulness of the model and thus produces an R-squared value of only 0.6353. Even though this model indicates their volumes are expected to continue growing over the long term, this is likely inaccurate as the last six years have seen their volumes consistently declining year on year.

Image Source: Author

The accuracy of the model was significantly improved by beginning when Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes peaked in 2012. This dramatically increased the R-squared value to 0.9712 and 0.9754, depending whether their heated tobacco volumes are included and thus indicates the majority of the observations can be explained by the trend line. Ultimately, only time will tell whether 2012 has marked the peak of their volumes. However, to provide a conservative analysis, I will assume this to be in the future. The remainder of this analysis will focus on their quarterly cigarette volumes, heated tobacco volumes, and forward guidance since the first quarter of data is insufficient to extrapolate into annualized volumes.

Image Source: Author

The relatively strong first quarter cigarette volume performance Philip Morris announced is clearly evident in this graph, with a year-on-year increase of 0.01% being a considerable improvement on the last three years of consecutive declines. The last time they reported increased first quarter year-on-year volumes was in 2015. However, after removing the impact of acquisitions and inventory movements, the result that year was negative 0.5%. If these same impacts are also excluded from their latest quarterly results, their volumes only declined by 0.2% year on year and, thus, were the strongest result since 2012.

Image Source: Philip Morris First Quarter 2019 Presentation

Image Source: Author

Since it’s only one quarter into the year, it’s important not to read too much into these results and assume Philip Morris’ cigarette volume declines have completely ceased. Despite this strong beginning, their management is still guiding for an annual year-on-year volume decline of 1.5% to 2%. Given this is only approximately half to two thirds the forecast industry volume decline, it indicates that many smokers are continuing to favor their brands over their competitors. If their actual annual volume only declines by their forecast 2%, it will still be one of the best years in recent times. It was also reassuring to see this strong volume performance came along with year-on-year heated tobacco volume growth.

Image Source: Author

Since Philip Morris’ heated tobacco products are relatively new, it’s practically impossible to accurately predict their future volumes, and thus, this graph has primarily been included for historical context. Even though their volumes increased rapidly during 2016 and 2017, they suddenly went into reverse early last year, which contributed significantly to their huge one-day share price plunge one-year ago. Since then, it appears their volumes have regained their growth trajectory. However, it’s still quite volatile. Similarly stated in my previous article, this year, I would like to see a quarterly volume exceed their previous record of 15.7 billion, as another year stuck below this level would call into the question their projected future demand.

Image Source: Philip Morris First Quarter 2019 Presentation (previously linked)

During their first quarter results presentation, Philip Morris forecasted heated tobacco volumes of 90 billion to 100 billion by 2021. Achieving this will require an annual growth rate of approximately 30% for this year and the next two consecutive years. Considering their last three quarters haven’t seen their growth rate exceed 20.2%, this may prove somewhat too ambitious. However, provided their cigarette volumes remain stable, it isn’t concerning if it takes a little longer to reach their targets.

Image Source: Philip Morris February 2019 Investor Information Book, available here

Image Source: Author

The final aspect this analysis will cover is the guidance that Philip Morris’ management provided in their February 2019 investor information book presentation. This forecasts their cigarette volumes falling to approximately 550 billion by 2025, whilst their heated tobacco volumes are seen surging to approximately 250 billion. When these are combined, they’re forecasting for volumes to be approximately flat between now and 2025. Interestingly, these forecasted combined volumes are actually well above what their current trend line predicts, whilst their cigarette volume forecast is slightly below what the current trend line predicts. Ultimately, only time will tell whether these forecasts are accurate. However, this guidance provides another metric to evaluate their future performance in subsequent articles.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that another quarter has come and gone, and yet again, Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes have remained stable and largely predictable. This is important as volumes declines too large could create a situation where they’re unable to increase prices adequately to maintain their earnings. Thankfully, despite the occasional fear, there is no indication they’re falling off a proverbial cliff, and thus, nothing has changed my original analysis findings that stated there is “no reason to be concerned about Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes”. At the end of the day, the future obviously remains uncertain by nature. However, it’s reassuring to see their volumes continue performing strongly.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s and Philip Morris’ SEC filings contained in the following four links (1)(2)(3)(4) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.