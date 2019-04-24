Altria Fears Are Overblown

With a current forward PE of 13, the risk/reward profile is very attractive.

Altria's diversity of products and investments should allow continuing growth into the future.

Altria Group Inc (MO) is currently trading at $54.62 a share, down from a five-year high near $80 a share back in the summer of 2017. The drop is primarily due to fears about the declining smoking industry and the perception that Altria overpaid for their stake in E-cigarette maker JUUL. Along the same line fears have increased over the campaign against E-cigarettes and the accompanying threat of Federal or State regulation. We believe these risks remain relatively small and Altria’s current price represents a great entry point into a 6% yielding stock with moderate growth potential.

Altria Group Inc is an American tobacco producer with a diversified portfolio of leading brands such as Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal and IQOS. Additionally, Altria maintains a 10% stake in Budweiser producer Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), 35% stake in E-vapor king JUUL and a 45% stake in the cannabis company Cronos Group (CRON).

When we evaluate any company, we do so using three main categories.

1.) Growth Opportunities

2.) Fundamentals/strength of balance sheet

3.) Dividend/income from options

Growth Opportunities

When examining the future potential of Altria, it’s important to examine the main segments of their business including smokable tobacco, smokeless tobacco/E-vapor devices, Alcohol sales, and the marijuana operations of Cronos.

Smokable

Source: K-10 Form

Altria finished 2018 with a revenue drop of slightly less than 1%, driven primarily by a continued decline in their smokable products. This is unsurprising, as smoking rates have long been declining in the United States.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking rates of adults in the United States has declined from 20.9% of the population in 2005 to 15.5% in 2016.

Even more troublesome for the cigarette market is the seeming acceleration of the decline.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

Cigarette declines reached 4.5% in 2018, the highest decline in the past 5 years.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

When we dig deeper into these numbers, we can see that while 2.5 percentage points of this decline are due to secular reasons, price elasticity and cross category movement accounted for around a third of the total decline.

Price elasticity is the idea that for every price increase in a product there is a corresponding drop in consumer demand. With current price elasticity rates for cigarettes estimated between -0.2 and –0.6, cigarettes represent a relatively inelastic market compared to most consumer staples. For every 10% cigarette makers increase their price, consumer demand falls between 2% and 4%.

These price increases are easily maintainable due to the market share Altria maintains in the cigarette industry. Currently, Altria controls around 49% of the cigarette market, with 43% coming solely from Marlboro.

Source: researchgate.net

Another positive factor for Altria’s cigarette business is the high level of brand loyalty it enjoys. This allows minimal risk in terms of continued price increases going forward, especially considering similar price hikes from competitors.

Price increases and brand loyalty are two main factors that has enabled Altria to grow revenue at a 10-year compounding growth rate of over 2% in the face of a declining industry.

While losses to alternative tobacco products such as E-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco are likely to accelerate going forward, Altria’s superior pricing power allows them plenty of time to grow those segments of their business while maintaining slight revenue growth from cigarettes in the near-term, and minimal losses in the mid-to-long term.

Smokeless Tobacco/E-Cigarettes

While cigarette smoking rates have been declining steadily over the last few decades, smokeless tobacco has been following the opposite trend.

Source: CDC.gov

The above chart shows the rate of smokeless tobacco usage from 1985 to 2015. Smokeless tobacco usage is up almost 2.5 percentage points since a low in around 2000, with current rates over 6%. These rates only reflect chewing tobacco and snuff usage, not E-cigarettes, dip, or snus.

Source: cspdailynews.com

Between brands Copenhagen and Skoal, Altria controls over 57% of the smokeless market. Compared to FY17, revenue from Altria’s smokeless segment grew nearly 5% in FY18, with slightly over 5% growth from FY16 to FY17.

While smokeless tobacco products only account for around 9% of total revenue, it is a growing and often forgotten part of Altria’s business.

The most exciting growth potential for Altria in the tobacco market comes from its recent investment in JUUL.

In December, Altria announced a $12.8 billion investment in JUUL, valuing the company at around $38 billion. Investors were quick to punish the company for seemingly overpaying, sending the stock sharply lower.

