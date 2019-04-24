PTC Is A Leader In IoT, And Its Shares Are Fully Priced

Thesis

Management of PTC (PTC) have provided investors and analysts with a Long-Term Financial Model. By using this model as a guide to discount future earnings, we can convincingly conclude that shares are fully valued. With such a detailed model, it is unlikely that the market will ever offer investors an opportunistic entry point. No model could possibly have more validity than one provided by a company's management team. In the case PTC sells off in contrast of the broader market, it will likely because management doesn't execute on this model and fundamentals deteriorate.

The company's vision is very forward thinking, but there are far better risk to reward opportunities. PTC hopes to be a major beneficiary of the Internet of Things mega trend. When evaluating companies with revolutionary visions, it is important to be objective and analyze how these trends will effect cash generation. IoT only represents about 10% of revenue for the company at the present time. PTC shares have had a stellar run, but at this point the price fully reflects the businesses' future prospects. However, investors seeking undervalued growth stocks should add PTC to their watchlists and be ready to pounce should growth in PTC's IoT business meaningfully accelerate, and render this model grossly conservative.

Overview & Core Business

PTC is a software company that seeks to help customers digitize and transform their operations. More abstractly, PTC is a visualization company. PTC operates in two segments, IoT and Solutions. PTC's IoT offerings help businesses visualize operations using data gathered from IoT devices with embedded censors. PTC's Solutions segment aids in digital design processes.

There are obvious synergies between PTC's IoT and Solutions offerings. IoT enables designers to see how designs perform in real world conditions. IoT is the middle man that connects the design platforms to the real world to help understand performance.

Solutions is PTC's core business. The primary components of the solutions offerings are CAD (computer-aided design) and PLM (products life-cycle management). PTC launched its PLM system, Windchill, in 1998. They entered the CAD market in 2002. PTC's solutions segment is consistent, but only growing at a 10% clip.

PTC also bundles in AR (augmented reality) in its IoT segment. AR has synergies in both verticals as well. AR can give designers a better tool to visualize designs. AR can also be used to increase the ability and efficiency of workers in factories with IoT connected devices.

PTC has made many strategic partnerships that will add value to its platforms. This includes a deal with Ansys (ANSS) to integrate engineering simulations into its Creo CAD platform. Rockwell Automation (ROK) has also partnered with PTC in integrating PTC's IoT solutions with Rockwell's manufacturing solutions. These partnerships have validated the strong position of PTC's offerings.

IoT

PTC has spent 550 million dollars on acquisitions related to IoT. The IoT offerings are headed by ThingWorx, the 112 million dollar start-up that PTC acquired in 2013. With this purchase, PTC sought to bolster its position as a leader in IoT. PTC's specialization in SCO (smart connected operations) is a very forward thinking proposition.

PTC's software enables plant managers to track physical assets through the digital world. Businesses using the ThingWorx platform are able to monitor operations in real time. This reduces down time in factories and ensures machines get proper maintenance. In a world where data is king, ThingWorx gives factories data and insights that help improve operations. IDC projects IoT spending to grow by a CAGR of 15.4% through 2022. The market is ripe for IoT offerings.

This shift in strategy was a very smart move by management to update the company. CEO Jim Heppelmann quite clearly understands the challenges of converting to digital smart operations. As time goes on, more and more technology specialists will be required to keep systems functioning properly. Outsourcing digital operations to companies like PTC will help older business models stay competitive in the new digital world. As systems grow more complex and labor more specialized, platforms like ThingWorx will be necessary for non-IT related professionals to gain a greater understanding of how data can improve their work.

IoT ONE has ranked ThingWorx as the number one Industrial Internet of Things company. The ThingWorx platform has received great reviews from industry professionals. PTC appears to be holding its own in the face of intense competition from much larger companies such as Siemens (OTCPK: OTCPK:SIEGY) and Cisco (CSCO). The company believes that its platform can be complementary to solutions offered by competitors.

Data by YCharts

Financials

At the present time only 10% of revenue is attributed to IoT. IoT revenue grew by 35% year over year. 35% growth is nothing to sneeze at, even if the segment revenue is small relative to the total. It's always possible that the long-term goals are not achieved, but the IoT wave should enable management to execute on their guidance. Investors buying in 2009 were holding a future 10-bagger despite revenue growth meandering. So even if management's guidance does come to fruition, the market has priced in upside.

