Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 4/23/2019

Prices are from 4/23/2019, trailing book values are as of 12/31/2018. Only a few mortgage REITs have provided values for 3/31/2019 so far.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs book value gives us an idea for the general range the mortgage REIT should trade in. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment CIM Chimera Investment Corporation CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation DX Dynex Capital EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital MFA MFA Financial MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. NLY Annaly Capital Management NYMT New York Mortgage Trust ORC Orchid Island Capital TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF MORL UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

On the REIT Forum, we provide estimates of price to current tangible book value. Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 12/31/2018. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

Ticker Q4 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $16.56 $18.16 1.10 ANH $4.71 $4.22 0.90 ARR $20.86 $20.01 0.96 CHMI $17.58 $17.52 1.00 CMO $9.39 $8.62 0.92 NLY $9.39 $10.08 1.07 ORC $6.84 $6.85 1.00 CIM $15.90 $18.99 1.19 DX $6.02 $6.12 1.02 IVR $15.27 16.27 1.07 MFA $7.15 $7.42 1.04 MITT $17.21 $17.20 1.00 NYMT $5.65 $6.26 1.11 TWO $13.11 $13.83 1.05 WMC $10.45 $10.51 1.01 EARN $12.30 $11.84 0.96

Outlooks

We've got a few rating updates to provide. The summaries will come from CWMF: RapidFire Residential Mortgage REITs. In that article, we provided a brief summary for each REIT.

We'll give each rating a brief section.

NYMT

We're bearish on NYMT.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) remains expensive. Their price-to-book is exceptionally high, despite the yield on preferred shares reflecting NYMT taking on more risk than most of their peers. We don't like risk, especially when it trades at a premium to book and a premium relative to peers.

CHMI

We are neutral on CHMI now.

We published a bearish outlook on 11/26/2018:

Since 11/26/2018, shares have declined modestly while paying out dividends to offset most of the losses. That makes it sound like the bearish rating wasn't very good. Quite to the contrary, the bearish rating was excellent when we compared the performance of other mortgage REITs.

We can start with comparing it to AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) since they are the largest of the mortgage REITs. We'll toss in the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM), so we have a picture of the broader industry as well:

ARR

We are neutral on ARR now.

We've occasionally been criticized for "always being a bear" on ARR. We don't mind that distinction, because it means we were consistently correct. Despite that accuracy, ARR's monthly dividend has endeared it to some investors. They refuse to see the capital loss because of the yield.

We're comparing results for ARR against AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), MFA Financial (MFA), Annaly Capital Management (NLY), Two Harbors (TWO), and Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM). You can easily spot ARR in each upcoming chart because they have an orange line every time. If you're having trouble finding the orange line, just look closer to the bottom.

For instance, we published a piece on 6/27/2017:

Here are the results since our bearish piece on 1/11/2018:

Recap

Using price-to-book-value ratios for mortgage REITs makes it easier to establish reasonable valuations. We want to compare the price-to-book-value ratios throughout the sector. An investor who only knows the ratio for a couple mortgage REITs won't have the necessary information. Knowing that the REIT trades at a discount is far more useful when you can compare it with several peers.

In this article series, we use the trailing book value per share. In the subscriber articles, we use the estimated current book value. The difference in the ratios reflects any projected change in book value to occur between 12/31/2018 and the current date. We find current book values are superior, but trailing book values are enough to significantly enhance analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, ANH,AIC, IVR-C, MFA-B, DX-B, NLY-F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our disclosures for positions include our positions in baby bonds and preferred shares from the mortgage REITs. Though we aren't explicitly discussing their preferred shares or baby bonds in the article, we believe it is appropriate to include them for the disclosure.