Schouw & Co: A High-Quality Entry Point Into The Danish Market - If You Are Willing To Pay Its Price

The company started of as a producer of paper packaging before diversifying in the last decades.

Schouw & Co. is a Danish company that I was made aware by a comment on a recent article on Seeking Alpha.

A while ago, I wrote a piece on listed European holding companies where I provided several examples such as Investor AB (IVXSF, OTCPK:IVSBF) or Indus Holding AG (OTC:INDHF). Danish Schouw & Co.(OTC:SUWCF) is a name which you will not find among them. The simple reason: I was not aware of the existence of this company. I merely learned about it through a comment.

I subsequently decided to present this company to readers in this article. Please note that I use dollar exchange rates as of April 23.

Overview

Schouw & Co. was established way back in 1878 as a manufacturer of paper products for packaging purposes. It stayed in the packaging business until 1988 when it divested 50 percent of its packaging operations in order to diversify into an industrial conglomerate. The company subsequently concentrated on the growth of its portfolio until in 2005 it began to shift its focus towards a more focused portfolio of subsidiaries. This led to some divestments including of the remaining stake in the original packaging operations. The company offers a more detailed historic overview here.

Schouw & Co. has a long serving senior management. It has been led by president and CEO Jens Bjerg Sorensen since 2000. Vice president Peter Kjaer is serving even longer, having been appointed back in 1993. This continuity in terms of leadership points to a consistent long-term strategy.

Portfolio

The company's portfolio currently consists of six companies. This is within its objective of 5 to 7 core businesses. Schouw & Co. regularly buys companies in order to merge them with their existing portfolio businesses. The company refers to such deals as "bolt-on acquisitions".

BioMar

BioMar supplies feed for fish and shrimp farming. The company is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. It was founded in 1962. Schouw & Co. made an initial investment in the then listed company in 2005 and subsequently increased its interest in the company to 100 percent through a merger with one of its subsidiaries in 2008. BioMar has production sites across Western Europe as well as in China, Chile, Ecuador and Turkey. Currently it is in the process of expanding into Australia.

Schouw & Co. reported revenues of 10.3 billion krona ($1.55 billion) for the division in 2018. At a share of about 45 percent of expected EBITDA for 2019 BioMar is the most important subsidiary in Schouw & Co.'s portfolio.

Fibertex Personal Care

Fibertex Personal Care is a leading supplier of nonwovens for personal hygiene purposes (for example hygiene towels, diapers). It was created as a stand-alone subsidiary in 2011 via a spin-off from Fibertex Nonwovens. Fibertex Personal Care's headquarters are located in Aalborg, Denmark. The company has production sites in Denmark and Malaysia and printing facilities in Germany. Currently additional production in the United States is being set up.

For 2018 a revenue of 2.3 billion krona ($350 million) has been reported. Fibertex Personal Care is expected to contribute close to 20 percent to Schouw & Co.'s 2019 EBITDA.

Fibertex Nonwovens

Fibertex Nonwovens is a producer of industrial nonwovens with applications ranging from cars and construction to filtration solutions. It has production sites in Denmark, France, the Czech Republic, Turkey, the USA, South Africa and Brazil as well as sales offices in China and India. It was founded in 1968 and acquired by Schouw & Co. in 2002.

Schouw & Co. reported 2018 revenue of 1.65 billion krona ($250 million) for Fibertex Nonwovens. The subsidiary is expected to contribute about 10 percent to Schouw & Co.'s 2019 EBITDA.

GPV

GPV specialises in electronics and advanced mechanics. It is a supplier to several international OEM companies within a range of industries including cleantech, instruments, marine and defence. GPV operates production sites spread across Europe and Asia as well as one in Mexico. The company was founded in 1961 and was acquired by Schouw & Co. in 2016. With about 4000 employees it is by far the largest of Schouw & Co.'s subsidiaries in that regard.

In 2018 GPV achieved revenue of 2.75 billion krona ($410 million). It is expected to contribute around 10 percent to Schouw & Co.'s 2019 EBITDA.

HydraSpecma

It operates facilities in Europe and the US as well as in large emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil. HydraSpecma was created through a merger between Hydra-Grene which was founded in 1974 and had been part of Schouw & Co. since 1988 and Specma which was founded in 1918 and had been acquired by the group in 2016. The company's HQ is located in Skjern, Denmark yet it operates a total of 15 facilities in Europe and the US as well as in large emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil.

HydraSpecma had revenue of 2 billion krona ($300 million) in 2018 and is expected to contribute slightly above 10 percent to Schouw & Co.'s EBITDA in 2019.

Borg Automotive

Borg Automotive is a Silkeborg, Denmark based producer of remanufactured automotive parts. It is the largest independent company of its kind with production sites not only in its home country but also in Poland, Belgium and the UK. The company was founded in 1975 and has been a part of Schouw & Co. since 2017.

Schouw & Co. reported 2018 revenue of 1 billion krona ($150 million) for Borg Automotive. The subsidiary is expected to contribute around 10 percent to the group's EBITDA in 2019.

Recent Divestments

In November of 2018 Schouw & Co. divested their share in biogas supplier Xergi.

Financials

For 2018 Schouw & Co. reported pre-tax profit of slightly above a billion krona ($157 million) at revenue of 18,253 million Danish krona ($2,742 million). It achieved a profit of 796 million krona ($119.5 million) after tax. Notably, despite considerable revenue growth the company's profit has been declining since 2016. One key reason can be found in the higher cost depreciation and impairment losses.

It should be noted that net debt rose considerably to 2,425 million krona ($364) from 1,275 million krona ($191.5 million) in 2018. That amounts to 90.2 percent higher net debt. Until 2016 Schouw & Co. had even reported a net cash position.

Dividends And Buybacks

The company explicitly states constant or increasing dividends as a strategic goal. For 2018 it paid a stable dividend of 13 krona ($1.95) per share (an average increase of 12.91 percent annually from 2014).

Schouw & Co. also regularly conducts buybacks of own shares. As of the end of 2018 it held 7.09 percent of its share capital in treasury shares. This made the company its own third largest shareholder.

Risks And Downsides

Schouw & Co. shows all characteristics of an industrial conglomerate. Thus one should factor a discount which is typical for such entities in when valuing the company. However, unlike other holding companies (especially those which invest in publicly listed assets instead of exclusively owning full subsidiaries) Schouw & Co trades at a premium to net asset value. Please keep in mind that while the share price is quoted daily, the company (on which for the lack of listed assets investors have to rely) does report its net asset value considerably less frequent. So all in all, Schouw & Co. is valued richer than other more diversified holding companies with easier to calculate NAV.

Another risk factor arises from the structure of Schouw & Co.'s portfolio itself. The two largest subsidiaries alone account for more than 60 percent of both consolidated revenue and EBITDA. This concentration and the risk attached to it should be taken into consideration. Furthermore, investors from outside the kingdom of Denmark should keep in mind that both the holding and its subsidiaries do report in Danish krona despite their international operations. This naturally constitutes a currency risk.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that while Schouw & Co. surely is not a bad company it is by far not the most attractive holding company available. That is for reasons of both diversification and valuation relative to net asset value.

An Investment in Schouw & Co. is certainly interesting for anyone looking to gain exposure to either a portfolio of mid-sized Danish businesses or to exactly the mix of of sectors and companies that it owns. One should however keep in mind the risks associate with the company and its relatively rich valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.