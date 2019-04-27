Cochlear: A Call Option On An Aging World Population

Introduction

A few years ago, I had a look at Cochlear (OTCPK:CHEOF) (OTCPK:CHEOY) but decided against investing as I didn’t think the company was attractively priced . As an Australian company with an illiquid US listing, it’s understandable the company didn’t get much attention here on Seeking Alpha, as the most recent article is almost three-years-old. But as makers of hearing aids and implants could be considered a call option on demographics with a growing number of older people, I do keep my finger on the pulse – from a distance.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Considering Cochlear’s US listing isn’t very liquid, investors should definitely trade in the company’s securities on its home market. Cochlear is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with COH as its ticker symbol, and the average daily volume Down Under is 228,000 shares (for an average USD equivalent of US$28M per day). The company does report its financial results in Australian Dollars, and I will use the AUD as base currency throughout this article. At a share price of A$176, the current market capitalization of Cochlear is A$10B.

Robust results, both on the income and cash flow statement

And the call option already seems to be paying off. In the first half of its financial year 2019 (which ends in June, so the first semester ended in December), Cochlear reported a stunning 11% revenue increase. This was partly caused by a positive impact of FX changes, but even when keeping the exchange rates unchanged, Cochlear’s revenue still increased by approximately 6%. This was predominantly due to a 5% increase in the total amount of implant units sold, indicating a robust demand growth for Cochlear’s products on the back of the implants qualifying for reimbursement in Japan, Taiwan and China. Additionally, the UK has recently expanded the reimbursement scheme as well, so this could provide a nice tailwind for Cochlear further down the road.

Although revenue increased by 11% to A$712M (the financial report shows A$704M and I’m not sure how the A$8M discrepancy could be explained), the total Cost of Goods Sold increased by just 2%, and this caused the gross margin to expand from 72% to 75%. If one would use the constant exchange rates, the COGS would actually have decreased by 2%, and this really sets the tone for a substantial increase in Cochlear’s net income.

Source: financial statements

The operating income increased by just over 10% to A$177M despite Cochlear spending A$7.5M more on R&D (in excess of A$88M in R&D expenses in the first semester were expensed rather than capitalized), while the bottom line shows a 15% net income increase to A$129M or A$2.23 per share. Definitely a good result, and Cochlear’s share price seems to be incorporating further growth as the A$180 share price indicates the company is trading at approximately 40 times its net income.

Cochlear’s operating cash flow was approximately A$164M, but this included a positive contribution from working capital changes to the tune of A$19M, while it also included a cash tax payment of A$46.7M, although the income statement shows only A$45.7M would have to be paid over the pre-tax income generated in the first half of the year. After taking these two adjustments into consideration, Cochlear’s adjusted operating cash flow could be estimated at A$146M. After deducting the A$36M in capex (note: last year’s capex was just A$15M in H1, so there may be some non-recurring capex items in the H1 2019 results), Cochlear generated about A$110M in free cash flow in the first half of its financial year.

Source: Financial Statements

Not too shabby, but divided over 57.7M shares, this represents just A$1.91/share in free cash flow. So if Cochlear puts in a similar performance in the current semester, the company is barely trading above a 2% free cash flow yield. And that’s low, even for a growth stock.

A US court ruled against Cochlear in a patent case – what’s next?

Cochlear also received bad news during the quarter as the judge ruled in favor of the Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research and Advanced Bionics LLC in a patent infringement case. According to a 2014 Jury, Cochlear’s infringement was willful, and it awarded the plaintiffs in excess of US$130M in damages. The matter was subsequently brought before a District Court in LA which ruled three of the four patent claims to be invalid, while the infringement Cochlear was accused of in the fourth claim wasn’t willful.

Now, a few years later, the US District Court has granted the plaintiff’s request to execute on the jury’s decision on the damages and the willful infringement, and the court has now ordered Cochlear to pay US$268M in damages (that’s almost A$350M, which means the court order represents about 18 months of free cash flow).

Cochlear is determined to appeal this decision, but will have to post an insurance bond to the tune of US$335M (almost half a billion Australian Dollars) and the appeal proceedings could easily take two years. Unless a settlement could be reached between the parties, it looks like the legal overhang will continue for a few additional years.

Source: company presentation

In 2014, Cochlear did report a provision of A$21.3M (which is just a fraction of the A$350M in damages the company was ordered to pay), but has now released this provision as the company now doesn’t think it will be able to calculate a reliable estimate of the damages. In any case, should the verdict be confirmed in the appeals procedure, Cochlear’s balance sheet will be hit as it will take the company about 1.5 years to recoup the settlement payment. That would be a major setback, but would only have a temporary effect as the balance sheet should have no issues to absorb an A$350M payment, but it will leave its marks.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in Cochlear as I sold my position when the valuation reached a level that was too rich for me. At A$180, I’m still not prepared to get back in as the current market capitalization of in excess of A$10B is quite high for a company with a free cash flow result of around A$220-240M per year. Of course, aggressive growth results with a double-digit revenue increase does come with a higher price tag…

I will keep it on my watchlist as I enjoy what the company is doing and because it’s growth trajectory until now is extremely impressive. Perhaps growth-focused investors could consider Cochlear at this point, but as I’m predominantly a value investor, I’d prefer to pick up stock at a lower level.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.