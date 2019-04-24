Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: EIM Tender Offer, Allianz/PIMCO Cuts

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, April 5, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

25 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up slightly from 24 last week) and the average price return was +0.82% (up from +0.51% last week). The leading gainers were Latin American equity (+2.80%), emerging market income (+2.47%) and emerging market equity (+2.17%), while multisector income (-0.76%) lagged.

25 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 26 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.90% (up from +0.32% last week). The top sector by NAV was Latin American equity (+3.66%) followed by tax-advantaged U.S. equity (+2.11%), while the lowest sector was California munis (-0.45%).

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (+1.12%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin America equity (-13.18%). The average sector discount is -6.52% (down from -6.41% last week).

Emerging market income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.82%), while multisector income showed the largest premium/discount decline (-2.17%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.11% (down from +0.17% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is New Jersey munis (+2.13) while the sector with the lowest z-score is energy (-0.73). The average z-score is +0.46 (down from +0.49 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (10.57%), global equity dividend (9.67%), global growth and income (9.14%), emerging market income (9.06%) and covered call (8.53%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.95% (down from 7.01% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (PGP) -24.62% 8.79% 31.27% -0.8 -14.21% 1.88% (PHK) -20.89% 9.46% 26.50% -0.9 -13.75% 0.49% (RCS) -15.02% 7.71% 33.85% -0.3 -9.58% 0.56% (NCZ) -9.03% 10.11% 4.91% -0.6 -6.64% 1.39% (NCV) -7.44% 10.24% 8.27% -0.5 -5.09% 1.43% (PYN) -5.18% 4.37% 9.06% 0.7 -5.06% -0.56% (PNI) -4.78% 4.22% 3.15% 0.0 -5.03% -0.63% (PZC) -4.36% 4.76% 8.65% 0.3 -4.35% -0.51% (OTCPK:FXBY) -4.19% 0.49% -34.29% -1.4 -1.91% 4.35% (NHF) -3.45% 11.12% -12.09% -0.8 -0.83% 3.06%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ECC) 6.13% 13.71% 24.56% 1.8 5.17% 0.00% (EDF) 5.21% 15.78% 29.40% 2.4 4.98% 0.76% (BGIO) 4.76% 6.28% 0.53% 4.3 5.52% 0.53% (JPT) 4.00% 5.94% 1.27% 1.6 5.04% 0.90% (EDI) 3.71% 13.73% 14.37% 2.1 4.26% 0.87% (PAI) 3.67% 4.51% 4.08% 3.1 3.66% 0.00% (OCCI) 3.02% 10.88% -2.13% 0.0 3.19% 0.00% (MIE) 2.62% 9.39% -5.93% 0.6 4.57% 1.65% (GBAB) 2.46% 6.54% 3.08% 2.1 1.90% -0.53% (PMF) 2.17% 5.00% 12.14% 2.2 1.42% -0.55%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts). Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 19, 2018 | The High Income Securities Fund Announces Results of Tender Offer. The High Income Securities Fund (PCF) (the “Fund”) today announced that its offer to purchase up to 55% of its outstanding shares (or approximately 7,111,696 shares) for cash at 99% of the per share net asset value (“NAV”) as determined at the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2019 expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time on March 18, 2019. Based on information provided by Broadridge, Inc., the depository for the offer, a total of 7,365,350 shares or approximately 56.96% of the Fund’s outstanding shares were validly tendered. As the total number of shares tendered exceeds the number of shares the Fund offered to purchase and in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission allowing the Fund to purchase additional shares not to exceed 2% of the outstanding shares (approximately 258,607 shares) without amending or extending the offer, the Fund has elected to purchase all shares tendered at a price of $9.25 per share (99% of the NAV of $9.34). March 18, 2018 | High Income Securities Fund Announces Extension of Tender Offer. High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (PCF) (the “Fund”) today announced that it is extending its tender offer to purchase up to 55% of its outstanding shares (or approximately 7,111,696 shares) for cash at 99% of the per share net asset value (“NAV”) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2019 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 18, 2019 unless the tender offer is further extended. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2019, 7,544,194.92 shares have been validly tendered. Until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 18, 2019 any shares not previously tendered may be tendered and any shares previously tendered may be withdrawn unless the tender offer is further extended. The purpose of the extension is to allow affiliates of certain trustees to withdraw a sufficient number of shares they previously tendered in order to enable unaffiliated shareholders to sell all their shares at the tender offer price if they so desire.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts). Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 27, 2019 | Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Firm And Conditional Tender Offers. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has authorized a cash tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the date the tender offer expires (the "Firm Tender Offer"). The Firm Tender Offer is expected to begin on or about April 18, 2019 and expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on or about May 17, 2019, unless extended. The pricing date is also expected to be May 17, 2019, unless the Firm Tender Offer is extended. The Board also authorized the Fund to conduct two conditional cash tender offers to follow the Firm Tender Offer, provided certain conditions are met. Specifically, as soon as reasonably practicable after the Firm Tender Offer closes, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("First Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Initial Conditional Tender Offer") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the First Trigger Event occurs. The Initial Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. If the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a second 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("Second Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Second Conditional Tender Offer" and, collectively with the Firm Tender Offer and the Initial Conditional Tender Offer, the "Tender Offers") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the Second Trigger Event occurs. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will not commence and the Fund will not announce a second 120-day period unless the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs. March 15, 2019 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: DSU) announced that it has today commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”). As previously announced, the Fund will purchase for cash up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock, at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on the first business day after the Tender Offer expires. The Tender Offer will expire on April 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, unless otherwise extended. March 8, 2019 | Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (APF) is pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 8, 2019, approved the reorganization (the “Reorganization”) of the Fund into the Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”). MSIF Emerging Markets is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., an open-end management investment company advised by the Fund’s investment adviser. In connection with the Reorganization, stockholders of the Fund will receive newly issued Class I shares of MSIF Emerging Markets with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the New York Stock Exchange until the close of business on or about April 5, 2019. Subsequently, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be dissolved. Stockholders in Japan holding shares of the Fund through the Japan Securities Depositary Center, Incorporated will receive a cash payment equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund, rather than shares of MSIF Emerging Markets, on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until April 5, 2019. In respect of the Fund, the final trade day on and the delisting date from the Tokyo Stock Exchange are scheduled for April 5, 2019 and April 6, 2019, respectively.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts). Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 28, 2019 | Board Approves Changes to Sub-Adviser, Fees, and Strategies for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The Board of Trustees (“the Board”) of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (the “Fund”) (IHD) has approved changes to the Fund’s sub-advisory relationship. In connection with these approvals, the investment strategies and portfolio managers of the Fund will change and the Fund’s investment advisory fee rate and expense limit arrangements will be reduced as described below. Each of the foregoing changes will be effective on or about May 6, 2019. The Fund’s Board has appointed Voya Investment Management Co. LLC (“Voya IM” or “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the sole sub‐adviser to the Fund beginning on May 6, 2019, following the termination of the current sub‐advisory agreement between Voya Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) and NNIP Advisors B.V.

The Fund will maintain its current investment objective of total return through a combination of current income, capital gains, and capital appreciation. The Fund will continue to pursue an option overlay strategy in the same manner as the current strategy. Upon the implementation of the changes, Voya IM will employ a dividend focused quantitative strategy in selecting equity investments for the Fund. T he Sub-Adviser uses an internally developed quantitative computer model to create a target universe of global securities with above average dividend yields compared to the Index, which the Sub-Adviser believes exhibit stable dividend yields within each geographic region and industry sector.

