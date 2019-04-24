AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China

Being the one of the very few domestic pure-play players in the U.S. water heating market, and the successful explorer of the Chinese market, the 145-year-old A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) encountered some issues overseas. The dim outlook on sales growth (projected down 7-10%) on China in 2019 reflected a weakened Chinese market and evoked further concern from investors. In this article, I would like to introduce AOS's journey in China, the factors that led to its success, worrisome headwinds, and the reasons why investors should not panic.

1. AOS has a proven track record of good strategy and excellent execution

Founded in 1874 by Charles Jeremiah Smith and headquartered in Milwaukee, WI., AOS is a very well-known name to American households throughout the years. It operates through North America that counts for ~64% of total revenue, and Rest of World (“ROW”, including China, Europe, India, and Vietnam) that manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products (majorly in Asia). The sales from ROW counts for 36% of the total revenue with China and India being the biggest contributor (~95% of the segment revenue). AOS was firstly traded in 1983 and now has a market cap of $8.5bn. The shares are currently at $56.23 (at close by 4/22/2019).

AOS has been a good growth story and a margin expansion story. From 2010 to 2017, AOS has a 11% CAGR on topline, 22% CAGR on earnings, and 27% CAGR on dividends, driven by the increasing per capital disposable income, housing cycle, the low production costs from cheap steel, plastic, and resin. The margin from 2013 to 2018 also demonstrate good operating leverage: Gross margin increased by ~500 bps to 41%, operating margin increased by ~650bps to 17.5%, and net margin increased by ~600bps to 13.9%. The margin expansion is a result of economies of scale (AOS is the largest operator by revenue in the industry with 44% of market share, thus has good pricing power and cost control), the establishment of well-trusted brand names, and the successful new product lines.

The exceptional execution power and decision-making from the management is noteworthy as well. Ajita Rajendra, the Executive Chairman since 2018, has been with AOS since 2005 as the President of its Water Products Company. Ajita began his career in 1978 with Corning Incorporated, and held a wide range of financial, marketing and executive management positions. Kevin Wheeler was named CEO in 2017 and started his journey with AOS since 1994 as a regional sales manager for the former Water Products Company. After spending several years in the Netherlands as a managing director, Mr. Wheeler returned to the U.S. in 2004 to serve as vice president-international with responsibility for all European and Asian operations. During that time, the company expanded its business in China and began evaluation of the Indian residential water heater market. John Kita, the CFO, has been with AOS for over 30 years and is responsible for all financial functions of the company. Under such management, AOS made several right decisions in acquisition to add more valuable products and services. To name a few, AOS acquired Lochinvar, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers, in 2011 for $453mn. Now, Lochinvar has become the biggest revenue generator with products in both water heater industry and boiler industry, and keeps attracting sales representatives thanks to its broad product offering, good quality, continuous innovation, and profitably opportunity. AOS also acquired Hague and Aquasana to break into the water treatment business in 2016 and 2017. As a result of the added-on business line, the water treatment business grew ~49% in North America.

2. China contributes to AOS's top line growth continuously and significantly

AOS has been enjoying a good topline growth for 10 years and China plays an important role in fueling the topline growth. AOS entered China in 1998 and became a well-known household name. By 2018, the sales in China reached $1.07bn and counted for about a third of the total revenue. Very similar to its product line in other regions, the product offering in China covers water heating, water treatment, and air purification, and includes gas and electric commercial, gas tankless, residential and commercial heat pump, pressurized solar, combi boiler, wall-hung electric, water purifier, and air purifier. The sales in China have grown 21% from 2007 to 2017. In 2018, AOS opened its 715,000-square-feet New State of the Art Water Treatment facility dedicated to in-house manufacturing of pumps and integrated waterway injection modeling in China. It is fair to say that the management put much emphasis on the second biggest economy. As a reward to the ongoing investment, China has been a significant revenue contributor to AOS's top line for many years.

The success of AOS in China was a result of both favorable macro headwind and clear positioning. From a macro perspective, the rising household income (the average household income in China jumped from $320 in 1987 to $8,690 in 2017, according to Business School of Nanjing University), the expanded target market, and the rapidly growing E-commerce(The share of retail E-commerce transactional value of China was smaller than 1.0% in 2005 and became 42.4% in 2016, outpacing the U.S. that was 35% in 2005 and 24.1% in 2016, and ROW that was 64.6% in 2005 and 33.5% in 2016) contributed to the growth. More specifically, the company also markets itself very cleverly to create a large and sticky user base, thanks to the first-mover advantage. AOS firstly entered the Chinese market as a premium brand (the brand image of a “professional brand in water business from the U.S.” was very well-known until today) and started building out an extensive distribution and service network. By 2018, it has over 9,000 retail outlets in China with water treatment products sold in over 7,000 of these outlets. AOS also expanded its footprint to Tier2 and Tier 3 cities, as 70% of the outlets are in such geographies. Furthermore, E-commerce in China started to pick up in 2014 and take share from other channels. By 2017, E-commerce counted for 23% of total sales, whereas Suning/Guomei (two large non-government retailers) counted for 24%, specialty stores for 33%, and regional stores for 20%. To gain more market share, AOS also continuously develops innovative solutions with perceived value for customers and end-users through its grow strategy under local management team: being smart and being green.

3. AOS focuses on 3 products lines in China: Water Treatment, Water Heating, Air Purification.

As a result of the factors described above, AOS gained recognition in China successfully and became the market leader in water treatment in 2018 with 27% of market share according to CMM, a market research company in China. Water treatment revenue reached ~$313mn (estimated) in 2018, a ~28% year-over-year increase, in an underlying market estimated to be $1.2bn.

