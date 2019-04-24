Teva Continues To Be Oversold And Undervalued

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) has been near the top of my watch list for a couple of years now. I typically have an aversion for larger cap biotech companies that are going through some rough water after picking the wrong heading and is now bailing water to stay afloat. In regards to Teva, I see the Actavis deal to be their wrong heading and the consequential debt to be the enduring threat. However, Teva appears to have rerouted away from the maelstrom and has its top products fighting to capture some of their markets. If the company can stop the leaking revenue and bail some more of its debt, I could see Teva returning to calmer waters as a retrofitted generic juggernaut.

I see crossroads ahead with technical and fundamentals converging around a pivotal Q1 earnings report in early May. My concern is whether that ER will direct the share price off the cliff or redirect it. I am willing to risk a small position in an undervalued company and near oversold stock. I will lay out my case using recent valuations and technical analysis to justify a buy before the ER. On the other hand, I identify the potential risks of this play.

The Bigger They Are

The company has seen better days and the share price has reflected that with a ~73% collapse in share price over the past three years, while the S&P 500 is up ~38% in the same period of time (Figure 1).

Figure 1: TEVA Price Performance Past Three Years (Source Seeking Alpha)

Teva’s 2016 acquisition of Allergan’s (AGN) Actavis Generics cost the company $40.5B, and has their debt level currently around $28.9B. Teva's flagship product COPAXONE, is now off patent, which caused the U.S. revenues to decrease by ~44% at the end of 2018. The company experienced a 16% cut in revenues and is expected to fall another 9% in 2019. What is more, the company’s Gross margin wilted to 44% (Figure 2) with EBITDA margin hovering above 25% (Figure 3). The company is bleeding with a self-inflicted wound and is now losing its blood supply from its top product.

Figure 2: TEVA Gross Margins Over Past 5 Years (Source Seeking Alpha)

Figure 3: TEVA EBITDA Margin Over Last 5 Years (Source Seeking Alpha)

The company has attempted to thwart this collapse with some vital changes. In 2018, the company initiated “One Teva,” a streamlined organizational structure intended to trim some of the fat and optimize Teva’s strengths. The One Teva initiative displayed some effectiveness last year with the company pulling in ~$18.9B (Figure 4) in revenues and free cash flow of ~$3.7B. The company was able to reduce its spending base by ~$2.2B and cut its debt by 14%. In addition, Teva launched AJOVY in the U.S. while AUSTEDO continued to see script growth. Although COPAXONE is now off-patent, it has been able to maintain a strong share of its U.S. market. Moreover, the company’s generic segment continues to gain approvals and is seeing some stability in revenues.

Figure 4: 2018 Income Statement (Source TEVA)

Management has given investors a heads-up that the company is expecting another rough year (Figure 5). However, the weak guidance was mostly due to continued loss of Global COPAXONE and ProAir HFA sales. The company’s AJOY and AUSTEDO should see a growth in sales, while the generics segment is nearing a bottom. Obviously, that still isn’t great news but is it equaled to ~20% loss in share price over the past year?

Figure 5: 2019 Outlook (Source TEVA)

Charts

TEVA’s stock charts are bearish with a few subtle hopes of a bullish reversal here and there. The monthly chart (Figure 6) shows the stock hitting a high in the middle of 2015 and has been mostly red ever since then. I don’t typically rely on the monthly chart when entering a position, however, TEVA’s share price is approaching a long-term support line ($11.75) and the bottom of a Bollinger band ($13.00). In addition, the share price is close to being oversold on the RSI which can attract the attention of short-term investors. It is common for stocks to be in overbought and oversold areas on intraday charts and even the daily chart, but for a large-cap to be in the oversold area on the monthly is unusual.

This has me interested in TEVA but also suspicious that I am looking to jump onto a sinking ship. The share price has been rolling down that Bollinger band and then failed to close above the 20-day SMA throughout the middle of 2018. Now, we wait and see if share price can find some buyers as it tests this long-term support and technical areas.

