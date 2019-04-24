Coming Down The Home Stretch Uniti Leads Bankruptcy By 7 Lengths And Is Pulling Away

The Post Chapter 11 UNIT-WIN Situation

In my previous Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT)/Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) article on 3/4/19, which can be found here, my thesis that UNIT's common stock was not, as feared by many UNIT shareholders and not a few SA pundits/article commenters, in as dire a situation as many feared. As interested UNIT common shareholders no doubt know, after Judge Furman's court decision ruled in favor of the Aurelius default claim on 2/15/19, both WIN and UNIT shares plummeted. WIN sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on 2/25/19, which was immediately granted. For those Uniti investor's keeping score at home and for those contemplating a UNIT investment, here is a rundown of the UNIT common situation as it now stands on 4/22/19.

In the immediate aftermath of the WINMQ Chapter 11 filing, rumors abounded that UNIT common shares would quickly suffer a cross default, either because UNIT's C-suite would throw in the towel and take the easiest path or that the debt holders of UNIT would claim a UNIT covenant default on UNIT debt. There was also the (mis)informed talk that a fraudulent conveyance suit would be filed by Aurelius Capital or WIMMQ/UNIT debt holders in an attempt to put Humpty (WINMQ) Dumpty (UNIT) back together again, so that the greater value of the two would be better able to satisfy the debt holder claims.

The Legal Filings And Court Procedures Of UNIT Since WINMQ's Chapter 11 Filing

On 2/26-2/28, WINMQ applied for and received $1 billion Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing from Citicorp which included getting interim approval to access up to $400M of the $1B in DIP financing that was provided. See details here. This also included approval to operate in normal course of business, and to immediately pay vendors in full for all goods and services received. So much for UNIT's C-suite taking the Chapter 11 easy route in response to WINMQ's Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But what about the other WINMQ/UNIT debt holders claiming UNIT debt covenant default or worse bringing a fraudulent conveyance suit against WINMQ/UNIT which might sink UNIT common holders. In my original article I stated:

"The main reason against the other bond holders making such a move (default on covenant breech or fraudulent conveyance suit) is that all the bond holders of both companies would get mauled. The bond holders know this and bond holders are anything but suicidal when it comes to their money."

This proved to be true on both accounts. Firstly, there has been no talk among debtors regarding a UNIT cross default. When the Debtor Committee was formed in the WINMQ Chapter 11, Aurelius Capital did not even petition to join, signaling that they were only looking to take their debt pound of flesh of $310 million plus interest and run. Secondly, the fraudulent conveyance statute of limitations is four years. UNIT's assets were spun off on 3/26/2015, although the shares did not start trading until 4/24/2015.

I'm not a lawyer so I don't know at which date the statute clock starts ticking, but the first date has passed, and the second will pass within two days of this writing (4/22/19). A fraudulent conveyance suit was always an unlikely long shot, but in these uncertain days, it seems anybody can sue for any reason. If such a suit had been filed, no matter how unlikely its success, the suit would have taken much C-suite executive time/energy as well as significant financial resources aka lawyer's fees to combat it, neither of which are abundant at UNIT/WINMQ at this point in time.

UNIT killed any possibility of a debt default on its debt by obtaining a waiver default amendment to their debt agreement(s). This waiver is an agreement that UNIT is not in default on its debt due to WINMQ's bankruptcy woes or that the auditors' "going concern" statement in UNIT's earnings report would trigger such a default. In a classic case of "kick-em-while-they're-down," UNIT's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, insisted on inserting into UNIT's 10-K, a "cover your Gluteus Maximus" aka CYA statement, known as a "going concern" statement that PWC had substantial doubt as to UNIT's survival, due to WINMQ's Chapter 11 filing and the financing pressures that might ensue.

This very important and very necessary waiver had a high price. In short, UNIT had to agree to a 2% hike in its corporate interest rate through 2023 in exchange for the waiver. Ironically, this 2% extra interest cost pressures UNIT towards not remaining a "going concern" by raising UNIT's interest cost by some $40 million per annum. The waiver was agreed upon and added to the 10-K about 3/5/20, just days after the WINMQ Chapter 11 filing.

In my article of 3/4/19, I outlined my thoughts regarding the fate of UNIT's lush $2.40 annual dividend. I stated:

"...what happens to UNIT's $2.40 annual dividend? With 99.9% certainly UNIT's annual dividend will be reduced to something between $1.00 and $1.40. For UNIT to continue to qualify as an REIT it must pay a minimum of 90% of its taxable income each year. Their taxable income had been estimated in recent SA articles of that time at $1.20 to $1.40."

