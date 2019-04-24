Acreage Holdings: Bad Outcome For Shareholders Selling To Canopy

Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) shareholders woke up to some big news last Thursday. Canopy Growth (CGC), the world's largest cannabis company by market value, announced a deal to buy the rights to acquire Acreage Holdings at a later time when the U.S. legalizes cannabis federally. However, we will discuss the deal and illustrate why Acreage Holdings shareholders aren't so excited about the deal as evidenced by the tepid share price performance post-announcement.

Acreage Holdings Selling for 10% Premium

When Canopy announced the deal to acquire Acreage Holdings, it was structured as a complicated transaction due to the fact that cannabis remains illegal federally in the U.S. If Canopy were to acquire Acreage Holdings outright, it would run afoul of the listing rules of the TSX and NYSE which would result in its delisting, a disastrous outcome if realized. As a result, Canopy is essentially buying the right to acquire Acreage Holdings when federal legalization happens. Canopy is paying Acreage Holdings $300 million in cash now which works to be $2.55 per share. Furthermore, Canopy has locked in a price of 0.5818 Canopy share per Acreage Holdings share when the transaction does happen in the future. Based on Canopy's closing share price of $42.85, the share component is worth $24.9 per share. Combined, the offer is worth $27.45 at the announcement.

However, for Acreage Holdings shareholders, the deal did not come with big premiums as one would have hoped. For Acreage Holdings shareholders, the deal is actually a little bit disappointing considering that the company only went public in November 2018 through an RTO. During the go-public process, Acreage Holdings raised $314 million at $25 per share. The reality is that Acreage Holdings has sold off control of its company about six months after it went public at a 10% premium to the price it last raised capital from the RTO investors.

(Source: TSX)

If you are an investor from the RTO round or retail shareholders that bought the stock right after the RTO, the offer from Canopy does not represent a home run in any way. Interesting, Acreage Holdings' stock closed at $22.51 on Thursday, which is an 18% discount to the implied offer price. Clearly, we think the market is also having reservations about the offer.

Acreage Holdings = Zombie Stock

Why is the Acreage Holdings stock trading at an 18% discount to the implied offer price from Canopy? We think there are three considerations for Acreage Holdings shareholders that undermines the headline offer price.

First of all, the offer is contingent on the U.S. legalizing cannabis federally. The deal has a term of 90 months which means that offer will be revoked if federal legalization does not happen in 7.5 years. Although we are optimistic that the U.S. will follow Canada to legalize federally eventually, there is no guarantee when that will happen despite a long window of 7.5 years.

Secondly, the offer is a majority-stock deal with only a small upfront cash component. With the exchange ratio set at 0.5818 of Canopy shares, Acreage Holdings is becoming a very unattractive stock to own going forward. All of the upsides have been sold to Canopy now and there is no point for Acreage Holdings shareholders to stay anymore because nothing will be left for them when the deal closes. As a result, we think most of the institutional investors will decide to sell their Acreage Holdings shares because how could you explain to your investors for owning a stock that has no upside no matter the performances? We also think trading volume and liquidity will deteriorate significantly for Acreage Holdings going forward for the exact reasons described here.

Lastly, there are just too many uncertainties in this deal for Acreage Holdings shareholders. The final purchase price is not finalized which depends on the share price of Canopy at the time of closing. There are also the risks that the deal might close several years away from now, which means that a discount to the offer price is warranted given time value of money.

Final Thoughts

After our review, we think the deal represented a horrible outcome for Acreage Holdings shareholders. Acreage Holdings sold off its future potential to Canopy for a 10% premium to the RTO price only six months after it went public. More importantly, the offer price is highly contingent and there are significant uncertainties as to both timing and value of this deal. Canopy gets a free option on Acreage Holdings and everything it will accomplish in the future, without paying a significant premium for it. We think Canopy bargained one of the most impressive cannabis deals we've seen so far, unfortunately, at the expense of Acreage Holdings shareholders.

(Source: Bloomberg)

We recommend Acreage Holdings shareholders to sell after the Canopy offer for all the reasons we discussed above. We think there is no more benefit in owning Acreage Holdings shares as Canopy will take all the benefits from this point on. Furthermore, Acreage Holdings shares will deteriorate as an investment as investors flee for better plays. Trading volume and liquidity will be negatively affected and the current discount of 18% will likely persist in the next few years until the deal can close. Ultimately, is there any reason to own Acreage Holdings shares anymore? We don't think so. If you want exposure to Canopy, you should just buy Canopy shares. If you want U.S. MSO exposure, you should look at other leading players such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), or Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) where you can actually benefit from future upsides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.