Figure 6: TEVA Monthly (Source Trendspider)

The weekly chart (Figure 7), shows a similar story but does give me an indication that the share price is capable of further degradation after breaking down through a slightly bearish wedge pattern. This is another warning sign for me due to that bottom uptrend line coming from the October 2017 low and the December 2018 low. Now, the share price looks to test the lower downtrend line and lower Bollinger band. Also, the RSI is just about at the same level as the December low, which provided a solid bounce going into 2019. In general, I believe the weekly chart shows us the potential for further downside before the RSI and fundamental valuations matchup for some buyers.

Figure 7: TEVA Weekly (Source Trendspider)

The daily chart (Figure 8), shows a similar situation with the share price breaking below the December lows and approaching the lower downtrend line in a descending wedge pattern. Again, the stock has rolled down the lower Bollinger band after its brief stint above $20.00 in February before the Q4/2018 earnings report sell-off. It looks as if the $13.75 area holds both the downtrend line and the bottom Bollinger band. If the stock can bounce off this line we could see the start of a double bottom.

Figure 8: TEVA Daily (Source Trendspider)

Is a bottom coming? Well, the hourly chart (Figure 9) indicates a major move down or a possible breakout is going to happen in the coming days. That descending wedge once again appears on the hourly with the trendlines converging in the coming days or weeks. Obviously, we cannot rely on that time frame but the pressure is building behind the share price.

Figure 9: TEVA Hourly (Source Trendspider)

What can help change the direction? Typically, a stock can find aid from its sector and the overall market. Looking at the IBB daily chart (Figure 10), we see the past month and has really busted through supports in the past week.

Figure 10: IBB Daily (Source Trendspider)

The ETF has triple topped since the beginning of 2019 and failed to reach its October highs. In addition, most of the major moving averages have crossed below the 200-Day SMA once the share price broke down through the ascending wedge. So, it looks as if the biotech sector is not going to lend a hand to TEVA. Unfortunately, this recent biotech sell-off could continue to drag TEVA down with it. However, the IBB is close to being oversold on the RSI, which has triggered a quick reversal out of the pits.

Figure 11: SPY Daily (Source Trendspider)

The big technical dilemma comes from the overall market and how the S&P 500 (SPY) (QQQ) is approaching its October highs (Figure 11). The global economy continues to cool off and the technical set-up is pointing to a binary event for the market. Many economists believe the market is getting close to being overvalued and the chart shows the potential for a double top. I am not an economist but I don’t expect the market to soar above its all-time highs, so we could see another correction that will most likely end up damaging TEVA.

So where does that leave us? TEVA is continuing to show weakness as it hits new 52-week lows and looks as if it still has some more room to fall before being oversold. However, the stock appears to have some technical support and trend lines just below its current share price which could act as a springboard if the conditions are favorable. This would require the biotech sector to stop the bleeding and find support in the coming days.

The other condition is that the overall market is able to remain in its current trading range and does not reject its October highs with another correction. If this scenario plays out, we could see the share price find a chance to breathe before the Q1 earnings report on May 2nd. If the sector continues to bleed and the market is rejected at near its high, we could see further downside and a potential to be in a technical purgatory until the company can make a fundamental turnaround.

Undervalued

The company’s two main concerns of a massive debt load and COPAXONE going off-patent has hammered the share price. The notable investment from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and the launch of AJOVY did not counter the weight of the negatives over the past year. This resulted in TEVA trading at 52-week lows with a forward P/E of 6. In addition, the stock has an enticing price/sales of less than 1 and a price/book ~1 (Figure 12). Perhaps the most appealing valuation is the price/cash flow of 6.41, which is substantially lower than the biotech sector average of ~13.

Figure 12: TEVA Valuation (Source Seeking Alpha)

These valuations tell me that the stock is currently undervalued from its previous performance. Yes, it is forecasted that COPAXONE sales will continue to deteriorate but the market acts as if the company has nothing going for it. The company is still expecting ~$17B in revenues for 2019 vs. ~$19B in 2018 (Figure 13). That is still a forward price to sales that is under 1 and cannot be ignored by value investors.

