Lumentum: Why I Sold Half

However, the "FANG rebound" and V-shaped recovery in the tech sector has been dizzying to behold, so I took some profits.

But that could be a big mistake. I am still bullish on LITE and the opportunities ahead in 3D sensing and 5G infrastructure.

I sold half my shares in Lumentum because the stock has simply moved too far too fast, in my opinion.

Back in January, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article recommending Lumentum (LITE) after the stock had sold-off as a result of concerns that orders from its #1 customer - Apple (AAPL) - would be drastically lower. I suggested the loss in Apple-related revenue might easily be recovered by 3D sensing applications in the larger Android market as well as emerging opportunities in 5G infrastructure. The stock was $44 and change at the time and my prediction was that LITE could trade back up to $60 over the next 12 months. The stock closed at $62.09 yesterday, for a less than three-month return of ~40%:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock's move just seemed "too far, too fast", so I sold half my shares.

But it could be a big mistake. I still like the company because the future looks bright. LITE recently closed its sale of datacom transceiver product lines to Cambridge Industries Group ("CIG") in order to focus on photonic chips. The transceiver product lines acquired by CIG were previously developed and manufactured by Oclaro Japan, which LITE acquired in December of last year. In connection with the deal, Lumentum and CIG entered into a long-term supply agreement for Lumentum's photonic chips. Basically, LITE sold some non-core assets and added another customer to its core photonic products.

Those who view LITE as an Apple-centric company may be missing the mark. While the impact of slower 3D sensing orders from Apple was certainly tangible (Apple was 30% of revenue in FY18), investors may have underestimated Lumentum's ability to sell its 3D sensing products into the much larger Android market. The transition to mid-range phones (i.e. Android) is actually great for LITE as it is a much bigger global market space than iOS, so volumes are sure to go up (it will be an estimated $2 billion consumer mobile market by 2020/2021). And for those concerned about margins in the Android market, I encourage investors to check out LITE's February presentation at the Goldman Sachs Tech & Internet conference where the company said:

Overall, pricing and margins for the Android market should be similar to what we have seen in the past.

In addition, in LITE's Optical Communications Segment (85% of sales in FY18), its laser light sources are integrated into 3D sensing platforms that are being used in applications other than mobile phones - including gaming, computers, and other consumer electronics devices. Its products include vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers ("VCSELs") and edge-emitting lasers which are used in 3D sensing depth imaging systems. These systems are used for biometric identification, surveillance, and process efficiency, among numerous other applications and are used to greatly simplify the way humans interact with technology.

The Optical Communications segment also addresses the telecommunications and data communications market. On that front, the recent patent resolution between Apple and 5G chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) is a very bullish development for the 5G market. This, in turn, is bullish for the 5G infrastructure market, which should translate into higher demand for LITE's 5G telecommunications products as well as its cloud supporting data communications products. These include wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support carrier networks for local, metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) markets. Additionally, LITE's products address enterprise, cloud, and datacenter applications, including storage-access networks (SANs), local-area networks (LANs), and wide-area networks (WANs).

The company maintains leading positions in these fast-growing "opticomm" markets through its product portfolio of reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers ("ROADMs"), tunable 10G small form-factor pluggable transceivers, and tunable small form-factor pluggable transceivers. Cloud, enterprise, and hyperscale data center networks are supported by LITE's 10G & 40G legacy transceivers and a growing portfolio of 100G pluggable transceivers that support customers' LAN/SAN/WAN needs.

The bottom line here is that Lumentum is operating in the right growth markets, at the right time, with the right products.

Yet, as can be seen in the slide below, the drop in Apple revenue was readily apparent in the Q2 EPS report (for the quarter ended December 29, 2018) as Industrial & Consumer revenue was down $96 million:

Source: Q2FY19 Presentation

Yet, note that telecom revenue was up a strong 57% and overall, gross margins held up well considering the near $100 million drop in I&C revenue as Apple moved away from LITE's 3D sensing products.

At the time of the Q2 release, LITE's midpoint for upcoming Q3's guidance was for $430 million in revenue (which would be up 15% sequentially), a 17% operating margin, and $0.85 in EPS. Note that Q2 included only 20 days' worth of Oclaro contributions, so Q3 will be the first full quarter of Oclaro operations (minus the datacom transceiver product lines sold to CIG). The company will report Q3 earnings on May 7th. Keep an eye on I&C revenue which will give an indication of 3D sensing demand from the Android market.

Summary & Conclusion

I am still bullish on the growth thesis for LITE, but it just feels like the entire technology sector has gotten way ahead of itself. The "FANG rebound" and V-shaped recovery from the December lows has driven the technology sector, as measured by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) - an ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 - up over 20% since the beginning of the year. Apple is up 45% YTD, Alphabet (GOOG) is up 21%, and Amazon (AMZN) is up 25%. When an NFL quarterback starts to hand out $12,000 in Amazon stock to the offensive lineman that protects him, perhaps the market has gotten a bit frothy. On the other hand, bulls would say that these stocks simply recovered from the sell-off at the end of last year and are still below their all-time highs. Me, I took some profits on LITE. But I kept all my Amazon...

Yet, recent EPS reports in the technology sector seem to be coming in ahead of expectations. As a result, I raise my price target on LITE from $60 to $70. However, we could see $50 before $70 if we have a "sell in May and go away" event.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE, APPL, GOOG, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.