While investors were correct by traditional metrics of valuation, JUUL is not a traditional company. From 2016 to 2017 JUUL increased sales 641%, from 2.2 million devices in 2016 to 16.2 million in 2017. During the same time period, JUUL’s share of total E-cigarette sales skyrocketed from 29% to 73%, excluding sales online and in vape shops. By the end of 2018 this number had risen to nearly 76%.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

JUUL’s staggering accession to the top of the E-cigarette market hasn’t been limited to the United States. Within three months, JUUL sales in Canada rose to account for 62% of the dollar share for the market.

Source: Bloomberg.com

JUUL is forecasting net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2019, up from $1.3 billion in 2018. While 10 times FY19 net revenue seems like a high price pay for JUUL, explosive growth is likely to continue making it a moot point in the long-run.

Through 2023 the Global E-cigarette market is projected to see a CAGR of 19.6% from around $13.9 billion in 2017.

Source: psmarketresearch.com

This means that by 2023, the market is estimated be worth around $41 billion.

While this number will likely be dwarfed by the traditional cigarette market, (~$400 billion globally in 2018) it will continue to grow with time.

Altria’s management expects JUUL’s international and domestic operating margins to be consistent with regular cigarettes by 2023.

While regulation of E-cigarettes at the federal level has become less likely since the resignation of Scott Gottlieb in March, the risk is still prevalent at the state level. Many states have bills proposed that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products to try to slow the rising rates of teen usage.

For JUUL’s part, many of these actions have already been taken. JUUL has stopped shipping flavored products other than tobacco, menthol and mint to retailers. They also strengthened their 21+ online verification system, stopped promoting products via social media and have committed to other measures to restrict youth usage.

Any regulation short of an outright ban is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on JUUL’s long-term growth. Altria is the king of heavily-regulated industries, nimbly surviving the much stronger anti-cigarette campaign of the late 1980s and 90s. Altria’s radio ads have already begun playing, featuring former smokers telling stories of how they never thought they would be able to quit smoking until they found E-cigarettes.

Public vitriol against E-cigarettes is nowhere near the level it was at before the traditional cigarette regulation began, making truly significant E-cigarette reforms unlikely.

Alcohol

Source: K-10 Form

Altria’s exposure to the alcohol industry come from its ownership of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and its ~10% stake in AB InBev.

Ste. Michelle Wine Estate brought in net revenue of $691 million in 2018, down around a percent from 2017. Ste Michelle Wine Estates is a leading producer of wine in Washington state, with ownership of wineries in several other regions.

Since only around 3% of Altria’s net revenue comes from its wine business, most of the focus should be placed on its stake in AB InBev (BUD).

(BUD) is a global producer of alcoholic drinks, most notably Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois.

While (BUD) grew revenue 4.8% in 2018, debt levels of over four and a half times EBITDA led to an unsurprising dividend cut of around 50%.

Since Altria’s ownership is in the form of restricted shares unable to be sold for five years, they carry the same dividend priority as ordinary shares. Altria received $657 million in dividends from (BUD) in 2018, down from $806 million in 2017.

Next year this number is likely to drop to around $400 million if (BUD) holds off on further cuts.

Source: (BUD) Q4 Earnings Presentation

While this cut stings in the short term, it was a good move by (BUD). Given managements goal of deleveraging to under 4 times EBITDA by 2020 and around 2 times EBITDA long-term, there was little choice but to slash the dividend.

This also means the dividend is unlikely to be raised in the short-to-mid-term, meaning Altria’s dividends from (BUD) will stay at around $400 million.

Despite these problems, (BUD) is still a strong company that isn’t going anywhere, given their strong brand portfolio and expansion into craft beer.

(BUD) has a 5-year compounding revenue growth rate of nearly 5% driven by a global beer industry that remains strong.

The strategic joint venture between (BUD) and Tilray Inc (TLRY) could also provide another source of growth in the cannabis-infused drinks market, however those prospects remain less clear.

While none of these factors make Altria’s alcohol investments its most exciting source of growth, it certainly isn’t the liability many consider it to be especially considering the damage has already been done with (BUD)’s dividend cut.

