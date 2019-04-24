CannaTech Conference Series: Tahira Rehmatullah, Managing Partner Of Hypur Ventures, CFO Of MTech Acquisition Corp. (Podcast Transcript)

Editor's note: This is a transcript version of our recent podcast with Tahira Rehmatullah. Listen to or subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Libsyn, SoundCloud or Apple Podcasts/iTunes.

Rena Sherbill: Welcome again to the Cannabis Investing Podcast, where we speak with C-level executives, scientists, law and sector experts to discuss the present and future of cannabis investing. I’m your host, Rena Sherbill.

Jonathan Liss and I covered the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv that ran from April 1 to 2. We talked with a wide variety of attendees and presenters. We'll be releasing more of these interviews as separate podcasts, as part of our CannaTech Conference Series. So, look for those in the coming weeks.

I was very happy to sit down on Day 2 of the conference with Tahira Rehmatullah after she had given a talk on the global impact of ancillary products and technology. Tahira is Managing Partner of Hypur Ventures and serves as CFO of MTech Acquisition Corp. She also advises numerous businesses and entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry. Tahira has been named one of the most powerful women in the cannabis business by Fortune Magazine and Complex.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on April 1, 2019.

Rena Sherbill: Tahira, thanks for joining us on the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Happy to have you.

Tahira Rehmatullah: Thanks for having me.

RS: So if I'm correct you started with Marley Natural in this sector, is that correct?

TR: So I started actually with Privateer Holdings, which is the parent company of Marley Natural. So I actually joined them on their investment team and then quickly was put into a position to start working on the Marley Natural brand, which didn't exist at that time. So was really fortunate to kind of get thrown into this operational role which really let me learn that side of the business and take a business to market.

RS: Can you talk about what you saw starting out in the sector, what you see now, how it's changed?

TR: Yeah, oh, god, it's night and day but it's not, which is really interesting. I came into the market in 2014, where most of the world was still completely illegal. Nobody really talked about cannabis. If you saw a news story or a magazine article about cannabis it was once in a blue moon and it was a really big deal. And now I feel like you can't get away from it no matter where you turn. It's been a funny process to see that evolution where everybody talks about it.

When we were working on Marley Natural we developed a skincare line and we had a big debate on whether or not we should put CBD in it. This is 2014, 2015 and the issue was that nobody knew what CBD was, and we couldn't really talk about it from a marketing perspective, from a legality perspective. It was also incredibly expensive to source as an ingredient. And so, how do you make this two ounce $100 product with an ingredient that we know is going to benefit people but nobody knows about it. And now look at today. You can't walk down the street -- I live in New York - you can't walk down the street without seeing CBD Coffee, CBD this, it's funny, my mother knows what CBD is and she hasn't known for ages what cannabis is. And so the evolution of that has been really interesting.

I think also just looking at the structure of businesses, lots of things were kind of done in a very loose, fast manner in the past because that's what you had to do in order to survive. We're seeing that mature, but we're also seeing the need to correct a lot of what has been done in the past. So kind of formalize it in a way so it can continue to grow.

What's been interesting is that despite where we are right now, where we have these multi, multi-billion dollar companies, a lot of the internal workings of a lot of these businesses are still spreadsheets. They are still kind of basic tools that are not meant for billion dollar companies, right, that -- I think that's going to be the next wave of growth within this industry is really the formalization of the infrastructure because that really hasn't come into existence yet.

RS: Are those the type of businesses you are looking to either buy or merge with?

TR: Ya, absolutely. So we -- for Hypur Ventures, the first fund that we were involved with, really focused on ancillary businesses but those that led to infrastructure created transparency, data, a lot of companies to be able to set really strong bases and grow from there. With our second fund we're looking to continue with that but focus on companies that are more in the growth stage and have this…

RS: This is MTech here?

TR: No, this is this Hypur Ventures. And so the second fund with that is going to continue to look at those types of businesses but that are further along and have the ability to grow and really scale around the world. Because we really believe that infrastructure piece is still very relevant if not even more relevant and then also look at the entire supply chain for cannabis and hemp and how you begin to consolidate that to make it more efficient. And using some of these ancillary tools to make them more efficient.

