Progressive's Dashboard Report: March 2019 Update

I have kept my calls expiring in August, as I remain very confident about the company's ability to generate recurring and solid cash flows over the cycle.

On a year-to-date basis, the net income skyrocketed by 50% to $1.08 billion, benefiting from a double-digit growth, a well-monitored combined ratio and the positive impact of new accounting standards.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 15 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On April 16, 2019, the insurance company reported its results for March and the first quarter of 2019. The insurer reported an excellent monthly operating performance with an improved combined ratio of 87%.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio deteriorated by 0.4 points to 88.8%. Nonetheless, the net income grew by 50% to $1.08 billion. The growth in the net income was primarily due to the double-digit growth (+18%), the increase in the net investment income (+52%) and the positive impact of the new accounting standards .

At segment levels, all the lines of business were profitable, in spite of the $78 million catastrophe losses incurred during the first quarter of 2019.

I have kept my calls expiring in August, considering that the extra-efforts made on the property segments are already visible within the first quarter results. In addition, the net investment income will benefit from the interest hikes and the higher insurance float. Furthermore, with the change in the dividend policy, the company is likely to become a DGI stock and should attract new investors.

Exceptional Q1 2019 Results

Even if Progressive if the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In March, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,668.6 million or a 17% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 14%.

Source: March Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 18% to $8,459.8 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 15%.

Source: March Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With an 87% combined ratio reported for March, the company continued to deliver strong profitability during the third month of 2019. The underwriting margins improved by 3.3 percentage points.

Source: Internal (based on Monthly reports)

The improvement of the overall underwriting margin was mostly due to motor businesses. The personal lines and commercial segment recorded a combined ratio of respectively 87.1% (vs. 89% in March 2018) and 80.5% (vs. 96.1%). In Q1 2019, the personal and commercial segments recorded a combined ratio of respectively 89.1% and 83.6% vs. 88.4% and 88.3% in Q1 2018.

Unfortunately, the property insurance business was affected adversely by catastrophe losses ($17 million), which deteriorated the monthly combined ratio by 13 points to 100.7%.

On a year-to-date level, the property segment remained profitable with a combined ratio of 97.9% (vs. 90% in Q1 2019). The combined ratio deterioration was mainly driven by the increase in the loss ratio (+ 13 points to 68.1%), partially offset by the drop in the expense ratio (-5.1 points to 29.8%).

I still believe that the property segment might be able to deliver a combined ratio between 98% and 99% on a full-year view if the company maintains its efforts on lowering as fast as possible the expense ratio.

Furthermore, the company will continue to deliver tremendous and robust operating performance on both personal and commercial auto insurance businesses.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

I expect a premium volume growth in the range of 15% and 21% for 2019. Under the base-case scenario, the net earned premiums would be around $36.8 billion, and the reported combined ratio would end at about 92%. With the expected interest rate hikes (the year-to-date portfolio yield was 3.1% compared to 2.6% in the same period last year), the net investment income should be impacted positively and would be between $0.9 and $1.2 billion.

Source: Internal (Author's own calculations)

I remain confident in the company’s ability to underwrite profitable motor insurance policies and develop the property business to reach the necessary critical mass.

On the book value growth side, the company's book value should grow in 2019 from 10% to 15%.

Dividend Estimation

With the change in the dividend policy that occurred at the end of 2018, the dividend will now be paid every quarter and will be $0.10 per share. The company is likely to become a DGI favorite, with a fairly low initial dividend yield but regular increases each year.

Conclusion

With a book per share of $19.89 (+12.3 % since the beginning of 2019) and a current stock price which oscillates between $74 and $75, the P/B is 3.72-3.77. Long story short, Progressive is not traded at low multiples. As the firm succeeds in combining growth and high underwriting margins, investors are willing to pay the price to acquire an extraordinary insurance company.

The expected increase in the net investment income and the would-be margin improvement of the property segment should contribute to generating higher earnings. Furthermore, motor insurance operations remain extremely well managed with an average expense ratio of 20% and an overall combined ratio between 90% and 95%. In my opinion, Progressive is a top-class insurer, which is likely to become a DGI stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.