Semtech: Waiting For A Better Entry Point

The near term difficulties are attributed to an excess of inventory in data center products in the Chinese market and lower projected demand in the smartphone market.

Although the executives gave a negative expectation for the coming quarters, the share price of Semtech remains in the range of $50 and $55.

After Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) released a negative estimate of its earnings for the next quarter and current year, some investors have considered selling their shares, causing a rapid fall in the price of the stock. Although the value of the company has recovered part of this loss in recent sessions, analysts' recommendation continues to be on hold.

The executives attribute the negative expectations to a weak demand projected in China for the next few months. These difficulties seem to be caused by geopolitical problems affecting the smartphones and data centers markets in this region. Management now expects revenues for the first quarter of the current fiscal year to come in the range of $125 to $135 million, which would represent practically flat growth at the midpoint.

This short-term forecast seems to have overshadowed long-term bullish arguments based on the growth drivers of the Internet of Things (IoT) and data centers. Although we think that these problems are transitory and will not have a long-term material impact, we see that it is an excellent time to review Semtech's investment thesis and verify its sustainability in times of stress.

Business Model And Growth Drivers

Although Semtech is a relatively small participant in the analog signal and mixed-signal semiconductor space, the company has managed to benefit from fast-growing markets substantially. Executives have focused the company's efforts on developing products with commercial applications, most of which they sold to enterprise computing, communications, and industrial businesses.

Like other semiconductor companies, Semtech has benefited from several trends coming from the mobile device and data center markets that have driven demand for its products. The technological developments that revolve around the growth in high-speed multimedia transmission, and smaller and lighter mobile devices, have boosted revenues from its wireless and sensors products.

By the end of its fiscal year 2019, its wireless and sensor products business reached $191 million, a record figure that grew 16% annually. This segment, which has seen significant growth in recent years, has quickly positioned itself as the second most important for the company. Semtech's radiofrequency product portfolio has a variety of industrial, medical and communications applications, its most meaningful products being the LoRa devices.

The LoRa business increased more than 85% during the last year, contributing revenues of approximately $78 million to the company. This business could generate between $100 million and $140 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2020, which would represent a growth of 54% at the midpoint. Although historically the LoRa business has depended enormously on its revenues from China, the company has seen a recent improvement by expanding the distribution network to more than 70 countries, increasing the channel of opportunities outside the Chinese market.

For its part, the segment of signal integrity that continues to be the most important for the company continues to see stable growth of 5%, reaching $276 million for the same period. This business, which has a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, and optical networks, has seen slow growth in recent years due to a decrease in demand from its data center and wireless base stations market.

Source: Table from Semtech’s annual report 2019.

Although Semtech's portfolio of products serves a wide range of industries, revenues continue to be highly dependent on the Asian market, especially from China. Although its rapid growth has characterized this region, sales are highly dependent on its economic conditions and geopolitical problems, causing fluctuations in periods of stress.

As a result, executives have reduced their expectations as they forecast weak demand for the first half of the fiscal year 2020. The excess of inventory in data center products as a result of a pause in investment is causing these difficulties, as the transition to 5G base stations in Asia accelerates in the medium term. Additionally, lower cyclical demand in the smartphone markets in China seems to add to the company's difficulties.

Source: Data from Semtech’s annual report in 2019.

We believe that although these problems are short-term, the background suggests that there is a structural weakness in the company that will result in a few quarters with results below expectations. We think that the high concentration in the Asian market that has brought accelerated growth in the past also brings cyclical drawbacks. In addition to this risk, Semtech also shows a high dependency on its sales from a few key customers. Among the most significant are Trend-Tek Technology Ltd with 14%, Frontek Technology Corp with 11%, Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) with 10%, and Samsung Electronics with 8%.

Overall, although the company's long-term prospect looks promising as the introduction and adoption of technologies such as 5G networks, internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing bring tangible benefits, some structural risks persist. We estimated that these risks are preventing growth from being sustainable in the long term, causing revenues to enter in periods of contraction.

Quick Valuations

With this in mind, we see that Semtech is well-positioned to benefit from the trends in its end markets, but the structural problems that the company still faces do not justify the current price of its shares. Ratios such as the PS, EV to EBITDA, and PB show a company trading above its historical valuations, which leads us to believe that the short-term problems we have presented have not yet discounted.

Source: Data provided by Ychart.

Looking closely at the fundamentals, Semtech can be considered a growing company as its revenues have risen at a rate above companies like Inphi Corp (NYSE: IPHI) and Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI). However, this growth falls short compared to fast-growing companies such as Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP), and Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL), which we think are a better option for GARP investors.

Source: Data provided by Ychart.

Overall, it seems to us that in relative terms Semtech is somewhat overvalued compared to the rest of the industry. Although this company is relatively smaller than many of the semiconductor industry, it does not show outstanding growth that justifies its high price multiples. In our opinion, the high valuation that the market has placed on the company could suffer a rapid correction in the medium term. We estimate that as short-term difficulties become appreciable in the financial statements, and the market begins to discount these problems in the second half of the year, a buying opportunity for investors interested in this small-cap could arise. Looking at the long term, Semtech seems to be an attractive option with good prospects based on the 5G and IoT market that will be worth looking at closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.