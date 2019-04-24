Qualcomm's Bull Run May Not Be Over

Qualcomm (QCOM) has surged by over 50% just since April 15. The big surge came following a settlement with Apple (AAPL) just last week. Here's the thing - the stock may not be finished rising yet.

Qualcomm is a stock I have been covering for some time. I started first to notice bullish option betting in the stock in January, when I wrote Now Is Not The Time To Bet That Qualcomm's Stock Falls Further, which was the very next day after that famous short report. But I kept noticing the improving technical charts, and bullish options bets over the coming weeks, updating my Reading The Market subscribers in my SA Marketplace service. Which of course, led to my last article on April 2, saying Qualcomm's Breakout May Be Imminent. Maybe it was luck, I don't know. You can track my article's success and failure rates now on this Google spreadsheet; you be the judge.

The Bet

Anyway, the bullish option buyers are back, and now they are betting the stock continues to rise by options expiration on June 21. The $95 call contracts saw their open interest levels rise by over 16,000 on April 24, bringing the total number of open contracts to around 20,000. The calls trade for a price of about $1.75 per contract and the stock would need to rise to approximately $96.75 to earn a profit by the middle of June; a jump of about 11%. It is no small bet either with the open contracts worth about $3.5 million.

The Chart

Believe it or not, the technical chart suggests the stock is nearing a breakout as well, sitting below technical resistance around $88.50. Should the stock rise above $88.50, the next big level of resistance doesn't come until nearly $100, a price not seen since - well, 1999.

Estimates May Be Too Low

Earnings estimates for the stock are now on the rise, and they still may have further to go. Analysts have already upped their forecasts for 2019 to $4.14 from $3.99 on January 28. Additionally, 2020 earnings estimates have climbed to $5.22 from $4.84, while 2021 views have jumped to $5.94 from $5.82, over the same time. But Qualcomm noted that its new six-year deal with Apple to supply chips would add $2 in incremental EPS as shipments ramps.

Data by YCharts

However, it is worth noting that so far, analysts' estimates for the next three years have only climbed by a total of $0.65. It could suggest there is further upside to earnings estimates especially for 2020 and 2021. That is when Apple is widely expected to launch a 5G iPhone.

Risks

There is a risk to this scenario because the technical chart does suggest that the stock is overbought. If the shares are unable to break out and rise above resistance at $88.50, it could result in the stock dropping to around $82, and perhaps as low as $70.

Additionally, it isn't clear if the increase in open interest for the calls were part of a hedge transaction. That could mean traders or investors went short the stock and are using the calls as protection should the stock continue to rise.

It is hard to ignore the signals the market is telling us now, and that is that Qualcomm's bull run is probably not over – at least not yet!