PTC generates revenue by selling subscriptions and licenses to customers. A very small percentage of revenue is now derived from licenses. PTC began offering its services as a subscription in 2015, and management recognized the transition process is essentially complete. This step will likely produce more consistency and a greater stream of reoccurring revenue. This shift to SaaS as opposed to licenses that operate on a contractual basis should be positive to future earnings. However, the theme with PTC is the market has already priced in this potential. This shift will impact comparable earnings in the short-term, investors must focus on the long-term financial model to get a true sense of what cash flow will be produced in the future.

PTC's revenue has been range bound for some time. The share appreciation can largely be attributed to the expectation of growth in IoT. PTC generated about 212 million in free cash flow in fiscal year 2018. PTC's trailing financial metrics aren't of great value to investors. Along with the changing nature of PTC's business, there are many one-time items and restructuring charges that effect the bottom line.

Two of PTC's primary objectives are to grow the top line and expand margins. Their guidance predicts revenue doubling from 2018 to 2023, and operating margins expanding from a meager 6% in 2018 to 37% in 2023. While all the necessary ingredients are in place to scale IoT, there is always risk when counting on future projections that price in accelerating growth.

Source: PTC Long-Term Financial Model

Discounted Earnings

We can very simply back into PTC's expectations for net income over the next 5 years and discount these values to the future. We can use consensus estimates for the next two years, PTC's guidance for 2021 and 2023, and a midpoint to find expected net income for 2022.

After performing this analysis, we can assume net income will grow to the following (in millions) over the next 5 years, 211, 306, 432, 554, and 710. Then, by using the average market price to earnings ratio of 15, find the terminal value of the company by multiplying the earnings in year 5 by 15. This results in a value of 10.65 billion that will also be discounted in the fifth year to compensate for future earnings after the forecasted period. We will make the assumption that we can trust management's estimates and only discount these future earnings by 5%. This model results in a fair value of 10.209 billion for the company, or about $86 per share. Adjusting for the roughly 45 million dollar difference between CapEx and depreciation only marginally improves the present value. No matter how bullish one is on the future of IoT, it is irrational to pay much higher than the earnings management expects.

Possible Upside

PTC was recently upgraded by Keyblanc.

Execution of remaining model transition and increasing contributions from Rockwell and ANSYS partnerships present upside potential. We expect to see ramping improvement in operating margins over the next three years, and accelerating revenue beginning in FY20. PTC trades at ~19x our FY21 FCF/share target. As we enter FY20/FY21, we could see multiple expansion to 24-25x.

Source: CNBC

While it is surely possible that shares could appreciate, it doesn't change management's expectations. There is nothing new, PTC's management understands what partnerships will do and has baked it into their model. At the current market cap, PTC trades at 19.8x management's 2021 expectations for cash flow. As we can tell, the analyst's estimates are largely in-line with management's guidance for good reason.

Multiple expansion is a made up phenomenon, share appreciation is a synonym. Without fundamental changes in the business that increase the terminal value in the model, there is no reason for investors to overpay for the current guidance. It is quite possible that PTC's IoT tailwind results in better than expected results, but it's far too early to tell, and the risk is not worth the reward. 25x 2021 cash flow would put shares at $123. Shares should not arbitrarily rise 25% without fundamental changes, PTC already has growth priced in.

For there to be significant upside of at least 100% for PTC, the company must expand into more IoT verticals. The long term mega trend of IoT involves a greater number of devices connected to the internet. This includes the complex systems that may enable future advancements such as autonomous driving.

Low latency connections provided by 5G will still require software to ensure future technologies are operating properly. Perhaps PTC could take leverage ThingWorx into multiple IoT related verticals in the more distant future. If they could accomplish this, the stock could be worth significantly more. As IoT grows, there will be a greater need to visualize performance of a growing number of devices. PTC could take advantage of this, but it's far too soon too possibly forecast. It's not in the realm of science fiction that this could happen, it is something for investors to keep in mind for the very long term.

Conclusion

We can be confident in the model for the next five years of earnings if management is correct. The room for error is in the terminal value. It is nearly impossible to forecast out past 5 years to see the growth for the entirety of the IoT sector. Thus, anything significantly above $86 is investors paying a premium for earnings past 2023, and assumes complete belief in the management team to execute their growth strategy. The $97.60 price of as of writing is within a close proximity to fair value.

Regardless of any futurist's optimism, it is difficult to justify that investors could be looking at significant upside from these levels. While the prospects are very exciting for IoT and ThingWorx, buying shares in PTC at current levels would be an undisciplined investment. That being said, ThingWorx is a quality platform with a lot of potential, and PTC is worth watching.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.