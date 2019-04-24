I Stand Behind Verizon, Despite Competitive Pressures

Driving skepticism was one of the lowest net add numbers of the past 16 quarters along with high churn, underscoring the competitive nature of the telecom space.

The market seems to have been spooked by Verizon's (VZ) 1Q19 earnings beat and favorable EPS guidance revision, both delivered on April 23rd. Shares were down about 2% at the end of the trading day, despite lack of meaningfully negative headlines news.

To understand investors' bearish stance, one must look a bit closer under the hood.

A look at the results

The graph below, on the left, probably best depicts the perceived challenges that Verizon has been facing on the wireless side of the business (71% of total company revenues). Postpaid net adds, although still positive at 61,000, reached the second lowest levels since the start of 2015 at least. Also reflecting what I believe to be a fierce competitive environment, postpaid churn of 1.12% rose by eight percentage points YOY, confirming the unfavorable trend that had been forming since the company's robust 1Q18.

In my view, the key operational metrics do not look out of place. The U.S. telecom space has been a tough one for as long as I can remember, with established behemoth AT&T (T) and the aggressive underdog T-Mobile (TMUS) elbowing each other (and Verizon) for market relevance. I believe that investors who expect anything but a brutally competitive landscape would be better served by steering clear of the sector.

Instead, I find it encouraging that retail postpaid ARPA, a measure of per-account revenues, increased the most since 4Q17 at least - see graph on the right above. In my view, Verizon has been doing a good job at digging deeper into its loyal customers' pockets (i.e. depth), rather than relying more heavily on the T-Mobile strategy of fiercely fighting its competitors for increased market share (i.e. breadth).

As a result of higher revenue per user, Verizon's margins have expanded in 1Q19, despite the headwinds in the shrinking wireline business and a media segment that has yet to gain traction. The summarized P&L below illustrates how, through a combination of slightly higher sales and improved profitability, adjusted EPS increased by three cents YOY. If not for certain accounting matters amounting to a four-cent EPS headwind and a higher effective tax rate, I estimate that the bottom line would have grown YOY by a more encouraging 9%.

On the stock

Sure, Verizon has delivered more robust quarters in the recent past. Following the announcement of the unlimited plan in February 2017, and in part aided by strong consumer spending at a macro level, the company went through a nine- to twelve-month period of remarkable user base growth - even if at the expense of average per-unit revenues.

Now, Verizon seems to have cycled through the ramp up, just as the company prepares to enter the 5G transition period. Despite a slowdown in user growth, the business continues to perform well enough (e.g. higher per unit spend, better margins) to defend the stock's stable, shareholder-friendly position.

In the absence of bad-enough news that could steer me away from VZ, I continue to believe that shares of the New York-based carrier remain attractive at a low earnings multiple of 12.3x and an enticing dividend yield of over 4%. Should the management team achieve the company's goal of $10 billion of cumulative cash savings by 2021, current long-term earnings growth of only 2.7% (see graph above) could even prove to be a bit too conservative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.