MTech, as you mentioned, is a special purpose acquisition company that a few people from Hypur Ventures and myself put together and we launched in 2018 with the focus of taking a U.S based ancillary business public. And what we're seeing is that there was such a focus from a capital perspective on cultivation, but the market was largely ignoring and quite frankly they don't really understand ancillary, and how necessary it was and it's been very interesting to see the shift really since the end of 2018 to really start understanding what are those businesses, why are people interested in them.

It was a harder story to tell just last year because everybody was so focused on all of these cultivators going public. And there is a lot of hype around that but cultivation from a lot of peoples' perspective and mine included is going to be much more of a commodity, it's going to be treated much more like a global commodity as we see all of these other markets. We're not there yet but that will happen, it has to happen. And there are elements of the market too that will be much more in line with pharma, much more in line with agricultural commodities. There will be bifurcations there. But we have to be prepared for that and so the other businesses are going to be very relevant and supporting the industry.

RS: What do you look for in a business? You mentioned that you're not just looking at cultivations. So do you look at management, do you look at what they're focused on, more of the financials?

TR: Yeah, all the things. Management is definitely a critical component. A couple of years ago when an entrepreneur would come to you it was more about them than the idea, or it was just about the idea not as much about them because you know it goes through a cycle and some of that will shift.

Now we're in a very, very competitive industry. Five years ago, you couldn't get any funding and no competition existed, and now it's the opposite. There is a lot of funding, there is a lot of fighting for dollars, and there are lot of businesses that are very similar to each other, that have developed in different parts of the world and have kind of stayed in their own little bubble because of the way that legality works. But it can't stay that way. And so we look a lot of management teams. I like to see leaders who understand that they are going to have to pivot and that's fine.

I'm more concerned when I meet people who are set on their business plan and come hell or high water they are not going to shift from it. And that's fine. I want you to execute but at the same time, you have to understand that this is cannabis and we will be lucky if things follow any kind of a logical path. So management is definitely very important. The path to revenue if it's already happened, what is the continued growth for that? How do you -- often times businesses can start producing revenue early but how do you sustain that, how do you fight off competition? What's your moat? What's your competitive edge?

And I think a lot of business think they have this very distinct competitive edge and my job is to poke holes on it, not because I want to -- for them to stop working, I want them to understand it themselves, because they probably do have competitive edges that they're not recognizing themselves. Some of that comes with people; some of them comes with brand trust, the part of the market that you're in. So those pieces are very important.

And then I also want to see where did they think they are going in six months, in six years and god, I couldn't predict what the market's going to look like in six years. So I don't expect anybody else to. When they tell me with too much confidence that this is what it's going to look like, I start laughing, because I'm like, you have no idea. So I don't need to pretend that that's how it's going to be. But I want to know what people are thinking down the road because business plans have to change on a dime in this industry around the world because policy changes all the time.

Nobody - there was a period of time where nobody thought that child resistant packaging was going to be the leader and a necessity and look at where we are now. And it makes sense but years ago people would always say no, it's not going to be needed. We're confident it will stay this way and it didn't. So I think we have to be prepared and I like to see that businesses are thinking in that capacity. It's a tough way to operate, you're always constantly defensive but that's the nature of the beast I think.

RS: Are you focused on global companies or just U.S.?

TR: So we have a portion of the portfolio that we would like to allocate looking at international opportunities. We think that there is some phenomenal businesses in the U.S., and with continued consolidation and M&A they will create larger platforms, that will be much more impactful to go global. But as I spend more time in other parts of the world meeting some really interesting businesses that are tackling issues that are local but are very global and maybe they don't understand it or haven't had the exposure to it, that's where I like to put the pieces together.

The reality is that a lot of businesses right now, so we look at Canada for example, that what's exporting to most of the world right now. My opinion is that it's not gonna be that way forever. So these businesses, these countries are going to start producing and creating their own products within their own countries at some point in time. So how do we assess what's going to lead in what different area and that's why really kind of pulling in some of the cultivators I think, some of the ancillary businesses when we look at CBD and I think that the global market is really, really interesting.

Look at Colombia alone as being able to produce at a fraction of the costs than most countries around the world right now. They're still pretty early but when they -- or that country is able to come to market in a pretty impactful way. It's going to be similar to the flower industry in the United States years ago. There will be these shifts and I think we have to recognize that and not just stay in our bubble, which -- legality has created these bubbles but they are not going to say that way for much longer.

