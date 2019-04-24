Axsome Therapeutics: AXS-05's Potential In Nicotine Addiction

Two important catalysts coming up in the next few months - AXS-05 Phase 3 results in treatment-resistant depression and AXS-12 Phase 2 results in narcolepsy.

There aren't good treatment options for smoking cessation and AXS-05 could have its place in the market even if it was used after patients fail Chantix (and many do).

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) announced positive top line results from a Phase 2 study of AXS-05 in nicotine addiction earlier this month. The trial was done in collaboration with Duke University and compared AXS-05 to active comparator bupropion, which is part of the AXS-05 combination (dextromethorphan and bupropion) and which is already approved for the treatment of nicotine addiction. This study further validates the synergistic effect of Axsome’s combination product candidate and it could provide a new treatment option in a market craving for solutions. If Axsome decides to pursue this opportunity, I can see it becoming a viable option for patients even if it fails to show higher response rates than the current market leader Chantix.

Phase 2 results – AXS-05 shows superiority over bupropion in a short and small Phase 2 trial

Axsome reported that treatment with AXS-05 resulted in a 25% greater reduction in the average number of cigarettes smoked per day compared to bupropion over the 3-week period, which was the pre-specified primary endpoint. The average reduction was 8.49 cigarettes for AXS-05 and 6.79 cigarettes per day for bupropion with a p-value of 0.0016.

A greater proportion of smokers receiving AXS-05 experienced a more than 50% reduction in expired carbon monoxide levels (this is a biochemical marker of smoking intensity) – 52% for AXS-05 versus 30.4% for bupropion, but this endpoint did not reach statistical significance (p=0.15).

Additionally, subjects who took AXS-05 as prescribed on a given day smoked 1.0 fewer cigarette on the day of medication use (p=0.026) and 1.2 fewer cigarettes on the following day (p=0.008) as compared to those who missed one or both doses.

On the surface, these results don’t look particularly pleasing, as these are not the endpoints for FDA approval (more on that in a bit), but I should note that bupropion is an approved treatment for smoking cessation, but not a very good one. And there aren’t good treatment options for patients that want to quit anyway. The commercial success of Chantix is evidence enough of the unmet need – it became a blockbuster with $1.08 billion in net sales in 2018 despite a moderate treatment effect and not many patients with continued abstinence in longer-term follow-up.

The treatment effect table below shows Chantix’s effect compared to both placebo and bupropion. Chantix shows good continuous abstinence rates in the 9 to 12-week period – the range is 40% to 52% across four studies. Those rates compare pretty well to both bupropion (30%) and placebo (12% to 18%).

However, a good portion of patients relapse from week 9 to week 52 and 19% to 23% of Chantix-treated patients report continued abstinence compared to 14-16% for bupropion and 4-10% for placebo.

It is clear that this market has a high unmet need and there is room for a drug like AXS-05, even if it proves to be inferior to Chantix in a cross-trial comparison (as I doubt Axsome would conduct a study directly comparing AXS-05 to Chantix). The market for second-line therapy (for many patients that fail on Chantix), would still be quite significant for AXS-05 and I could see the product generating a few hundred million in peak sales by the mid/late 2020s if it is successful in late-stage studies.

Along with being a potential new treatment option for people who want to quit smoking, there are additional reasons to like Phase 2 results:

We’ve seen additional evidence of the synergies between dextromethorphan and bupropion, the two ingredients of AXS-05 compared to bupropion alone.

AXS-05 was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events, with similar incidences of side effects in both treatment arms (headache, dry mouth, insomnia/vivid dreams) and with adherence rates comparable to bupropion.

Overall, I am not as excited or optimistic about AXS-05’s opportunity in smoking cessation as I am with other targeted indications or other clinical candidates, but smoking cessation could prove to be at least a decent add-on opportunity for Axsome in the 2020s.

Two meaningful near-term catalysts in the next few months and two more in 1H 2020

Axsome has a rich catalyst calendar over the next 12 months:

Phase 3 results of AXS-05 in treatment-resistant depression this quarter.

Phase 2 results of AXS-12 in narcolepsy are due this quarter as well.

Phase 2/3 results of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation in 1H 2020.

Phase 3 results of AXS-07 in acute migraine.

I am generally more bullish on AXS-05’s prospects in depression, Alzheimer’s disease agitation and now in smoking cessation than I was in December 2018 when I added the stock to our Growth Stock Forum model portfolio, but am not a buyer at current levels – I have actually reduced size around current levels but continue to hold a position that is substantially larger than it was in December 2018. I would be a buyer in the low-double digits ($10-12 range), or, alternatively, would be a buyer as close to the 50dma line as possible – that line is rising but is currently within the $10-12 range I just mentioned.

And there are other scenarios where the current or even higher levels could prove to be more attractive than they are today – if we see additional and meaningful clinical de-risking of AXS-05 in depression and/or a clear path to FDA approval in this indication (I assume one or more studies will be needed beyond the ongoing Phase 3 TRD study) or clearly positive Phase 2 results of AXS-12 in narcolepsy.

