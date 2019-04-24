iRobot: If It Dips Lower, Buy

iRobot (IRBT) is an expensive stock by many traditional valuations, but it is worth looking into it and perhaps get it. The size of the prize for this investment is monumental, while the risks are minimal. The management team is doing an excellent job and is implementing a winning strategy that prioritizes long-term view instead of short-term profits. If the Q1 miss in revenue sends the stock spiraling down, buying the dip will be a no-brainer.

Valuation

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

With these numbers, we can construct the growth chart for the low, medium, and high range of the expectation. Best-case scenario, the stock is priced 60% above its fair price and, worst case, it is 380% over its fair price, consider its post-earnings - the after-hours trading price of $110.

Personally, I believe the stock will perform somewhere between the mid and high range of the estimate, even considering the performance of this quarter.

So, why should you even consider buying something so expensive? The Moat.

The Moat

Looking at the income sheet, gross margin is increasing and the company is spending the extra money wisely. R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue are growing slowly but steadily, as well as selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses are decreasing.

Higher revenue coupled with continued improvement in gross margin, allowed us to increase investment in research and development, and sales and marketing to capitalize on our momentum, while returning additional profit to shareholders, and setting a strong foundation for 2018 and beyond.

- Colin Angle Chairman and CEO Q4 2017 Earnings Transcript

The chart below shows that revenue growth is increasing the gross margin, which will enable the company to scale its business easily.

While this trend continues, the company will increase its moat significantly and revenue will soar. Earnings might now reflect it soon, but in the long run, R&D and selling and marketing expenses will represent a smaller portion of the revenue and earnings will grow.

The slide above shows that the company is actively trying to solidify its moat and it is doing quite well. The number of patents is impressive, but its product development shows that they have an excellent grasp on what are the user needs they need to address and the challenges a typical house or apartment present to successfully implement robotic solutions.

Many companies have impressive robotics capabilities, like the video above shows, but none of them seem to be interested in competing with iRobot. This is likely because robotic capabilities are built for specific purposes. The vast majority of the robotics industry is focused on Automation of Production Plants and Distribution centers, as it is a bigger market than house and yard maintenance. iRobot is concentrated in a much smaller pie but could end up eating it all by itself.

Future Market opportunity

The market opportunity that iRobot will have will depend on how diverse and extensive will it make its robots and how far into the future we want to look. Looking only at the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics considers that maids and housekeeping cleaners represent about 1 million people and earn annually little over 25 thousand a year which would represent an annual expense of $25 billion in cleaning in the United States alone.

As the USA has a population of 328 million and the global middle- and upper-class represent about 3.8 billion, it would mean that the cleaning expenditure globally is about $290 billion a year. Of course, a substantial amount of the personnel performing cleaning work is undocumented, and the number could be much higher, but for the sake of making conservative estimates and not happy numbers, let us keep this estimate as if it were the whole.

Now, not every single cleaning job will be able to be automatized, nor it will be cost effective for everyone to automatize their cleaning. So, let us consider that only the top 20% of the middle- and upper-class would consider using a robotic solution, the expenditure would go to $58 billion a year and thinking that iRobot would be able to handle half of all those cleaning activities, the potential revenue of the company would go to $29 billion worldwide. This estimate represents more than 20 times the current revenue estimates for this year.

Conclusions

iRobot has minimal risks and a very high potential for success because of this attractive risk-reward proposition, it is likely that the stock will not trade close to its fair price until it is fully grown.

iRobot's $3 billion market cap on a market that in the next decade could be worth more than ten times would seem to be the reason to ignore the current overvaluation of the stock and buy the stock. This logic is a risky investment method and executing it might prove too difficult to unseasoned investors that would sell their stock if it dips to its fair price, instead of doubling down.

The Q1 results seem to be displaying precisely the behavior described above. A small miss in revenue is tumbling the stock price more than 15%, indeed a loss for investors that bought high and are selling low, but a blessing for those who will wait for the stock to sink to a price they can stomach and bite for the long run.