Another major focus in the Chinese market is water heating business. Water heating generates the most revenue in China as the sales in 2018 is estimated to be $733mn, counted for ~68.5% of total sales in China. Given the 26% market share that the management offered, the estimated the total addressable market to be $2.8bn.

Lastly, air purification counts for a small percentage of the overall business. According to company material, TAM in China is $2bn in 2018, and AOS occupied only 1.25% of the market. When AOS first introduced air purifying products in China back in 2015, it saw an exploded demand as PM2.5 (tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated) hs been a lingering concern. Later, China made a very clear pledge to bring back the blue skies (“the Blue Sky Policy”) and implemented a couple initiatives to improve the air quality such as closing some coal-fired power stations and encouraging factories to use clean energy. As a result of the improved air quality, the sales number has slumped. However, as Chinese people start to be more aware of personal health, the management believes the runway is long in this segment, especially with its newly launched products focusing on interior contaminants.

For reader's convenience, below is a chart that summarizes the estimates of TAM, revenue, and market share for each product line in China in 2018 (Note that since Q3 2018, the weakness in Chinese economy started to unveil itself and started to slow the revenue growth. However, by year end, AOS still achieved a 4% year-over-year growth on top line in China).

2018 TAM 2018 Sales AOS market share Water Treatment 11.5bn 313mn 2.7% Water Heating 2.3bn 733mn 32.2% Air Purification 2bn 25mn 1.3%

(Source: Author's estimates based on company material)

4. Growth slowed since Q3 2018 due to weakness in Chinese economy and weakened consumer sentiments

In Q3 2018, the revenue from China went down 0.3% year-over-year to $246.2mn vs. $247mn in Q3 2017. The situation worsened in the following quarter, as the sales were down almost 7% to $264mn year-over-year vs. $283.5mn in Q4 2017. The management pointed out that this was due to the lower sales of electric water heaters and air purifiers, and guided down the 2019 revenue forecast by 7-10%. After getting used to the promising result from China, investors are shocked to see the drastic reduction on sales from China. The disheartening outlook is a mixture of property market weakness, worsened macro, and weakened consumer sentiments. I have to point out that the competitors of AOS, namely Midea, Rinnai, and Philips, reported similar finding. Futhermore, according to other operators in China, the competition gets intense as local makers established sales channels in regional area, and expanded into the middle/high-end space that AOS operates in.

The property market is weak: The decline in existing-home prices in China is spreading to more cities, adding to evidence the property market is cooling. According to Caixin Global, the average price of existing homes in the first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou dropped 0.3% month-on-month, while those in the remaining 66 cities increased at a slower pace than they did in November 2018. Buyers are betting on future reduction in price of housing and do not rush to buy at this point of time.

Property slowdown weakened consumer confidence: Midea Group, a home and commercial electric appliance maker in China, reported on 4/22/2019, and pointed out that the declining revenue is a result of the sluggish demand. Philips, a more direct competitor of AOS in China, also reported the slowed growth in China that is in line with the decreased consumer expenditure.

Intensified local competition: Rinnai, a Japanese manufacturer of home and commercial electronic appliances, pointed out a more challenging operating environment in China, specifically due to the rise of Midea and Haier. Rinnai believes the Chinese players are now expanding into the higher end water heating market while securing their dominance on the cheaper end. On the other hand, the recent trend of "consumption downgrading" in China as a result of gloomier outlook of the economy and increasing worries on trade war, smaller local players could easily compete by offering cheaper products to people who are getting more reluctant to spend more: For example, Midea achieved positive revenue growth in water heater whereas AOS lost market share in 2018.

5. AOS is likely to keep losing market share in China in 2019, but so are its competitors

As a result of the uncertainties around policy and macro in the Chinese market, the management reduced the expected growth rate in China for FY2019. The chart below represents author's estimate on the sales outlook for 2019: Water treatment and air purifiers are projected to go down by 27% and 25% due to weak demand and policy, water heating is expected to grow 1.2% as a result of the positive feedback on new products. AOS is likely to keep losing market share to domestic players. However, this doesn't mean AOS is the only firm that encounters troubles in China: Rinnai, Philips, and some local manufacturers have reported similar conclusion. Going forward, it would be important for those players to figure out how to regain the market share and create their "niche".

2019 TAM 2019 Sales AOS market share Water Treatment 15.5bn 228mn 1.5% Water Heating 2.5bn 741mn 30% Air Purification 2.1bn 18.8mn 0.9%

6. Valuation and thoughts

According to management's guidance and author's estimates based on the outlook of future using earnings multiples, the estimated share price would be $49.5 using the estimated P/E ratio and diluted EPS in 2019 (please refer to the information below for more estimates). This shows a ~12% downside potential.

Forecast 2017 2018 2019 Est Revenue ($mn) 2996.7 3187.9 3267.5 EBITDA 590.9 629.7 663.2 EBIT 520.8 557.8 588.2 EPS(diluted) 1.7 2.58 2.75 P/E 36.03 16.55 18 Dividend yield (%) 0.91% 1.78% 1.67% Net debt/EBITDA (X) 0.11x (0.06x) 0.00x Price $49.5

Should we stay away from AOS because it seems overvalued at the moment? Absolutely no. AOS has been a great example of how the right combination of corporate strategy, growth drivers and good execution fuels both top line and bottom line growth for a long time. We should be aware that a third of the company's revenue is from China but we should also keep in mind that the current headwind affects all the participants in the Chinese market. That being said, how AOS differentiates itself among its peers would be crucial to smooth the revenue and earnings. AOS has already come up with some supporting lines of product to complement its current portfolio. What's more, according to FT, housing prices in 70 big Chinese cities increased an average of 10.6% year on year in March, the quickest gain since April 2017 and the latest indication that the world’s second-largest economy is rebounding after a difficult start to the year. We should expect more information from the earnings call on April 30 and now, don't act on panic and fire sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