RS: What do you think is going to help drive deregulation globally? Do you think it's going be innovation? Do you think it's going to be medical?

TR: I think it's going to be medical to start but innovation through medical and there is an element of medical that is I think base line where you have your products, you move into vaporization but innovation on that side is going be absolutely necessarily as we're looking at true patients.

And you know, in a lot of places in the world the U.S. included, there isn't a huge difference between medical and adult use. It's the tax structure, it is packaging, it's a brand. The products are grown in the same environments, they are probably produced in the same facilities, dosing might be different. But even that, who is to say what is a dose?So I think innovation in once we get medical, in certain areas, innovation is what's going to really move it forward and it has to.

We have to understand better, what are the true impacts of taking different forms of cannabis, what mixtures with CBD and then there are all these other molecules too that we haven't even explored like CBN and CBG, what impact does that have? And the adult use market, you have a wider spread, you can have a larger margin of error but in medical we can't afford that and that's where I think innovation is really going to push it forward.

RS: And do you see -- how do you see Blockchain getting involved or AI getting involved? Are you looking at those sectors as well as well as part of the same drive to push it forward?

TR: Ya, I think that there will be very interesting parts of it. I think we're little early, when you look at something like Blockchain, in cannabis now we kind of -- we need instant information right. So with Blockchain you need that verification. I don't think we have the system developed yet, we have a hard enough time for point of sales systems to work and not go down on a daily basis. So I think introducing Blockchain is going to be very important but I think we're a little early still.

Those types of systems will continue to evolve as well and become structured. So it suits the industry. You can't have transaction done in cannabis at a retailer and wait for that verification, right. But I think that speed is going to change over the course of time. I like conceptually, I like that system. You want more transparency. I think transparency and compliance are the two tools or the two areas that are going to make this industry the best that it can be because we need that information.

And a lot of information we don't have from other industries that we're kind of learning from but not really. And when you think about alcohol, tobacco, we don't have that level of detail and I think cannabis needs that because it's the only industry that I've ever experienced in my life that touches on so many other industries and it's really kind of an intersection of everything. And so that information I think is critical.

RS: Can you speak a little bit about businesses that you've either helped fund or partnered with, either a success or failure that have surprised you that where you felt like, this is where we're headed or this is going to be great and then it just isn't, or something that you weren't expecting to go well that did?

TR: So I guess some of the successes, they will probably kill me for saying this, but we're invested in this business called Simplify which I think, when I initially started to understand with it, I thought it was going to be pretty small and as the market has grown - this is why you invest in these people. They are visionaries and they understand the need, the critical need for it. But it's a really hard tool to get people to take on. And the stickiness is there. But it's really hard to build it.

So Simplify is an audit tool, it's a self audit tool for businesses that has all these different layers of compliance that can report into government and other regulating bodies. And they have established, it started in Colorado and just getting the Colorado market going was a heavy lift. So I kept thinking to myself, man, if this is what it takes for Colorado, what is it going to take for every other market?

But you get past that learning curve and they've done a really, really good job on speeding that along and also understanding how to make themselves more efficient to enter other markets and to really smartly partner with companies. So they actually require that that tool be used with some of their own partners. And that's really a smart way to do. You partner with some people and it's a tool that they want in place, a self-audit tool. So they don't have to worry about that in their partnership. So I think that that business has grown really nicely and probably faster that I had anticipated which is always a nice thing to happen. I'm always the skeptic on the other side of it. I'm like I believe in the business but I think it will take this long, and they are like you're wrong. And I like it when I'm wrong in that regard.

Some businesses that I think have been a little bit more difficult to assess are things on the media side. So the shift in mainstream media in the US has been pretty dramatic, like pretty quickly -- I remember when I was working with Privateer and they wanted to place an ad in The New York Times and it took them months and months to negotiate that and convince them and now half The New York Times is about cannabis.

So seeing that shift in other media platforms that are mainstream, jump into cannabis has to some extent really threatened the need for cannabis specific media platforms. They are still very relevant because of advertising. But that's changing too as these other platforms, you look at Vogue, BuzzFeed, all of these major publications that are talking about cannabis all the time. So that shift I think happened a lot faster than I thought it would and the need for the advertising element has started to shift a little bit more and it's kind of weakening the foundation of some of the businesses.

