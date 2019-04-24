S&P 500: Sentiment Getting Complacent

It's been a wild ride since the Christmas Eve lows, and the S&P 500 (SPY) is now back within striking distance of its all-time highs. From a breadth standpoint, this move is being confirmed by an all-time high recorded in February for the NYSE Advance-Decline Line. The problem short-term is that sentiment is getting quite complacent and it looks like the majority of market participants are now back in the pool. This is a stark contrast from where we sat at the December lows where most investors were unwilling to dip even a toe in the water. While I believe it's unlikely that this will lead to a major top, it is typically not a good time to be starting new positions when the market hits these levels of complacency. While I am continuing to hold onto my long positions in the Russell 2000 (IWM), Twilio (TWLO), and a few other names, I am not entering anything new at these levels.

While most market participants were reluctant to turn bullish up until April which has allowed this melt-up to continue, we've finally seen some participants capitulate and begin getting bullish over the past few weeks. I use a weight of evidence and track six different measures of sentiment to get a broad view of sentiment, and 5 of 7 of the indicators I track are currently exhibiting levels of complacency. This is not a huge issue for the bulls medium-term (6-9 months) or long-term (12-18 months), but short-term it is a little bit of a headwind. Let's take a look at some of these indicators below:

Daily Sentiment Index Data

Beginning with Daily Sentiment Index Data, we can see that bullish sentiment for the S&P 500 ended the day at 81% bulls yesterday, and the sentiment moving average (black line) is currently sitting at 81% bulls also. This means that over the past six weeks, we have had four bulls for every one bear from a sentiment standpoint. This is not ideal as the majority are rarely right in the market. While we do still have 20% of market participants either neutral or bearish and unwilling to join the bull camp, that is a stark contrast from December when we had 80% of participants either neutral or bearish and the complete opposite end of the pendulum.

Given the current reading, this indicator has moved to neutral, but is getting close to moving to a bearish posture.

NAAIM Exposure Index

Moving to the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) Exposure Index Survey, we've also got a decent amount of complacency. The NAAIM Exposure Index measures current exposure by active managers using a survey from a reading between -200 and +200. Before going into more analysis on the indicator, it's worth noting how the data is derived.

The range of responses that active managers can state for their positioning is as follows:

200% Leveraged Short

100% Fully Short

0% (100% Cash or Hedged to Market Neutral)

100% Fully Invested

200% Leveraged Long

Taking a look at the below chart, we can now see that we've just entered nosebleed territory here as of market close on Wednesday April 17th. This indicator is updated on a weekly basis, and the next reading will be provided on Thursday of this week. Given that the S&P 500 has continued to melt higher since last Wednesday, it is likely that this reading will be at the same or higher levels.

The below chart is showing that the current NAAIM reading is at 94%, meaning essentially that active managers are holding an average of 6% cash (given that they're 94% invested). This is generally not ideal as when active managers are almost fully invested as there is much less new cash to put to work. In addition, and as mentioned previously, the majority are usually wrong when they swing too far to one side.

Based on this reading of 94% on the NAAIM Exposure Index, this indicator is currently on a moderately bearish reading.

Fear & Greed Index

Taking a look at CNBC's Fear & Greed Index, we are currently sitting at a reading of extreme greed according to their calculations. My use of this indicator differs slightly, and I would argue that we're at a level of greed currently, but not yet extreme greed as things tend to push a little further than where we sit currently. The current reading is 75% as of yesterday's close.

Based on this reading of 75%, we are currently on a moderately bearish reading based on my own measurements.

American Association Of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey

Finally, looking at the latest weekly reading from AAII, we can see that the bulls outnumber the bears by nearly two to one. This is one of the few indicators of the six I follow that is actually much less bearish than the majority as we still have roughly 62% of market participants that are bearish or neutral. Given that this reading was taken as of the close on Wednesday April 17th and the market is higher since, I would expect some bears and neutrals to capitulate and jump into the bull camp. Having said that, this would likely still leave this indicator near a neutral reading.

Based on the current reading of 38% bulls, and 62% bears/neutrals, we are on a neutral reading for this indicator.

To summarize from a sentiment standpoint, we currently have two of four of the above displayed sentiment indicators on moderately bearish readings, and the other two on neutral readings. Of the three sentiment indicators that I have not displayed as they are proprietary, they are all sitting on bearish readings. This means that we have five of seven indicators on bearish readings currently which is typically a headwind for the market on a short-term basis. Those that have followed me for a while know that I'm a huge proponent of the technicals, and I place just as much weight on them as I do the fundamentals and sentiment. For this reason, this article would be incomplete without at least taking a look at the technical picture.

The Technical Picture

As we can see from a weekly chart of the S&P 500 below, the market is re-testing its 2018 highs and is now back above its key 40-week moving average (pink line). This is a positive sign for the bulls as they are in complete control while they are trading above a rising 40-week moving average, as well as the 50-day moving average. The only problem I see here is that this recovery has been a melt-up the whole way and a pullback to shake out some of the late to the party bulls would not be surprising as this juncture. This does not mean this has to happen, but this is typically what does happen as the market always seem to deliver the most pain to the most people possible. With an average of 80% of market participants bullish across many different sentiment indicators, the pain trade is a short-term pullback to shake out some weak hands currently in my opinion.

Looking at a daily chart below, we've got minor resistance at 2942, with strong support at both 2740 and 2630. Unlike many analysts who seem to believe 2200 or 2400 is in the cards for 2019, I believe with almost complete certainty that the lows are in for 2019. I would also be surprised to see the market drop back beneath the 2600 level. Having said that, the market is now quite extended above its 50-day moving average with sentiment getting complacent and a pullback from the 2935 level would not be surprising. I do not believe we are going to see a crash as some are prognosticating, but I do think the probabilities of a short-term correction are increasing from where we currently sit at 2935.

As long as the bulls can defend the 2740 level on a weekly close, they will remain in control of almost all time-frames and the ball will remain in their court. All time-frames currently remain bullish, momentum is to the upside, and it's certainly possible this market could continue to melt up here a little more before we see another pullback. Having said that, I am much less inclined to start any new positions at these levels, and may consider selling some positions if we do continue to head higher here short-term without a pullback. The reason for this is because the majority of gains that occur while sentiment is at complacent levels tend to get given back. Essentially, this means that if we do head higher from here without first registering a pullback, it's very likely that the majority of those gains will be erased and it will be a bull trap.

I continue to remain long quite a few positions purchased in January like Twilio at $102.00, but I believe now is the time to be patient for the bulls as the reward/risk from these levels is now beginning to tip in favor of the bears short-term. I do not believe we are going to crash, I do not believe it's time to go out and sell everything, but I do believe that the best opportunity to put cash to work will come after a pullback of 4-7%. For this reason, I am sitting tight currently. There is absolutely no question that the bulls are in control of this market, but it's always wise to be careful when the bulls starting getting a little too loud and inexperienced traders are bragging about all of their profits. I believe we are beginning to see this at 2935 SPX, and for this reason I am holding onto new positions, but being patient before putting any new cash to work.