Management fee reduced from 1.25% to 1.15%. Similar announcements were made for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE), Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD), and Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID), except that IGA did not announce a fee cut. March 21, 2019 | Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Program. Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Trustees authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. The current share repurchase program allows the Fund to purchase in the open market up to 12% of its outstanding common shares for a one-year period ending July 14, 2019. The renewal will allow the Fund to purchase in the open market up to 12% of its outstanding common shares for a one year-period ending July 14, 2020. The Board authorized the share repurchase program as a result of its periodic review of the options available to enhance shareholder value and potentially reduce the discount between the market price of the Fund’s shares and the net asset value per share. The share repurchase program is intended to increase the Fund’s net asset value per share and could also have the benefit of providing additional liquidity in the trading of shares. March 21, 2019 | Tekla Healthcare Investors Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Program. Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Trustees authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. The current share repurchase program allows the Fund to purchase in the open market up to 12% of its outstanding common shares for a one-year period ending July 14, 2019. The renewal will allow the Fund to purchase in the open market up to 12% of its outstanding common shares for a one-year period ending July 14, 2020. The Board authorized the share repurchase program as a result of its periodic review of the options available to enhance shareholder value and potentially reduce the discount between the market price of the Fund’s shares and the net asset value per share. The share repurchase program is intended to increase the Fund’s net asset value per share and could also have the benefit of providing additional liquidity in the trading of shares. March 12, 2019 | The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Change to Managed Distribution Policy Update to Quarterly Distribution. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, today announced that it will pay on March 29, 2019, a distribution of US $0.1107 per share to all shareholders of record as of March 22, 2019. Your Fund’s distribution policy (the “Distribution Policy”) is to provide investors with a stable quarterly distribution out of current income, supplemented by realized capital gains and, to the extent necessary, paid-in capital. The Board has determined that the annual rate will be 4% per annum, payable in quarterly installments. March 12, 2019 | First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Continuation of Share Repurchase Programs for Certain Closed-End Funds. First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees of each of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE: FSD), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE: FEO), and First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE: FAM) has authorized the continuation of each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program. Pursuant to each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program, each Fund may, from time to time and at the direction of management personnel, repurchase up to the amount of shares in each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program described below in secondary market transactions in accordance with applicable law. Each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program will continue until the earlier of [i] the repurchase of the amount of shares remaining in each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program as noted below (5% of outstanding shares for FSD and FEO and 4.18% of outstanding shares for FAM, the remaining amount in FAM’s Share Repurchase Program) or [ii] March 15, 2020. March 8, 2019 | PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. announce investment policy changes, name changes and an increase in monthly distributions for March, April and May 2019. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ISD) and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Funds have approved a change to the investment policy for each fund, effective today. The Funds have changed certain non-fundamental investment policies to permit the Funds to invest, under normal market conditions, in instruments of any duration or maturity and to remove the limit on investments in high yield instruments rated in the lower rating categories (Caa1 or lower by Moody's, CCC+ or lower by S&P or Fitch, or comparably rated by another NRSRO). Effective immediately, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. will be renamed PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. will be renamed PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The Funds also announced today an increase in the monthly distributions for March, April and May 2019. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below: Fund Name Ticker Distribution Per Share Change From Prior Distribution Change From Prior Distribution (%) PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (formerly, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc.) ISD $0.1000 $0.0150 +17.6% PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (formerly, PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc.) GHY $0.1000 $0.0175 +21.2% The distribution amounts result in a market price distribution rate of 8.51% for ISD and 8.63% for GHY as of March 6, 2019.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) -24.0% 0.0807 0.06133 26.50% 9.46% -0.9 84% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (PGP) -23.0% 0.122 0.09394 31.27% 8.79% -0.8 101% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 AGIC Convertible & Income II (NCZ) -21.7% 0.0575 0.045 4.91% 10.11% -0.6 86% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO NY Municipal Income II (PNI) -21.0% 0.05069 0.04005 3.15% 4.22% 0 296% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 AGIC Convertible & Income (NCV) -19.2% 0.065 0.0525 8.27% 10.24% -0.5 99% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -18.0% 0.041 0.0336 -11.33% 6.55% 1.2 95% 4/1/2019 4/12/2019 PIMCO NY Municipal Income III (PYN) -16.0% 0.04225 0.03549 9.06% 4.37% 0.7 209% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -15.0% 0.072 0.0612 33.85% 7.71% -0.3 97% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX) -9.0% 0.05575 0.05073 12.65% 4.99% 1.3 106% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) -7.0% 0.057 0.05301 11.65% 4.87% 1.1 89% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) -7.0% 0.045 0.04185 8.65% 4.76% 0.3 86% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -0.3% 0.0703 0.0701 -6.74% 8.11% 1.5 96% 4/1/2019 4/12/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.1% 0.02856 0.02859 9.05% -6.42% 1.7 30% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 0.1% 0.02841 0.02845 7.60% -5.07% 1.5 36% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.5% 0.01997 0.02006 9.37% 0.00% 0.6 60% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.6% 0.04099 0.04122 8.65% -8.48% 1.2 51% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.6% 0.05784 0.05817 8.82% -10.22% 0.4 50% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.6% 0.04513 0.04541 9.77% 0.72% 0 30% 4/1/2019 4/16/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 1.2% 0.083 0.084 6.22% -13.05% -0.7 95% 4/1/2019 4/22/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 2.0% 0.0886 0.0904 11.05% -12.01% -0.9 49% 4/2/2019 4/17/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 2.1% 0.0886 0.0905 8.35% 15.35% 1.1 23% 4/2/2019 4/17/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 2.7% 0.075 0.077 6.52% -11.63% -0.8 100% 4/1/2019 4/22/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (NYSE:EFT) 2.7% 0.074 0.076 6.27% -12.48% -1.1 88% 4/1/2019 4/22/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 3.0% 0.033 0.034 6.54% -12.36% -0.3 115% 4/1/2019 4/10/2019

