A Few Predictions For Crude Oil's Price Trajectory

I present an argument that there has been a paradigm shift in which OPEC (and especially Saudi Arabia) will defend WTI and Brent prices in a narrow range.

Yes, I know that predicting future oil prices is treacherous business but I’m going to attempt this fool’s errand anyway.

Indeed, I am going to suggest that we are in the midst of a paradigm shift in global oil production and pricing, a shift that very few experts in the field have actually recognized. This shift has significant implications for investing in oil-related entities—another area poorly appreciated by analysts and other “experts.”

This will be a 3-part series of articles. In this first article, I will review the paradigm shift that I see, and explain how that shift took WTI from the mid-$40’s in January, 2019 to the mid-$60’s now. In Part 2, I will provide predictions for oil pricing in 2019 and 2020, and in Part 3, I will delineate the impacts (as I see them, of course) of anticipated WTI pricing changes on investing in the oil space.

Although I would not call myself an “expert” in this field, I have followed the oil and gas industries for a couple of decades and have intensified my study over the past few years—and especially so in the past year. By way of providing some credentials, let me share with you a brief synopsis of an article I submitted to Seeking Alpha on Jan. 3, 2019. Unfortunately, I did not have the time to look up the links and make other formatting edits requested by Seeking Alpha, so the article was not published, but based on my article, I put my money where my mouth was and loaded up on various oil-and-gas-related stocks.

The title of the article I submitted to Seeking Alpha on 1/3/19—when WTI closed at $46.79—was:

Will WTI Crude Go Back Above $60 Per Barrel Soon? Of Course.

I concluded my article as follows:

Why do I think that WTI will be in the $60’s within 90 days? Because OPEC (and especially Saudi Arabia) are motivated to get oil back up as soon as possible, and they have the power and have shown the willingness to do it (note Saudi Arabia’s substantial decrease in production in Dec. 2018). Indeed, if Saudi Arabia were to announce a unilateral production cutback of an additional 1million barrels/day tomorrow, oil would go to $60 within a week. I do not expect Saudi Arabia to do that, of course, but it illustrates the point. I do think Saudi Arabia will undertake unilateral action if it needs to do so to get oil into the $60’s (obviously, Saudi Arabia will try to get others to join but I do not believe Saudi Arabia will forego unilateral action if it does not get much support from other OPEC and OPEC+ players). SA may even engage in some underproduction without publicizing it, for various political and other reasons. For example, it’s been reported that Saudi Arabia is specifically lowering exports to the US in order to lower storage builds at the Cushing hub, which builds have an outsize influence on WTI pricing. I expect OPEC has used (and will use) that and other strategies to pull whatever levers it needs to pull in order to get WTI back into the $60’s, and soon. We won’t have to wait long to find out if I’m right.

Interestingly, WTI hit my $60 prediction when it closed at $60.14 on 3/28/19, 84 days after I made the call that WTI would hit $60 “within 90 days.” Although the focus of my article was about oil going above $60, I opined in the article that WTI would actually go to the $70’s, which I stated as follows:

OPEC (especially Saudi Arabia—more on that below) would do what it needs to do to get oil at least back into the 60’s (personally, I think OPEC will push oil into the $70’s, but that is less of a given, and especially so if the world economy slows more, in which case Saudi Arabia may not want to push oil into the $70’s.)

Before I discuss where I think WTI is going for the rest of this year (spoiler alert: WTI may soon hit the $70 prediction that I made on Jan. 3 given my expectation that EIA will report substantial crude inventory draws in the next couple of weeks), let me first explain the reasoning behind my January 3 $60 prediction, which itself requires an explanation of my opening comment above that “we are in the midst of a paradigm shift in global oil production and pricing.”

To begin that discussion, we must go back to Economics 101 and talk about supply and demand.

Why Oil Supply Considerations Supported My Prediction of WTI Going to $60

In late 2018 and very early 2019, the common bear concerns re: global oil supply were that ((a)) OPEC countries were going to cheat on their commitments to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (MBD) from the global supply, and that (B) a cut of 1.2 MBD wouldn’t be enough to balance markets.

I believed the oil bears were wrong on both counts, primarily due to my view that we were in the midst of the paradigm shift to which I referred above.

It is true that the last time around, in 2015, OPEC heavily overproduced oil in an attempt to bankrupt American shale-oil producers, but the paradigm shift has been OPEC’s recognition that it was cutting its own throat by overproducing oil. As we all know, OPEC suspended that policy and then began restricting production in 2016, leading to a tripling of the oil price from a low of about $26/barrel in early 2016 to the upper $70’s in late 2018.

It was clear to me that, pursuant to the new oil production paradigm, OPEC would not make the same mistake again in late 2018, and that OPEC (especially Saudi Arabia—more on that below) would do whatever it needed to do to get WTI at least back into the $60’s. That has in fact turned out to be the case. Not only have the OPEC countries generally complied with their production restrictions, Saudi Arabia further restricted its production beyond its obligations under the OPEC agreement.

Saudi Arabia’s underproduction makes sense because by underproducing, Saudi Arabia will actually make more profit, as can be seen from a simple math exercise:

Let’s say that Saudi Arabia’s production at 11 MBD (as was the case in the fall of 2018) results in an average sales price of $45 per barrel of Saudi oil. Let’s say it costs SA $15/barrel to produce the oil (I have seen numbers ranging from below $5/barrel up to $40/barrel so $15 seems a reasonable number to use).

Therefore, at $45 oil, Saudi Arabia’s net profit per day is

11 million X $30 (profit per barrel) = $330 million profit per day.