RS: Where do you see -- what timeline do you give the US going legal, do you have a number, do you have a vision of that?

TR: I'm a little bit of a pessimist. I think in a good way, in that I think that within the next 3 to 4 years we will see some kind of federal policy but I think my opinion is that it will still be at the state level. So and it might even happen, I know plenty of people who are like by the end of 2019, it could be a States Act in place and it will be a state by state policy. So I don't necessarily disagree with that. I just think that we move at a glacial pace and we have a lot of other issues to deal with. So I don't know how quickly this one will come to light, and the fact of the matter is the industry is already running.

If we make it a state policy it's not going to be much different, except for the fact that businesses will have an easier time accessing banking and maybe there will be the opportunity to cross state lines, but I think we're still a ways from that too, because businesses will likely lobby to keep it within the state so they can protect their business, and build it even further through acquisition to get enough of a foothold across the country that then when the flood gates open up they're the biggest one in the room.

I think the point for like true federal legalization; I don't think it's anywhere close. I would say 10 years out. I could be totally wrong, which is okay but I think we have to think of all the stakeholders, so there is a tax huge tax benefit for states. They don't want to give that up, and all of these businesses now that have gone public in Canada and have massive market caps. They are definitely paying for lobbying to make sure that whatever advantage they have right now is kept in place.

RS: Do you think that until the U.S goes legal, it's just going to keep growing and eventually the laws will catch up with the business? Or do you think, the business is going to stay at a certain number then once it goes legal in the US, it's going to explode? Or do you think the explosion has already happened?

TR: I think it's already happened. I think, to your former point, I think that we see businesses in a land grab right now. They are just -- all these multi-state operators are buying in different states and they are consolidating and they are planning for that. A year ago, I don't think I could have predicted that we would have so many billion dollar market cap companies in the US and in Canada. And just that alone, some of the savviest investors and analysts on Wall Street could not have predicted that that was going to happen. So I think that's very telling - the boom has happened. By the time there is a true federal legalization I think it will be a formality.

RS: You recently partnered with MJ Freeway, can you speak a little bit about that partnership and what you are looking to accomplish there?

TR: Yeah, absolutely. So we started a SPAC and we launched in January 2018, specifically to go and take an ancillary business public in the U.S., an U.S based entity and what we found really interesting about MJ Freeway was one, that it's one of the oldest businesses in cannabis. It's about nine years old. They invented seed to sale tracking. But the way that the business has been able to really weather the market. I mean they have had to change themselves a couple other times which I think shows a lot of resilience for the founders, for the leadership team, for their ability to continue to look forward and see what the industry needs.

They are also international. They are in 11 or 12 countries and I think it might be 12 now. That's really impressive that you are already in other countries. So you're able to start trying to create an apples to apples comparison that other businesses are not doing and they are one of the few businesses that has that footprint and can continue to grow that.

So for MTech we saw it as a great opportunity to not only capitalize a business, to help it grow, but to also create a larger technology platform that is more of a full-service business for cannabis businesses all around the world. So pulling in other businesses that are supplemental to MJ Freeway, building out products within MJ Freeway itself like a marketplace and utilizing the data, when MJ Freeway has tracked over $13 billion worth of transactions over the life of it, that information is such a resource for businesses to understand what has the trajectory been, where were we then, where are we going. So we see a lot of opportunity that I'm really excited for that deal.

RS: Okay, somebody looking to invest in the space. What is your advice to them? What is something to look for is? What would you tell an investor looking to get into the space?

TR: If it's somebody who is looking to invest in the space, I think understand what your risk tolerance is. There are so many different areas you can invest in. So obviously there is cannabis itself there is plant touching and there is non-plant touching. Some people are interested in the broad-spectrum, some people understand that they are much more likely to do one versus the other. So understand pretty early, what are all the different elements of cannabis that you can invest in. I think people come into the space and they assume the only thing is cultivation and that is I think, a shrinking element of the industry.

And also diligence in this industry now is no different than every other industry. So there is a lot of excitement but don't forget to really look under the hood. I think that we have seen all of these businesses go public. They have these crazy market caps and if this was any other industry there is no way they would be trading the way that they are and it's a bit of irrational exuberance and I'm sure that will settle down and businesses are also growing in to it. They are starting to hit their earnings and be able to report in a way that is more in line with traditional financial markets.

