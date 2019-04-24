Closed-End Fund Analysis: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.

Some of these characteristics may appeal to certain investors, but the author does not believe that CLM is an appropriate long-term investment.

In this article, I will analyze a closed-end fund (CEF) that does not have much recent coverage on Seeking Alpha: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CLM). This is a fund that I once held myself because of its generous dividend and the favorable tax treatment of its dividends. After highlighting the merits and any potential negative aspects of this investment, I will then provide my own recommendation on whether or not this CEF is suitable for a long-term, low-cost, passive investment portfolio.

Background

The first place that I always begin when analyzing an investment is the fund's own website, which provides the following fund information:

"CLM is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It was incorporated in Maryland on May 1, 1987, and commenced investment operations on June 30, 1987."

CLM invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. equities with the goal of long-term capital appreciation.

While most CEFs trade at a discount to their NAV, CLM has historically traded at a premium to NAV, which we will examine more in later sections. On the fund's homepage, you can click on a tab to view this NAV page, which shows that, as of April 18, 2019, CLM's NAV of $11.31 was less than the current market price of $12.24 per share.

Distributions

CLM pays distributions monthly, and as described in this press release, CLM has a policy of resetting their dividend amount every October. This set monthly dividend per share remains in effect until it is reviewed and either changed or maintained the following October. The fund's distribution policy is referred to as the managed distribution plan (MDP), which provides a consistent, high rate of distributions to shareholders. Utilizing CLM's dividend history from NASDAQ's website and the fund's closing price of $12.22 on April 22, 2019, the fund paid out total distributions of $2.71 over the past twelve months, resulting in a dividend yield of 22.2%!

Classification of distributions

CLM's website has a tab for Rule 19a-1 Notices, which advise investors when distributions come from a source other than net investment income. On the most recent notice for the March 2019 dividend, shareholders are advised that their $0.2053 per share dividend comes from the following sources:

This means that 56% of the total dividend is classified for tax purposes as a return of capital, while 34% of the dividend will show up on the investor's year-end IRS Form 1099 as a long-term capital gain distribution. Later in this analysis, I will determine if these non-income-based distributions are acceptable or if they are actually harming the fund's balance sheet and return.

Rights Offering

In the Press Releases tab of the fund's website, I found a release dated June 7, 2018, that discussed a 1-for-3 rights offering which had been offered that month. While the offering allowed current investors to purchase more shares at 90% of the market price, the offering also diluted the shareholders' shares and may have also provided the general public with a large, flashing sign that CLM needed to raise cash. I discuss these rights offerings more in depth below.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement

After reviewing the notices and dividend information listed above, the last (and largest) piece of my analysis involves CLM's most recent financial report, which just happened to be their annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The most relevant aspects of the annual report are discussed below.

Managed Distributions

On page ii of the letter to stockholders from the fund's president, he states that,

"The Board of Directors again approved a distribution percentage of 21% of net assets for the calendar year 2019."

This represents a large portion of net assets and is something that I will consider when reviewing the balance sheet. However, despite this possible downside, CLM also offers investors a dividend reinvestment plan. One of the key benefits of this program is that when an investor is enrolled, it allows the investor to record the reinvestment price as the lower of either: 1. The last reported NAV, or 2. The average 5-day market trading price. When the fund is trading at a premium to its NAV, this beneficial pricing may provide a significant advantage to stockholders!

Portfolio

On p. 1, we see that the majority of CLM's sector allocations are to other CEFs (17.2%), and to the information technology and healthcare industries at 16.8% and 13.7%, respectively. The fund's ten largest holdings include economic powerhouses such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Berkshire Hathaway B-shares (BRK.B), and Walmart (WMT).

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Balance Sheet)

CLM has total assets of $765 million as of 12/31/2018. Assets are offset by a relatively low level of liabilities totaling $2.9 million, all of which relate to investment purchases and management fees. This results in net assets of about $762 million and an NAV of $10.50. Compare this to CLM's closing price of $11.18 per share on 12/31/2018 and you can see that the fund actually does trade at a premium to its NAV like the company states on their website.

Statement of Operations (Income Statement)

CLM's sole source of revenue is dividend income, of which they earned $14 million in 2018. Revenue was offset by a total of $8 million in expenses (mostly investment management fees) and resulted in net investment income of almost $6 million. In regards to the investment management fees, this constituted the largest single expense at $7,067,013, which is just over 50% of total income! In reviewing Note D on page 15 about these fees, we learn that the fee is calculated as 1% of CLM's average weekly net assets. While this is similar to the 0.95% fee charged to AMZA (InfraCap MLP ETF, a fund that I have reviewed in the past and currently hold), CLM's management fees constitute a large portion of its expenses.

As we see at the bottom of the statement of operations, net assets actually decreased by $58 million this year because of a large drop in the value of CLM's holdings. In fact, when reviewing the statements of changes in net assets report on the following page, we see that CLM's main source of cash this year was from their June rights offering, which garnered them about $360.5 in proceeds. The right column shows this to be the case in 2017 as well, with a $200 million rights offering providing CLM a $216 million increase in net assets. Without the 2017 rights offering, net assets would have decreased by about $16 million.

Financial Highlights

Page 11 of the report tells the real story of CLM: its NAV. Beginning 2014 at a high of $22.72, CLM has seen its NAV steadily decrease, down to the 12/31/2018 figure of $10.50 (a decline of 53.79%!). Despite strong returns in 2016 and 2017, the financial highlights page shows that CLM's distributions, while strong and consistent, have served to faithfully erode NAV over the past few years and have done it despite steady growth in net assets. This indicates to me that shareholder contributions and rights offerings are being used to finance the distributions, which correlates to the 56% return of capital rate mentioned earlier in this analysis.

Purchase Decision and Price

Finally, before making a purchase decision, I always look at a fund or stock's chart to get a feel for price movements and where the current price is compared to long term. Below is the five-year price chart for CLM (courtesy of Yahoo Finance):

As you can see, CLM's price has steadily declined since 2014. While the fund's distributions may present an attractive opportunity for yield and non-taxable characterization of those distributions, it is clear that the fund's investment value is not increasing.

Summary

For my own purposes as a passive, long-term, index fund investor, it is clear to me that CLM is not an appropriate investment for my portfolio. I come to this conclusion for the following reasons:

Negatives:

The majority of CLM's distributions are made from paid-in capital, not earnings, which has served to erode their NAV over the past several years.

CLM appears to be issuing yearly rights offerings in order to generate the cash necessary to pay their high level of distributions.

CLM pays an exorbitant investment management fee when considering that it ate up over half of their profits in 2018!

The balance indicates a rapidly-vanishing cash supply, had rights offerings not been made in both 2017 and 2018.

On a pure price play, CLM has turned consistently downward for the past five years. While a contrarian might find this intriguing, I do not see much long-term investment value aside from the unearned distributions.

Now, on the positive side, CLM does present several upsides that some investors may be looking for based on their own investment goals:

Positives:

Consistent premium of share price over NAV, representing a possible arbitrage opportunity for sophisticated investors.

A large dividend currently yielding 22.2%, of which roughly half represents non-taxable return of capital.

Option to subscribe to a shareholder-friendly dividend reinvestment plan, which sets the reinvestment price at the lesser of: 1. The last reported NAV, or 2. The average 5-day market trading price.

Despite these positive aspects, in the long run, I do not believe that CLM is an appropriate investment for long-term, passive, index portfolios such as my own Ivy League portfolio (described here, in another Seeking Alpha article).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.