Commentary and actionable takeaway

The turn of the month brings news of distribution cuts, which weren't updated in the database in time for last week's roundup. The April distribution cuts were headlined by big cuts from PIMCO and Allianz, which we discussed in a separate note to members at the time here: "Big Cuts To PGP, PHK, RCS, NCV, NCZ - What Should An Investor Do?" (public link). The "big 3" cutters from the PIMCO taxable CEF line-up, PGP, PHK and RCS, lost -25%, -21% and -15% in premium last week respectively, however, are in my opinion still overpriced at their ~30% premiums. Similarly, the two Allianz cutters, NCV and NCZ, won't become interesting to me until they enter discount territory, which they are still a few percentage points away from.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) announced a "firm" tender offer last week for 10% of shares at 98% of NAV. The offer will begin next week on April 18, 2019, and expire on May 17, 2019. With a current discount of -7.63%, there is the potential to gain over 5% of alpha on the tendered shares. However, since the current discount is narrower than the 1, 3 and 5-year average discounts (-11.31%, -8.72% and -8.92% respectively) there might be a risk of the discount widening upon expiry of the offer, mitigating some of the benefit from the tendered shares. The current z-score is +2.3, indicating significant overvaluation relative to its 1-year average.

The fund has also authorized two additional conditional cash tender offers to take place following this month's "firm" offer. The condition is that, if EIM's average discount exceeds -6% over a 120-day period commencing some time after the expiry of the first tender offer, then another tender offer will be triggered for an additional 5% of shares at 98% of NAV. The second conditional tender offer can take place after the first tender offer closes, if the same condition is met. The second tender offer is also for 5% of shares at 98% of NAV. Thus, EIM is overall likely going to be buying back between 10% to 20% of its shares over the next couple of months, which the precise amount depending on whether the two additional conditional tender offers are triggered.

Personally, we are sitting this one out since we don't have much desire to be in EIM in the long run (unlike DSU).

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.