Dover Starts 2019 Right, But Can It Follow Through?

Dover's shares look to already be pricing in a demand recovery in the second half, not to mention successful execution on the restructuring/margin improvement program.

Orders were weak against a tough comp and it remains to be seen if Dover's general industrial exposure will weigh on growth as the year moves on.

Dover (DOV) has been on a good run so far this year, up about 36% since the start of the year on a wider rally in industrials, but the performance gap has narrowed a bit over the three months. Still, Dover got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but margin leverage and order growth weren’t all that bulls might hope for, and it remains to be seen whether the general industrial/discrete manufacturing sectors that account for a lot of Dover’s revenue base will hold up as 2019 rolls on.

There aren’t so many bargains left in the multi-industrials now, and I include Dover in that group. I’ve liked the shares in recent months/quarters, but the strong move has soaked up the undervaluation that I saw and I’m still concerned about the level of expectations for the economy and corporate earnings going into the second half. I like the healthy results in fluids, product ID, and industrial businesses, not to mention the longer-term potential from restructuring, but I think the shares factor that all in now.

A Better Than Expected Start

Revenue rose about 5% as reported in the first quarter, beating expectations by about 2% and underpinned by a strong 8% organic revenue growth number. Growth was driven by strong 15% growth in Fluids as the retail fueling business has now put together multiple strong quarters, but the pumps and process solutions businesses were also very healthy (up 10% overall). Engineered Systems saw 6% growth, with ongoing healthy trends in product ID, and Refrigeration/Food was once again the weak outlier with less than 1% growth. Refrigeration returned to growth, but the Belvac can and bottle manufacturing systems business remains a drag.

Margin progress is taking longer. Gross margin fell about 70 bp on a year-over-year comparison and missed expectations by more than two and a half points. Dover did better at the SG&A line, though, and the 24% growth in adjusted segment-level profit was about 5% better than the sell-side expected. Margins remain significantly pressured in the Ref/Food business (down 120 bp to only 7.4%), but there was significant margin improvement in Engineered Systems and Fluids and solid incremental margins.

It’s a little early in the cycle (as of this writing) to properly benchmark Dover’s results, but I suspect the 8% organic growth rate and over 200 bp of segment margin leverage will stand out as pretty good this quarter. Dover seemed to outdo Danaher (DHR) in the product ID business, but I want to see how Fortive (FTV), IDEX (IEX), Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Lennox (LII) report before fully recalibrating my expectations for these end-markets.

Can The Rest Of The Year Meet Or Exceed This Bar?

Dover reported a 2% decline in orders this quarter, or flat orders on an organic basis. Tougher comps are relevant (Engineered Systems orders were up 11% last year, Fluids orders were up 24%), but orders did decline sequentially and I’m still concerned about demand in the second half of the year. Management’s guidance for the remainder of the year looked a little cautious relative to the performance in the first quarter, but I think that’s a smart move at this point.

The good news is that Dover supplies a lot of end-markets that are still relatively healthy, including downstream oil/gas, water, chemicals, and life sciences, but there’s still a sizable “general industrial” and/or “discrete manufacturing” component in the end-market mix, and companies like Honeywell (HON) are still sounding relatively cautious about shorter-cycle industrial markets. I’m a little concerned that Dover’s retail fueling business has pulled forward some revenue, and I’m likewise concerned about the refrigeration and food equipment businesses.

It’s not going to be a big driver now, but I thought it was interesting that Dover had a visible presence at a recent automation trade show. Dover’s De-Sta-Co (or DeStaCo) business is traditionally known for heavy-duty clamps, conveyors, and so on, but it has a growing business as a supplier to robotics companies that use its gripping and clamping solutions. Robotics accounts for about 20% of De-Sta-Co’s business now (so maybe half a percent of Dover overall), but management sees a $1 billion addressable market and there could be other component/tooling supply opportunities that Dover can address.

The Outlook

I’m following Dover management’s lead in being slow to raise expectations on the back of this better-than-expected quarter. Like I said, I’m not sold on the “all clear” for general/discrete manufacturing, though I’m warming up to the idea of a softer landing than I previously expected. As is, I’m expecting a little more than 3% revenue growth for Dover this year and long-term growth in the 3% range. Margin improvement is a major potential driver, and I’m already expecting FCF margins to improve into the mid-teens (against a long-term average just barely in the double digits), driving high single-digit FCF growth, but management is very early in delivering on this opportunity.

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA support an attractive fair value today, and I believe the shares are priced more for long-term annualized returns in the mid-single digits now.

The Bottom Line

So far, the earnings reporting cycle for multi-industrials in the first quarter is coming through better than I’d expected, and particularly for those companies without much exposure to autos, electronics, or factory automation (and those that do have exposure to longer-cycle process and aerospace sectors). Although I wouldn’t be eager to start a new position in Dover at these levels, I also wouldn’t be in a rush to sell out (a trailing stop may be a good idea), though I think it will be harder to sustain the momentum seen in the first quarter of the year as investors are definitely counting on a healthy second half now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.