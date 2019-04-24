Stamps.com And Its Real Value

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) has been offering customers the ability to print postage on demand from their own printers for about the past two decades. Stamps.com was one of the first companies to be approved by the USPS and to introduce Internet postage to the market. But now, the exclusive agreement that Stamps.com maintained with the USPS is ending, and this has caused the stock price to fall and many investors to begin questioning the future of this company.

Before thoroughly analyzing this company, I glanced at its impressive past fundamentals and potential value and thought that it was worth looking at. But my hypothesis is that, ending the partnership with the USPS will cause great instability for this company in the coming years. In addition, I feel that this company may now lack a competitive advantage that will continue to erode its margins in the future. Finally, I believe that a company like this with little physical assets and without proprietary protection can easily be toppled by the next better idea or shipping/postage software. Now, let’s dive into this company to reveal the facts and to see what the future might hold.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 56/100. Therefore, Stamps.com is not considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. STMP has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, Gross Margin Percent, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn. It has a mediocre score for Earnings Per Share. It has low scores for ROE, ROIC, PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that STMP seems to have below-average fundamentals since many of categories produce low scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistently increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of the past year where share price has declined significantly. Overall, share price average has grown by about 1,109% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 31.9%. This is a spectacular return over this 10-year period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings had been gradually growing and then dipped negative before continuing its uptrend for these past two years.

When looking at the big picture of STMP, its earnings history is fairly good, except for 2015; something happened this year to disrupt the consistent data of this company. One major event in March 2015 occurred when Stamps.com entered into an agreement to acquire Endicia internet postage company for about $215 million. Other major happenings in 2015 included Stamps.com being involved in government investigations, settlements, and related business model modifications, which negatively affected the bottom line of this business.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, STMP is not an ideal candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

STMP’s 5-year average ROE is good at around 22%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, STMP meets my requirements in that regard. The poor 2015 ROE data was a result of the factors stated in the earnings section.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 355 Software (System & Application) companies is 13.47%.

Therefore, Stamps.com’s 5-year average of 21.6% and current ROE of 34.6% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital had been on a downtrend and then, after dipping negative, returned to reasonable levels for the past two years. This is a similar result as the ROE history. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 19%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, STMP passes this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is very good at around 80%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, STMP has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. This is mostly attributable to the fact that Stamps.com offers digital postage, which doesn’t require large expenses for physical inventory or the costly upkeep of expensive machinery.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

STMP’s Current Ratio of 1.79 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so STMP exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is stable regarding its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is also solid.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 8.8 indicates that STMP might be selling at a low price when comparing STMP’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of STMP has typically been between 17 and 21, so this indicates that STMP could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to STMP’s average historical PE Ratio range.

STMP does not currently pay a regular dividend to its shareholders.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 8.99. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, STMP is undervalued if you expect the stock to perform in a similar way as in the past 10 and 5 years. However, if you rely heavily on the forecasted growth rates, then this stock is about fairly priced.

If STMP continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If STMP continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If STMP continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If STMP continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If STMP continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to STMP’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, STMP is undervalued.

If STMP continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is about fairly priced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $366 per share versus its current price of about $81. This would indicate that Stamps.com is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Stamps.com is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term, because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including increasing price per share history, EPS history, and Gross Margin Percent history.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued if considering that the stock will continue to perform as it has in the past. This assumption is not realistic though, since many important changes have taken place. Namely, Stamps.com will no longer have an exclusive agreement with USPS. This fact alone will likely have a drastic effect on the future revenue of the company, and this news has already taken a toll on significantly affecting the share price negatively.

In addition, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has become a tough competitor in the shipping industry, as it has efficiently reduced shipping times to only two days with its guaranteed 2-day Prime shipping. Amazon has also expressed that it will become more aggressive in challenging the shipping industry.

Also, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) utilizes Pitney Bowes, which offers its sellers USPS-approved postage rates that are lower than the other online USPS providers are allowed to offer.

Another very worrisome concern is that Stamps.com doesn’t seem to really have a competitive market advantage anymore. Customers are required to pay a fee which was typically around $15-17 per month just for the ability to print postage from their personal printers. Keep in mind, this cost doesn’t include any postage; it’s just the fee to use their service.

On the other hand, customers really don’t have a need to pay for Stamps.com’s service, since they can just as easily go onto USPS’s website and print digital postage at the same cost, without the $15-17 per month fee. In my opinion, this reason alone seems to make the service of Stamps.com unnecessary. I personally wouldn’t pay a monthly membership for something if I knew that I could get a similar service for free. Therefore, I believe that it’s just a matter of time before more existing Stamps.com customers realize this and stop using their service.

Stamps.com admitted these facts in their fiscal 2015 SEC 10-K:

From a valuation standpoint, the company might seem very much undervalued when considering the past performance of the company, but the company and shipping market have changed. The threats from Amazon and Pitney Bowes, the loss of the exclusive agreement with USPS, and the lack of need for Stamps.com’s main service have me passing on this company as an investment.

I’ll admit that the company could continue to make some investors money, but I think that, eventually, this company will cease to effectively compete if it doesn’t begin adding real value, which is unique in its industry. The risks of this company outweigh the potential gains for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.