Cronos/Marijuana

Altria expanded into the cannabis space with its investment of $1.8 billion in Cronos Group (CRON) in exchange for a 45% state in the company, with the option to raise its stake to 55% for an additional $1.05 billion.

While (CRON) has been struggling with several analyst downgrades amid concern over production capabilities and weak earnings, the investment was still a great move by Altria.

While production capacity is currently around 70,000 kilos, by 2021 this number could nearly double thanks to overseas production facilities.

Altria’s management has stated they are providing advice to (CRON) on how to differentiate their product line with innovative, new cannabis products.

Additionally, Altria’s strong distribution channels in the United States and globally should provide a huge strategic advantage to Cronos compared to its pot rivals.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

With estimated global sales of cannabis between $40 billion and $250 billion by 2028, (CRON) should be more than capable of winning their chunk of the market with Altria’s support and guidance.

While it is difficult to estimate the dynamics of a global market that has never existed legally, it will likely end up being similar to the alcohol or tobacco industry.

The same high levels of regulation that prevent small companies from competing effectively in the tobacco industry will likely exist in the future marijuana industry, giving the advantage to companies with big-business backing.

Given the symbiotic relationship between the two companies, exciting growth potential in the pot industry exists for both companies even considering fears about production capabilities for Cronos.

Fundamentals/Strength of Balance Sheet

One of the biggest fears surround Altria is its debt level. With around $12.7 billion in short-term debt and $11.9 million in long-term, Altria’s debt is significant.

Source: K-10 Form

For 2019, Altria will pay $1.14 billion for their long-term debt. The short-term debt of $12.7 billion will cost Altria around $440 million in interest for 2019 given the variable rate of around 3.5% as of December.

Source: K-10 Form

While payments related to long-term debt are set to double next year and then double again for 2020-2021, management should be able to maintain its long-term target payout ratio of 80% given estimates of high-single digit earnings growth going forward and an aggressive cost-cutting plan.

Altria has already implemented a plan that involves cutting the jobs of 900 salaried employees, representing about 10% of total employees. Total the plan is expected to save around $500 to $600 million in costs in 2019.

Altria’s track record paying dividends is also impressive. With 49 years of consecutive growth and a compounding 10-year growth rate of 10%, it is hard to find a company that has returned more value to its shareholders than Altria.

Given expected earnings per share of $4.18 in 2019, (MO) is currently trading around 13 times next year’s earnings. This is very cheap considering Altria offers a high-yielding, growing dividend with a diverse array of potential growth prospects.

Dividend/Option Income

While (MO)'s option premiums aren't nearly as high as other companies, they are still worth mentioning.

Source: (MO) Option Chain

Currently, there are several interesting strike prices to look at for the January 17th, 2020 contracts.

The 65.0 strike price represents 18.83% upside from (MO)’s current price of $54.70.

The $0.83 premium received for this contract represents a return of 1.52%. With three dividend payments of $0.80 expected to be received by January 17th, the dividends represent a yield of 4.39% from now until January.

This means that total, the return from dividends and premiums would be 5.91%, with a maximum potential return of 24.75% by January 17th.

For those less bullish on (MO)’s potential from now until January, the 62.5 strike might be a more attractive option.

The 62.5 strike price represents an upside of 14.26% from where the stock currently trades. The premium of around $1.23 for this contract represents a return of 2.25%. With expected dividend yield of 4.39% by January, the total return from the premium and dividends is 6.64%, with a maximum potential return of 20.9% by January.

Risk Factors:

While investing in any stock carries risk, Altria has a unique set of risks due to the nature of the tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana industries. These include ongoing litigation against cigarette makers, increased regulation of cigarettes by the FDA or state governments, changes in consumer cigarette preference, increased elasticity of cigarette pricing, FDA product recalls, increased prices of tobacco, challenges to Altria’s tax position, further decline in credit rating due to the JUUL acquisition, risks relating to Altria’s stake in (BUD), e-cigarette regulation/bans, lack of legalization of marijuana, etc.

Despite these risks, Altria represents a great long-time dividend grower with exposure to the e-cigarette, marijuana, and alcohol industries trading at 13 times forward earnings.

In my previous article I outlined the beginning of my new fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here and the first update here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.