Enbridge: A Strong Prospect For Long-Term Investors

In the energy space, few companies are as attractive as Enbridge Inc. (ENB). With a market cap exceeding $75 billion, Enbridge is a massive player in the oil and gas pipeline and midstream services industry, with ownership and partial ownership, collectively, over tens of thousands of miles of pipeline. As a market leader in its space, with a history of strong cash payouts for shareholders, Enbridge is likely priced appropriately, but with management promising good times ahead, there still exists attractive upside for investors long term.

A strong company with attractive prospects

As with most firms in the energy space (not only pipelines/midstream companies, but almost all of them in the supply chain), the health of the business really boils down to two things: the ability to generate excess cash flow while keeping leverage in check. Beyond that, ensuring business-as-usual by focusing on expanding the prospects of the firm should be the goal of any competent management team. Based on these criteria, Enbridge has been and remains to be in a good spot for investors.

This year, if management’s guidance for the firm is correct, EBITDA should come in somewhere around $13 billion. This would represent a modest increase of about 1.2% over the $12.85 billion in EBITDA the company generated last year, and is well above the $10.32 billion seen back in 2017. Even though EBITDA expansion is not great by any means, the company has said that it expects to see DCF (distributable cash flow) for the firm rise by between 5% and 7%, not only this year but next as well on a CAGR basis.

Looking at the picture for the firm, it appears as though this growth will be more heavily weighted in 2020, since DCF per share in 2019 should come in between $4.30 per unit and $4.60 per unit, compared to $4.42 per unit that was generated last year. If management’s guidance on this is correct, total DCF for the firm should come out to around $8.90 billion in 2019.

At this time, Enbridge has an extensive pipeline of projects it is working on. As you can see in the image below, the company intends to spend many billions of dollars between this year and 2023, with almost all of it allocated between this year and next. After 2020, management indicated that it would like to spend between $5 billion and $6 billion per year for self-funded projects, meaning that it will not require cash from debt issuances or as a result of selling equity to the market.

Already, without these added investments, Enbridge has established itself as a massive market player. The company is responsible for transporting 25% of America’s crude through its pipelines. Not only that, but 65% of the crude exports from Canada to the US are conducted through its pipelines. Outside of liquids, which account for 50% of its EBITDA, the company has extensive operations that cater to gas transportation and midstream operations, as well as gas transportation, green energy, and more.

As a result of its big hold on the market, and thanks to its planned investments and corresponding DCF expansion, shareholders have been told by management to expect the distribution being paid by the firm to grow at a CAGR from 2018 through 2020 of around 10%. As you can see in the image below, this nearly matches the 11% CAGR generated by the company over the preceding 24 years.

Not only has growth been impressive in recent years, but management has maintained it even as they have focused on reducing leverage. As you can see in the image below, leverage for the firm was about 6 back in 2016. Today, that level is hovering just about 4.5, and should end this year at 4.6. By 2020, due to EBITDA expansion, we should see a reduction to about 4.3. In some areas of the oil and gas industry (namely exploration and production), this is considered quite high, but as far as pipelines go, it’s reasonable and indicates a financial picture that, while improvement may be desired, is safe for shareholders.

Shares aren’t cheap but they make sense

As I type this, shares of Enbridge are trading near a 52-week high, making them nearly 30% higher than their 52-week low point indicated. But this isn’t the only reason why I’m saying shares of the firm aren’t cheap. On a market cap/DCF basis, the company is trading at a reasonable multiple of about 8.5, but on an EV/EBITDA basis, the figure is about 10.8. For a pipeline/midstream operator, I would not classify this as inappropriately high, especially considering the average multiple in January of this year was 12.3, but I would say it’s not cheap either.

That said, this doesn’t mean that shares in the business don’t offer investors with attractive upside. In most cases from my experience, so long as leverage is in check, companies in this part of the energy industry tend to see their valuations affected a great deal by their distributions. I doubt Enbridge will be an exception, and if management holds true to their forecast, then investors can likely anticipate more upside as time goes on. Take this year, for instance. According to the firm, the distribution this year should come out to about $2.952 per unit. Even with today’s share price of $37.33, this translates to a yield of 7.9%.

Next year, a further 10% increase in the distribution would imply a payout of about $3.2472 per unit, resulting in a yield, compared to today’s price, of 8.7%. An industry-leader that’s not a pass-through entity and that has reasonable leverage and a strong pipeline of growth projects to keep it busy for the next few years should be attractive enough to push that yield down some, perhaps in the range of 5% to 7% over time.

If this holds true, that would result in a share price somewhere between $46.39 and $64.94 by the end of 2020, implying upside for investors of between 24.3% and 74%. Applying the same growth rate to EBITDA as DCF per share, this would translate to an EV/EBITDA multiple by the end of next year of between 11 and 13.6. The higher end of this range may be a bridge too far, but the lower to mid-range shouldn’t be.

Takeaway

At this time, Enbridge makes for an interesting and compelling investment opportunity for yield-oriented, long-term investors in the energy space. No, the company is not one that’s likely to make you rich over the next few years (or any time barring a holding period of decades) but it appears reasonably priced, has growth projects in the works, has successfully reduced leverage, and is in a position to pay shareholders nicely in the years to come. That’s not such a bad spot to be in as an investor.