UNIT was to have had an earnings call and dividend declaration when Judge Furman's decision came down and WINMQ had to file for Chapter 11. UNIT postponed the earnings call to 3/19/19 to see what the situation with WINMQ would be by that date. UNIT's earnings report was, in fact, very good. Unit's total revenue was up 9% to $270 million, Unit agreed to sell its Mexican towers, a non-core asset sale that had already been in the works for $100 million dollars, UNIT's Bluebird deal with Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was proceeding on schedule, as were several other acquisitions that would further diversify UNIT from its 68% dependence on WINMQ.

The full 10-K can be found here. The earnings report actually showed better progress in UNIT's business than was expected. As part of UNIT's agreement with their lenders, the company agreed to limit the annual dividend payout to the 90% minimum of taxable earnings needed to retain Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status. That total for 2019 will be $0.97 per share. They had already paid $0.60 in January, so UNIT will pay an additional $0.37 for the remainder of 2019.

UNIT declared $.05 of that remaining $0.37 payable in April 2019. In 2020, if UNIT does not issue a large number of additional shares for some corporate purpose, the dividend should rise to $1.20 to $1.50 depending on how much progress UNIT makes in leasing their considerable remaining dark fiber, how much new fiber they acquire, how many, if any, new shares are used for corporate purposes, and whether WINMQ accepts the UNIT Master Lease as written.

UNIT's earnings showed good progress on the business front and their other moves in the wake of WINMQ's Chapter 11 filing were well received by investors. After the "going concern" 10-K insertion and the 2% extra interest cost to obtain the lending covenant wavier, UNIT's price dropped to a 52-week low of $8.06. In the comments to my earlier article, some opined that UNIT would fall to $4.00 or less and remain there for years. Other commenters said that they would consider averaging down on their UNIT common positions or initiate positions after the new UNIT dividend was announced and some of UNIT's larger problems were solved.

My reply to the latter commenters was that if prospective buyers waited too long for UNIT clarity, they might not be able to buy UNIT common in the $9-$10 range I had suggested would be a good entry point in my article. So it came to pass. UNIT traded under $9.00 for only two days and has since been as high as $12.37. This price rise has also been accompanied by stronger than normal volume, a secondary positive sign. There is always the chance that UNIT common will again trade under $10, but it is looking problematical at the moment.

The Big Question: Wither Goest UNIT's Master Lease?

The biggest remaining part of the puzzle as far as UNIT investors are concerned is: What happens to the WINMQ/UNIT Master Lease? As early as 2/27/19 UNIT stated:

"We continue to closely monitor Windstream's situation, and believe it will successfully navigate through the reorganization process."

Of course, what would you expect them to say? Much more positive is the 3/20/19 UNIT statement:

"The master lease agreement remains in full effect despite Windstream's bankruptcy filing," Uniti says, and "our fundamental view of the lease is unchanged."

Meanwhile, the clock is also ticking on the amount of time WINMQ has to accept or reject the Master Lease. June 25, 90 days from the Chapter 11 filing, is the deadline date, but that date can be extended by the court if WINMQ petition's for an extension for good reason. WINMQ has rejected some leases as discussed below, but has not spoken on the UNIT Master Lease either yea or nay.

UNIT's 2019 guidance, also issued on 3/20/19 is also positive:

"Guidance for 2019: With the key assumption that the Windstream lease continues in full force and effect, and that Windstream makes lease payments on time (and also excluding the Bluebird transactions and sale of Latin America towers)."

UNIT is guiding to Funds From Operations (FFO) of $333M-$346M, and adjusted FFO of $406M-$419M. This is a very important update statement by UNIT. On 4/2/19 UNIT completed the Tower sale referred to in their guidance, increasing its financial strength by $100 million. See here. Meanwhile, WINMQ has not spent any of the $1 billion DIP money, showing that they are in fact solvent and that the Chapter 11 filing was necessary only to preserve assets from Aurelius.

Also obvious is that the same Chapter 11 that caused WINMQ to plummet in price, will as it proceeds, wipe out much of WINMQ's debt, making full assumption of the UNIT Master Lease almost certain. Case in point, in a court docket dated 4/15/10, WINMQ rejected a total of 30 commercial property leases, none of which were UNITs. See here. The court docket, unfortunately, does not show the actual yearly rent money that will be saved in the case of these rejected leases, but the yearly rent bill on 30 pieces of commercial property must be considerable.

Thus, the likelihood of WINMQ rejecting or trying to force a renegotiation of the Master Lease is becoming less and less likely, in part, because 1) The lease was below market to start with, 2) WINMQ debt will be cut enormously by Chapter 11, so WINMQ will be well able to afford the UNIT lease cost, and 3) WINMQ is the mandated provider of last resort for telecommunications in its territories.