Figure 13: 2019 GAAP Outlook (Source TEVA)

Has the market overshot?

Looking at the upcoming annual earnings estimates, the market appears to have discounted the estimated earnings for the next couple of years (Figure 14). Indeed, the revenue estimates don’t show amazing growth for 2020, but the forward price-to-sales is 0.90 and the forward PE is ~5.50; the market is going to allow two years of TEVA being a bargain buy? I don’t see it.

Figure 14: TEVA Annual Earnings Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Promising Products

Although Teva’s about-face is far from being confirmed, the company has some growing storylines that need to be considered. Most notably, AJOVY has some optimistic prospects (Figure 15). AJOVY is one of the best new migraine treatments with some analysts believing a peak sales of $1.6B per year. The product just took a step in that direction with it receiving European approval.

Figure 15: AJOVY Launch (Source TEVA)

Teva's AUSTEDO is also anticipated to assist the company's turnaround in the upcoming years. The AUSTEDO's peak sales are forecasted to reach as high as $1.3B in the coming years, which should help replace some of the lost COPAXONE revenue. Recent launches of their generic AndroGel and VESIcare should bring in additional revenue in the second half of this year.

Figure 16: AUSTEDO Numbers (Source TEVA)

On April 19th, the company received FDA approval for their generic version of Narcan. This is the first generic version of a naloxone nasal spray for opioid overdoses in the U.S. and should put a dent into Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) grip on the naloxone rescue device market. The FDA recently voted to support co-prescription for naloxone with opioid prescriptions which will expand the market dramatically and put the pressure on pharmacies to have an equal amount of naloxone on hand for their opioid products. Obviously, having a generic version of Narcan would be a critical product to have in stock.

The company continues to gain FDA and European approvals for their generic products. Although the generic market is getting squeezed at the moment, we know that it isn't going away and neither is the demand for generics. It's a tough arena to be in but Teva has been the world leader in generics and should benefit if healthcare policy favors increased use of generics.

Downside Risks

Admittedly, my whole plan relies upon the technicals and fundamentals getting slightly worse or stabilizing, subsequently, a slow rise in the charts and earnings revealing the worst is over. I wouldn't classify it as "catching the knife" or "timing the bottom," but it is still anticipating a revival before it occurs. The obvious risk is that the trend is bearish and revenues are expected to get worse before they get better. Therefore, it is possible the share price smashes through those supports after upcoming earnings reports and throws my plans out the window. Also, there's the threat of the market rejecting the new highs and raining on the bull party.

Conclusion

Over the past couple of years, the company's reorganization and cost-saving labors are generating noticeable marks. Teva has reduced its total debt and has recently made some notable additions to its generic portfolio. COPAXONE's precipitous drop in sales has weighed heavily on the share price but it looks as if that has already been factored in. This makes me believe we are nearing the turnaround point for the company. However, this point is not likely going to happen in 2019.

Figure 17: 2019 Areas of Focus (Source TEVA)

I understand most investors don't like to hear that and would like to see a turnaround the moment they click the buy button. TEVA investors are going to have to wait and see if the company can deliver on its 2019 areas of focus (Figure 17) that will institute the fundamental turnaround.

So why am I looking to buy? I believe the market will anticipate the turnaround before it occurs and the stock will rise off the bottom. The street sees a turnaround... but waiting for a confirmation to buy will most likely be too late. I feel as if the current technical and fundamental analysis point towards a value buy.

Figure 18: TEVA Quarterly Earnings Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

What's my plan? I am waiting for the share price to find an affinity or bounce off one of the support/trend lines I identified on the charts above. If this occurs, I will enter and hold this pilot position through the ER with the risk of another share price fallout. I will look for another technical add if the numbers indicate a pivot point in earnings or the bottom of the trough has been hit. If the company cannot hit the low-end revenue estimates in the next three quarters, I will liquidate my position (Figure 18).