So I think that is shifting but I think that investors at times get very excited and just want to jump in and we have to remember that if we create a mess we're gonna have to clean it up. So we have to focus on the fundamentals it's no different. And now we're at a stage within the industry that you do have data you can lean on. You have comparable transactions and you can look at other industries as well. When you look at technology, when you look at CPG, wine and spirits you actually have similarities you can draw on, so utilize that information.

RS: You speak a bit about social justice, that component to the sector. There's definitely renewed interest in that field for investors. There are ETFs based around socially responsible investing. Would you put those things together as a way to invest in cannabis, legalizing cannabis as a way to kind of pursue social justice and get rid of the archaic laws around it?

TR: Absolutely, I think that particularly when we look at ancillary businesses, those are huge tools that we can use to not only impact policy but also how we carry out business on a daily basis. As unfortunate as it is, cannabis in the U.S in particular is built on racism and bureaucracy. So how do we unwind decades and decades of suppressing very specific populations who are still serving jail time for something that is now legal. And we don't really have the tools in place to do that. And I think that technology in particular is a great way to be able to right the wrongs for lack of better terms. There are policies that are put in place for expungement but there are no tools given to populations to go and expunge their records.

We have policies in place across the country that if you have a misdemeanor or a felony you can't get a job in the industry but it's for cannabis, right. And so we're definitely still keeping those populations out and for better or for worse the industry now has gotten to a point which very much looks like other industries in the demographics that are running it, and where the money is coming from, and those demographics pull on themselves. And so how do we ensure that women, minorities are given a chance?

And a lot of that comes down to, I think, the way that we structure applications, limited license states they tend to be very cost prohibitive. So in thinking of that, how do we create a structure that allows for people to have access? And I think technology kind of provides that and creating a streamlined process for people, creating a way to fundraise if you don't have the funding yourself otherwise we're just creating this perpetual cycle that has followed every other industry and we won't break out of.

RS: The future of the industry in terms of the big players, where do you see that? I've heard talk of that kind of the big players from outside the industry, the Coca Colas, the consumer products are going to come in and kind of usurp the attention of all the smaller players and there is going to be a lot of consolidation. Do you see that as the future or do you think the big players in the field now will keep growing to the top of the sector?

TR: I think it will be a mix to be honest, because the big players that are already in the space are grabbing market share and are creating that foothold. I think that there is a strong chance that you have these massive operators like your Pepsis or Cokes or your Starbucks, or whatever you want to call them, who could come in and buy those operators. And they are the ones who have the cash and the market cap to do that.

But I think it could be a mix because people maybe won't want Coke, to own their cannabis brands. Some people do care about that. They want to understand who are the people behind it. I think in other groups it maybe won't make a difference. So I think there will be a mix of that and not only when it comes to the cultivation side but when we think about technology as well.

So often in relation to MTech we'll get asked the question like, why won't Oracle just come in as soon as it's legal and take over this industry? And the reason is that's it's a pretty complex industry. You can't just come in tomorrow and grab market share. Sure, if you have a big enough check book, what you will do is you will buy the other players that have a prominent role and probably let them operate as they are because they are already proven that they are able to operate in that sense.

So I think it will be a combination of the two sides, but, fact of the matter is, that consolidation is already happening and that's going to continue. So the days of mom-and-pop shops being predominantly what's in the market are unfortunately going to continue to decline and so we also have to think about how do we keep small businesses in play. How do we think about craft and local and organic and businesses that are for - created by communities, for communities that have been kind of left out of the market.

RS: Do you think it's going to look a little bit like the beer sector in that way?

TR: I do and I think we're seeing some of that in just liquor and spirits as well. It's kind of going through this renaissance where people want to have the smaller distiller or the small brewer and what we see in those spaces is that the big operators are buying those smaller brands. But they're letting them operate. Because they understand that consumer demographic that is attracted to that type of product.

And for the small businesses it allows them to have a lot more capital to work with, to be able to attract a larger audience. And so there are pros and cons to it obviously but it still allows a lot of those businesses to stay intact. So I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing it follow a similar path.

RS: Okay, awesome. It's been a really interesting conversation. Thanks for joining us. Really appreciate it.

TR: Thank you for having me. I appreciate it.