In fact, in a court docket dated 3/25/19, the court affirms WINMQ's request to continue providing [service] and orders:

"the Court having found that the relief requested is in the best interests of the Debtors’ estates, their creditors and other parties in interest; and the Court having found that no other or further notice need be provided under the circumstances; and the Court having reviewed the Utility Motion and having considered the request; and the Court having determined that the legal and factual bases for the requested relief establish just cause for the relief granted herein; and after due deliberation and sufficient cause appearing therefore, it is hereby ORDERED THAT: 1) The requested relief is granted to the extent set forth herein. 2) The expiration of the period set forth in section 366(C)(2) of the Bankruptcy Code within which the Utilities Providers are prohibited from altering, refusing, or discontinuing the Utilities Services to the Debtors..." See here.

All of the court rulings cited above; the moves by the creditor committee, by WINMQ, and by UNIT to date, add up to two possibilities: 1) WINMQ accepts the Master Lease exactly as written. This is by far, with WINMQ's improving finances, the most likely outcome. 2) WINMQ and UNIT have an unforced, friendly renegotiation, in which each company makes a positive gain; the proverbial win-win situation. Or in this case WINMQ-win.

Other Important Points And Events In The Future Or Already Transpired

UNIT's dividend most likely rises in 2020. This was discussed above. In short, UNIT continues to lease dark fiber and acquire more dark fiber to further its business. 5G in telecommunications is all about fiber, switches, and towers. 5G is expected to explode from 2021 on. Beyond 2020, I expect UNIT to grow its dividend significantly and perhaps to become attractive to a bigger telecommunications technology player.

UNIT's cost of capital may begin to recover by 4Q 2019, as a result of the clearing up of the uncertainty now surrounding the company and its finances. This improvement in the cost of capital will greatly strengthen the balance sheet and help UNIT in making accretive acquisitions.

WINMQ could exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as late 2020. As already stated, WINMQ has demonstrated that it is profitable despite its Chapter 11 status, by continuing full operations without using the $1 billion DIP money. WINMQ's financial situation and balance sheet should quickly improve as the Chapter 11 interest debt savings kick in.

UNIT continues to plow ahead in the fiber technological business by completing more build-to-suit contracts for phone companies, some of which that are already in progress. In addition, more UNIT U.S. towers come online which increases tower/fiber revenues.

UNIT is already moving ahead (see 10-K above) with the Bluebird joint venture with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (MIP). UNIT had begun this project before the WIMNQ implosion. UNIT could create more MIP like deals for regional and national telecommunication operators across UNIT's fiber technological territory, while reserving the southeast U.S. for their own. These type of deals may begin in Q4 2019, and will offload much of UNIT's cost while creating a great more revenue.

WINMQ is bidding in the 24 GHz spectrum auctions that will be used for the coming 5G revolution. If WIMNQ rolls out 5G to their customers in both retail and wholesale, this will benefit UNIT in two ways: 1) WINMQ's financial strength will improve, making UNIT's Master Lease more secure and make UNIT higher revenue. 2) WINMQ will need UNIT's dark fiber. This also will increase UNIT's revenue as WINMQ works with UNIT to offer 5G service across the existing UNIT network.

AT&T (T) has taken on an enormous amount of debt in the acquisition of DirecTV and Warner Brothers. This has caused a weak stock performance by T. In an effort to de-lever, T could sell some/all of their towers and networks to UNIT, once UNIT’s cost of capital improves enough to afford this. T could structure this in a way that UNIT could afford while T further reduces its debt load. T could also rent space on UNIT/WINMQ equipment to roll out their 5G plans more quickly and financially efficiently.

Conclusions

This article is an overview of what has transpired in the WINMQ/UNIT debacle since my first article. I have explained their possible impact on UNIT's future. As I stated in my original article, all is not lost for UNIT common shareholders. Recent events show that UNIT will be successful in upholding the Master Lease, or as a very close second, re-negotiate the Lease on favorable win-win terms as stated above.

The UNIT annual dividend has been cut to $0.97 for 2019. In 2020, unless UNIT's C suite abrogates their responsibilities to the common shareholders, the dividend should rise to $1.20 to $1.50, depending on share count. After 2020, UNIT should be able to raise the dividend considerably as the tsunami of 5G gains traction.

All the UNIT/WIN developments I have outlined in this article lead me to believe the future for UNIT shareholders whether present, past, or immediate future is not as dire as some SA contributors/commenters continue to believe. You need to perform your own due diligence on UNIT to decide if it is right for you to buy common shares, with your hard-earned investment dollars. You may decide to average down, or hold tight if you are a present holder, initiate a new position, or exit immediately. I consider a speculative entry between $9 and $10 as a good price, though I don't expect to see a sub $10 price, unless there is either a recession or WINMQ or UNIT make a disastrous business decision. My speculative buy price reflects my own DD and is subject to (my) human error. Your buying price mileage may vary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information I have provided is not meant to be investment advice, nor is it guaranteed in any way to assure success in UNIT shares. Potential investors need to make their own choices based on further due diligence and their particular investment needs.