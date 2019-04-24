Tillys: Undervalued Only If Circumstances Tilt In Its Favor

Many value and deep-value investors have been scouring the retail industry for investment opportunities that fit their strategy and are undervalued. This has lead many investors to Tillys (TLYS). We believe Tillys is slightly undervalued, not significantly so, but does not provide an attractive risk-return profile at today’s prices.

Tillys is a retail clothing company that has been in operation since 1982 when it opened its first store in Southern California. As of 2019, Tillys has expanded its operations to a total of 229 stores in over 30 states.

As is the case with most retail stores, Tillys primarily does not manufacture products of its own. Instead, it hosts a number of different brands in its portfolio. Some of the most well-known brands in Tillys lineup are Vans, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Hurley, Nike (NKE), and QuikSilver.

Over time, Tillys began to develop store brands such as RSQ, Blue Crown, and Micros. Tillys meteoric rise from a humble store to a massive chain is definitely inspiring. However, whether Tillys is a worthy investment or not is not as clear as the success they have achieved so far. Our valuation of the stock, as well as its growth prospects, will help you decide if Tillys is deserving of a portion of your portfolio.

People still prefer shopping at brick-and-mortar outlets for clothing and footwear

Due to the amazing success that has been achieved by online stores such as Amazon (AMZN), the market outlook for physical retail stores has taken a turn for the worse. There is no doubt that fashion is becoming an ever-increasing sector on Amazon, with Gucci increasing its sales by over 40% in Q2 2017. Despite this, research indicates that a fair majority of the people still prefer to shop for apparel and footwear at brick-and-mortar stores.

According to Retail Dive, 66% of women prefer brick-and-mortar stores because of the ‘trying-it-out’ factor. While the same reason is also true for men (59% said they liked the idea), another reason men enjoy actual stores is that they are able to immediately take the merchandise home as opposed to waiting at least 24-48 hours for the delivery.

You might think that younger people may be more inclined to pursue online shopping more, but Business Insider reveals that not to be the case. Around 98% of Generation Z (people aged 13-21) have shopped in stores, with 67% utilizing brick-and-mortar stores for the vast majority of their clothing needs. If people believe the retail sector has a more depressed outlook than it actually has, then there is a possibility that companies which operate in the aforementioned sector may be undervalued.

Another reason to be optimistic about Tillys' future is the fact that many of its competitors are brands which themselves utilize Tillys to sell their products. Brands such as Vans and HUF have their own exclusive stores, but it is possible that potential shoppers would prefer Tillys due to the vast amount of variety that Tillys offers.

However, one thing to remember here is that many of these individual brands are much larger than Tillys in themselves. On top of that, some of Tillys' other competitors which are also massive retail chains, such as Zumiez (ZUMZ) and Footlocker (FL) offer similar brand variety. Some of them also have a much larger footprint than Tillys.

Valuation

If we look at Tillys from an extremely conservative point of view, the stock does not seem to be undervalued at this time. However, if we allow for relatively conservative growth estimates, then it is possible that Tillys could be a stock that Mr. Market does not seem to favor at this moment. Please note that all of the following estimates were made when Tillys was trading at $11.00 in the market.

Using a Discounted Cash Flow model, our conservative estimates show that Tillys has an intrinsic value of $9.84, which means that the stock is slightly overvalued at this time. This calculation was made assuming 0% growth for the next 10 years, a discount rate of 10%, and a TV multiple of 8.

Over the past three years, Tillys net income has roughly risen by 35-50% each year. During this time, their net sales have risen by a much smaller amount. Thus, the main reason for the massive rise in their net income has been due to the management keeping the overhead low despite the overall increase in sales.

Keeping this figure in mind, a growth rate of 5% for the first 5 years and 2.5% for the 5 years thereafter is not an optimistic estimate. On top of this, we assume a TV multiple of 10 since Tillys is currently trading at over 13 times its Free Cash Flow. With these estimates, Tillys' intrinsic value is $13.36, which indicates the stock is currently undervalued at today’s prices.

Looking at some of the other fundamentals, Tillys' current Price/Book ratio is at 2.1, which is great once you consider the industry average is 6.8. The same can also be said for its Price/Earnings ratio which is currently at 13.5 while the industry’s is at 21.1. Lastly, the Price/Cash Flow ratio is 7.2 which also paints a favorable picture of the company when compared to the industry average of 12.8.

Risks

Although Tillys can be considered an undervalued stock, do remember that this particular valuation relies on the company being able to grow itself at roughly the same rate that it has been for the last few years. If you are a conservative investor who wants to make sure your capital is protected at all costs, then Tillys is probably not the stock for you as our conservative DCF analysis showed it to be overvalued at its current price.

Another factor to remember is that although brick-and-mortar stores are currently the go-to for most clothes shoppers, this could change in the near future as the online industry adapts to the data coming in from their market research. Online sales of apparel and other clothing items have been growing at a tremendous rate as mentioned above and there is a possibility of Tillys experiencing a decline in its sales within the next few years.

Due to Tillys' smaller size when compared to the giants of the retail industry, it is also possible for Tillys to be further outmatched by larger retail stores. Tillys already struggles to generate a worthwhile profit margin despite its increase in income, and could experience serious repercussions if the worldwide prices of clothing items start to decline.

Lastly, our DCF analysis which factors in growth still only shows Tillys appreciating a total of 28.8% over the next 10 years. Further research into the market should reveal far better companies, both in terms of intrinsic value as well as growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

The retail industry definitely has potential as far as the market is concerned, but Tillys' fundamentals do not paint a particularly gleeful picture of the stock. It is fair to say that Tillys is undervalued at its current price, but it is also fair to say that conservative estimates only show minor returns on the stock for the next few years. For this reason, we believe that Tillys is only slightly undervalued at this time and should only be bought if you foresee unexpected growth for the company in the next few years.

