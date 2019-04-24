Buy Intuitive Surgical On The Dip

Source: Intuitive Surgical

Trade Idea

Buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) before the general market realizes the stock got beat down for no relevant and material reason. I just took a long position in the stock yesterday at the close.

Source: Yahoo

Intuitive Surgical misses on profit

Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve surgical outcomes through minimally invasive surgery, most notably using the da Vinci Surgical System robotic-assisted surgery device.

Intuitive has several new products that are in the pipeline and should continue to drive growth in the future as they expand internationally. What I really like about ISRG is that robot-assisted surgery and related tools such as advanced imaging and the related information generated are just hitting their stride and we should see these tools become even more commonplace in the years to come.

While recurring revenue now represents 77% of total revenue, the company missed profit expectations - ISRG reported adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share in the 1Q19 short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70. Adjusted earnings improved 7% year over year. They also reported revenues of $973.7 million, an increase of 14.9% over the prior year quarter. Zacks Consensus Estimate was expecting revenue of $980 million.

However, worldwide surgical procedures, which is a huge source of recurring revenue for ISRG in the form of disposable supplies, increased 18%. The company shipped 235 systems compared with 185 in the period a year ago, contributing to 13% growth in the installed base.

A Shift in the Way Customers Purchase

The primary reason why ISRG's profit took a hit (in my opinion, a temporary issue) was the way the accounting of revenue from a sale versus a lease.

Without getting into the boring details, the shift to leasing versus sales revenue reduces the volatility of revenue going forward, but it also reduces profit (net income) in the current quarter. Lease transactions represented 33% of total robot placements (last quarter they were 29% and the same period a year ago saw 23%).

This is what markets were (unfortunately) focused on. However, this gives us an excellent opportunity to grab some shares before the stock continues its uphill climb. If you want to read more about lease accounting and some of the new accounting standards - click here.

In addition, trade-ins also increased. However, this is not a bad thing as older da Vinci systems are being traded and customers are getting new da Vinci systems. Newer systems in the hands of skilled surgeons most likely will beget more procedures which helps ISRG in the long term as more disposal supplies are purchased.

I view this as really nothing to worry about in the longer term. Rather, the following statistics from their 1Q19 financial report are what matters:

The Company shipped 235 da Vinci Surgical Systems, an increase of 27% compared to 185 in the first quarter of 2018.

The Company grew its installed base to 5,114 systems as of March 31, 2019, an increase of 13% compared with 4,528 as of the end of the first quarter of 2018.

In February 2019, the Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the IonTM endoluminal system, the Company's new flexible robotic-assisted catheter-based platform, designed to navigate through very small lung airways to reach peripheral nodules for biopsies.

In February 2019, the Company received FDA clearance for the IRISTM augmented reality product, designed to aid surgeons in both pre- and intra-operative settings by delivering a 3D image of the patient anatomy.

In March 2019, the Company received FDA clearance for the da Vinci SP Surgical System for use in certain transoral otolaryngology procedures in adults.

Cash Rich - Stock Buybacks

The theory goes, if there are fewer shares on the market, the stock is considered more scarce which drives the price up. In addition, the company that buys back shares generally believes their shares are inexpensive.

With the recent stock price drop, now is a perfect time for ISRG to continue its share buyback program. When this happens, expect the stock to continue to move up. ISRG has $5.1 billion in cash and equivalents. I expect they will be ramping up their previously approved (in their January 2019 Board meeting) $2 billion stock repurchase program. This is in addition to over $700 million that the company had remaining and authorized to buy shares back at the end of 2018.

Spending

One item that gives me some pause is the increase in spending (especially R&D) from 1Q2018. However, the higher spending appears directly related to expansion outside the US, dealing with infrastructure issues, and continued investments in informatics. So, while not great in the short term, spending in these areas should create a support base for expansion as well as fewer issues in the future.

Source: Intuitive Surgical

Summary

With the quick and steep decline in the stock price over missed earnings, I view this as a great time to step into owning the stock. The company has great earnings potential with new and innovative products and expansion into the international markets will continue to drive growth.

Why You Should Join Financial Freedom Insights? Simply: Save more money now, invest with actionable recommendations, and have more security in retirement. In addition to analysis like you just read, we provide valuable advice related to stocks, stock options, and bonds. In addition, you will glean key information for retirement planning. Most investors don't have the time it takes to make wise decisions in the markets. That's why you need someone to give you actionable recommendations - showing you the best investment opportunities for both in the near and long term. I strive to deliver the highest-quality blend of time-tested investing principles and cutting-edge trading practices. Join Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.