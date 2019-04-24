Subaru May Face A Tough Year Ahead

Thesis

In this article, I have analyzed Subaru Corporation's (OTCPK:FUJHY) recent operating and financial performance. I have also discussed the factors that affect FUJHY's performance outlook for FY 2020 that ends on 31st March 2020. This discussion also reveals the challenges and opportunities for Subaru in its largest regional market.

Figure-1 (Source: Subaru)

Subaru has witnessed growth in unit sales during FY 2019

Subaru's revenues are largely based on two operating segments, namely 'Automotive' and 'Aerospace'. During FY 2018, these segments accounted for ~95% and ~4.2% respectively, of full-year consolidated revenues. This establishes the significance of the automobile business for the company. In its automobile segment, the company derives a large proportion of its revenues from unit sales in the US followed by unit sales in Japan (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

Based on its operational performance, FUJHY has had a good FY 2019 (ended on 31st March 2019). The company reported impressive sales in the US during January 2019, witnessing a 3.9% Y/Y increase in unit sales (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Subaru)

January 2019 US sales were also supported by a general increase in car prices in the US. On that note, FUJHY's average automobile transaction prices in January rose by ~5.4% Y/Y, to ~$29,727/unit. On a similar note, FUJHY's total unit sales during the preceding 4 months also depicted positive momentum on a Y/Y basis. Have a look at the table below for details.

Month Unit Sales Y/Y change December 2018 64,541 +1.9% November 2018 56,782 +9.8% October 2018 55,394 +2.5% September 2018 64,088 +1%

Despite strong unit sales Subaru's profitability will be slightly affected in FY 2019 and beyond

In February this year, FUJHY announced its expectations of a decline in profit forecasts for FY 2019. The company expected the forecasted operating profits to decline by ~16% (from ~¥220 BB to ¥185 BB). Similarly, the full year sales forecast was also shredded from ~ ¥3.21 TT to ~ ¥3.12 TT. The problem emanated from a two-week shutdown at FUJHY's only production plant in Japan, as it faced defects in power steering units.

Moreover, the company recently announced its plans to recall ~2.3 MM cars from the US and Japanese markets, due to issues with the brake lights fixed in its Impreza and Forester models. Out of these 2.3 MM cars, ~2 MM cars would be recalled from the US while ~300,000 cars would be recalled from Japan. This activity would also see an increase in FUJHY's repair and maintenance costs and will consequently affect its profitability in FY 2020. Similarly, it will affect the company's brand image in the US which is FUJHY's largest market in terms of unit sales (refer to Figure-2).

However, I believe that the negative impact on sales due to the 'brake lights' issue discussed above, would be partially offset by the increased sales of FUJHY's 'Ascent' model cars that were recently launched by the company to target a niche market in North America (and particularly in the US). Have a look at Figure-4.

Figure-4 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

A numerical analysis of Ascent's US sales indicates that unit sales have generally been on an uptrend since its launch in June 2018 (Figure-5).

[Note: The numbers shown below are in thousands of units].

Figure-5 (Source: CarSaleBase)

Subaru's US operations may be affected by the country's regulatory environment

In February 2019, it was reported that the US Federal Government was planning to put a halt to ex-President Barack Obama's policy on national fuel economy standards. The Federal Government intends to continue Obama's fuel efficiency standards till FY 2020 when new cars launched in the US would be required to deliver an average mileage of ~30 MPG (read: miles per gallon). Previously, it was anticipated that these mileage standards would be gradually enhanced each year, with the result that by 2026, new cars launched in the US would be required to deliver an average mileage of ~37 MPG. However, the Federal Government intends to restrict the imposition of such fuel efficiency standards to the ‘FY 2020’ levels. This had ignited a debate between the Federal Government and the SOC (read: State of California) as the SOC aims to impose stricter emission rules. The Federal Government fears that if the SOC is given freedom to select its emission standards then other US states may follow suit.

From a broader perspective, if this deadlock persists between these two US regulatory authorities, then it might be a heavy blow for automakers in the US who will be troubled with the decision whether to manufacture vehicles in line with Federal emission standards or those of the state. In my view, if other US states also follow the lead of California and dispute the imposition of Federal emissions laws, then it could also pose a significant challenge for FUJHY whose largest automobile market is the US.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that FUJHY has delivered strong growth in unit sales during FY 2019. Nevertheless, it had concerns about its profitability due to production stoppages and the recall of its ~2.3 MM vehicles in the US and Japanese markets.

Nevertheless, a detailed analysis of FUJHY's US market reveals that the company's newly developed Ascent model is establishing its foothold in the market. However, the company's sales in the US may be affected by the prevailing uncertainty over the implementation of emission standards in the country.

