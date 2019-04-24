Housing Market Review For April 2019; Softer, But In Decent Shape

Market overview: thanks to the Fed's rate-hiking policy, activity slowed in 2018. Permits, starts, and sales were all modestly lower. But the declined was managed. The market is currently a bit softer, but still active. The recent decline in 15 and 30-year mortgage rates should help to spur demand as the summer buying season approaches.

Let's begin with builder sentiment:

Sentiment dropped sharply at the end of last year due to the stock market swoon, budget showdown, and overall increase in business risk. Sentiment has rebounded thanks to the financial markets calming down and the re-opening of the government. Add to that the Fed's interest rate hike pause.

Despite weaker sentiment, permits and starts remain in fairly good shape.

Largely, thanks to the Fed's rate hiking program, permits (left) have been moving modestly lower for the last year. As permits have declined, so have housing starts (right). Neither decline is fatal; the best adjective to describe the data is soft.

Supporting the new home building market is a pretty good sales pace: New home sales (left) moved lower throughout 2018. But it was hardly a crash; once again, the adjective "softer" applies. Inventory has been very contained for the duration of this expansion (right). Builders learned their lesson from the inventory overhang of the housing bubble.

We see a similar sales pattern in existing home sales:

Source: Calculated Risk

The sales pace moved lower during 2018, but the pace was moderate. And, the numbers spiked higher two months ago.

As with the new home market, existing home inventory is low:

Source: Calculated Risk

Existing home inventory is a function of people wanting to sell their home. That number has decreased during this expansion, which is why inventory is low.

Let's turn to prices, starting with new home prices:

Although they've been declining for the last year, the median (left) and average (right) price of new homes is high: the former is currently right below $310,000 while the latter is just shy of $380,000.

Next, let's look at the median price of an existing home:

The median price ($261,100) is actually more affordable than new homes.

Finally, we have mortgage rates:

Both the 15 (left) and 30-year (right) rates have come down over the last few months. Both have declined almost 80 basis points (.8%).

2018 saw a clear slowdown thanks to Fed policy. But with a strong jobs market, rising wages, rising stock market, and lower interest rates, it's possible we'll see a pick-up in housing activity over the summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.