But let’s say SA underproduces by 1.2 MBD (this is about where Saudi Arabia was reported to be producing last month), and let’s say that underproduction yields an oil price of $75 (Brent crude is trading at $74.22 as I write this on 4/22/19), Saudi Arabia’s net profit looks like this:

9.8 MBD X $60 profit per barrel ($75-$15) = $588 million profit per day.

It is obvious that Saudi Arabia is far better off to produce 9.8 MBD at $75/barrel versus 11 MBD at $45/barrel, and that would be true even if Saudi Arabia had to underproduce down to 9 MBD in order to achieve a $75 price target. Readers can quibble with the illustrative numbers I have chosen, but I think my numbers (even if they are off from reality by 10 or 20 or 30%) still yield the conclusion that Saudi Arabia benefits greatly by lowering its production enough to achieve oil pricing in the $70’s.

A final—but very important--point on the supply side: Although American shale oil producers have admirably and substantially lowered their production costs per barrel over the past few years (Yankee ingenuity at its best), there are many barrels whose marginal cost of production (“breakeven cost”) is $40 to $45. Again Econ 101 tells us those marginal barrels will not be produced (unless subject to hedging contracts or subject to other constraints which may force the producers to continue what might normally constitute uneconomic production), so this is yet another reason why $45 oil was not destined to last.

Why Oil Demand Supported My $60 Prediction Also

The bear case (in late 2018/early 2019) on the demand side was that oil was not going to go above $45 because the “world economy is slowing down.” Showing their lack of understanding of the paradigm shift, most authors writing about oil (even today) still argue that the “slowing global economy” will push oil prices back down.

This “point” makes little sense, for several reasons.

First, even with the world economy “slowing down,” nobody is predicting an actual decrease in oil demand in 2019. Instead, the “slowing down” means that oil demand will simply increase less in 2019 than was previously projected. Most predictions still call for an increase in oil demand in 2019 (versus 2018) of at least 1 MBD.

Using simple Economics 101 concepts—how on earth does a continually increasing demand for a product yield a lower price for the product—especially given that while oil demand is increasing 1MBD, supply is also decreasing as a result of OPEC cutbacks and as production slows down in the shale patch because marginal producers cannot profitably produce at $45 per barrel??

The second reason that the bear oil-demand thesis makes little sense is that as price goes down (many motorists in the US were paying less than $2/gal for gasoline in late 2018), demand increases. As Economics 101 teaches us, low oil prices are the cure for low oil prices (because supply decreases and demand increases).

Finally, the key aspect of the new paradigm is that OPEC will dynamically adjust supply to match demand while getting the price to the target sought. That means that in the very unlikely event that global oil demand actually fell, OPEC (and especially Saudi Arabia) would adjust production downward to achieve the desired commodity target price despite the lower demand.

This completes Part 1 of this 3-part series. Here’s a sneak peek into Parts 2 and 3:

Part 2: Where will WTI go in 2019 and 2020?

Given the paradigm shift discussed above, I believe predicting oil prices has become much easier because OPEC (and especially Saudi Arabia) will do whatever it takes to keep WTI and Brent prices trading in a narrow range. For various reasons we will discuss in Part 2, OPEC’s self-interest will best be served by keeping WTI and Brent in narrow ranges, mid-$70’s (plus or minus a little) for WTI and low-$80’s (plus or minus a little) for Brent. For various reasons we will discuss, OPEC will not want triple-digit oil prices anytime soon (and maybe never again). At the same time, OPEC will not want to see WTI below $70 or Brent below the upper $70’s.

Today’s announcement that the sanctions waivers will not be renewed will make OPEC’s work a bit easier, with Russia (part of OPEC+, rather than OPEC) probably immediately reversing any minimal reduction of oil production that it made as part of the Dec. 7 agreement. Other members of OPEC will also be able to increase production a little, although that increase will be tempered by the fact that (A) Iran’s oil exports will drop gradually and will never go to zero, and (B) American production will resume a fast rate of increase.

Part 3: What does this all mean for investing in oil companies?

Obviously, the new paradigm—and especially Saudi Arabia’s (unpublished but obvious) commitment to defend a narrow oil price range—is a huge help to America’s oil companies, in various ways..

First, Saudi Arabia’s commitment essentially eliminates the risk of $45 oil—although it also eliminates the possibility of triple-digit oil (there is a caveat to this, ie, that underinvestment may result in price spikes whether Saudi Arabia wants them or not, which we will discuss in Part 3).

Second, it allows long-term planning, and that may well help avoid the caveat of underinvestment spiking prices. In that regard, I predict that rig count will plateau where we are right now and will begin increasing soon, though the increase will be slow and measured.

And third, the stock market’s recognition of the points I have made in this 3-part series may help mitigate some of the disfavor with which the market currently views the energy complex (a strange thing for me to say today when one of my holdings—CRZO—has closed today up 16.2%, and my two other E & P's have also jumped, +6.0% for GPOR and +6.5% for CHK). If that assessment is correct, now would be a good time to invest in the oil space.

Author's note: This article is dedicated to the memory of my late brother, Dr. Steve Yetiv, who died last year at age 53. Steve was a professor of International Relations at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. He was considered one of the world’s top experts on the Middle East and on global oil issues and wrote multiple books—and many opinion editorials in leading newspapers--on those topics. While he was alive, he and I had many interesting discussions on oil, the Middle East and various geopolitical considerations relating to oil and other internationally traded commodities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC, ET, EPD, CHK, CRZO, GPOR, AROC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor nor do I hold out myself as some sort of expert in this field. I am a retired emergency room doctor whose primary business activity in the last 30 years has been buying and running low-income apartment complexes.