Synovus Financial: A Great Bank, Fairly Valued

At today’s price, SNV is fairly valued. Investors would not be buying a Graham-like investment, but would be paying for quality.

SNV is a $45 billion major bank in the southeast and has moved up to the fifth-largest in the region after acquiring FCB, a Florida based community bank.

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) is a financial services provider operating in the southeast region of US. Synovus is a provider of commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services, deploying 4600+ strong workforce over 249 branches and 335 ATMs. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia and its current states of operations include Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

The company started its humble beginnings in 1888 as an employee deposit provider in a textile mill after one of its employee’s cloth got entangled in a machine, spilling her money hidden in the hem of the cloth. The manager soon started providing interest-based deposit service to all its employees to safeguard against such incidents. Later, the institution spread as a community bank in the region, today it sports a heavy $45 billion in assets and $1.4 billion in revenues as of 2018.

SNV operates in a regional style to maintain a small-town image, keeping close ties with small businesses and tightly knit communities.

Source: Company Presentation

Catalyst and Competitive Advantage

SNV operates in the southeast of US where it comes head-on with major names like Southstate bank (SSB), First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA), Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP), SunTrust Banks (STI), Iberia Bank (IBKC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), and BB&T (BBT). The rivals operate in different state locations but altogether cover most major cities of SNV's presence.

Now let's take two of the giants in the game BB&T and SunTrust Banks, that very much share the turf with SNV to discuss their performance figures and further take some value approximations under the valuation heading.

Source; Data, Morningstar. Graph, Self-Created.

Profitability

SNV matches the net margin with the giants with operational and cost efficiencies. The smaller size has helped SNV to excel its ROE at 14.2% compared to 11.4% and 11.9% for BB&T and SunTrust as it is easier to manage a lighter balance sheet.

Growth

SNV has grown its revenue over the past five years by an average of 6.08% annually to $1.43B. While BB&T has grown at a lower 3.26% to $11.6B and SunTrust has the topline average of 3.38% to a final figure of $9.2B. The three have grown their net incomes by an annual average of 21.87%, 14.03% and 15.6% as in the mentioned order. This means that growth is a function of size and clearly that the growth of the smaller SNV is higher and expected to keep outperforming the rivals in the near future.

Asset Quality

The NPA ratio for SNV is 0.44%, while BB&T is 0.28% and SunTrust, which has declared only NPL (Non-Performing Loans), is at 0.34%. The asset quality is inferior to major competitors, but it is considered healthy overall and neglected as any reason to worry.

Coincidentally, BB&T and SunTrust Banks have announced a "merger of equals" very recently. The resultant entity would be the sixth largest bank in the US and have a significant of its geographic portfolio matching with SNV. Though the small-town image and closer consumer/community ties would help SNV remain deeply rooted in the markets, its long-term growth is certain to be threatened by the merger due to economies of scale and operational synergies helping the larger entity to employ its prowess against all rivals.

The merged entity captures all of SNV's geography as shown in the picture below.

Source: SunTrust Banks presentation

Now, this changes the urban game of our company in question. Not that the rival banks are not present right now, but the synergies and deeper pockets are potentially threatening the major cities share of SNV from a long-term growth perspective. A future resultant of all this can be the large merged entity absorbing the smaller rivals such as SNV and PNC etc. This could provide the realization of the stock value, if that were to happen.

Surely SNV's current market position is threatened but we do not expect it to significantly hurt its business.

FCB Merger

SNV has got itself a breather to increase its growth by the inorganic method by the merger of Florida Community Bank (FCB) in the current fiscal year. Converse to the name of 'merger', branding-wise it is more of an 'acquisition', as all FCB branches would be the ones to change their name to "Synovus". The resultant entity has assets worth $45 billion $37 billion in deposits, $35 billion in loans and provides SNV a good market base with its newfound presence in Florida and some growth opportunity.

Source: Company presentation, SNV

The markets had taken the news of the merger badly with 6.6% dip in SNV shares and 4.6% fall in FCB shares as well. While most have assumed that the merger will turn the resultant balance sheet of the company riskier, fact-checking the 10-K fillings reveal that while the NPA ratio for SNV is 0.44%, the FCB balance sheet has actually a better quality with 0.27% NPA of total assets.

Again, while the markets see the merger as negative, we find that the resultant entity has better scale, cost synergies and most importantly good asset quality and regulatory capital adequacy ratios.

Branding Exercise

Since the past couple of fiscal years has been heavily focusing on the branding of "Synovus" banks. In June last year through 18 months of rigor has converted 28 local bank brands constituting about 250 branches to the single Synovus brand. This would strengthen the recognition and market position, especially in the smaller towns.

Regulatory Capital Limits

To be well-capitalized, Synovus Bank must maintain at least the following capital ratios:

• 6.5% CET1 to risk-weighted assets;

• 8.0% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets;

• 10.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets; and

• 5.0% leverage ratio.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

These are well and fine in excess of requirements and strengthen the health and future security of SNV.

Risks

Highly Competitive Business

The financial services business is full of big and small rivals with frequent M&A and strategic developments happening that continuously change the landscape of the business. As mentioned, there are at least 5-8 major big-name rivals that operate in the same geography and provide all services that SNV does and so the company must keep up with the rivalry.

SNV's recent acquisitions, branding efforts and a new move towards digitalization launching MySynovus app are all the right moves to remain competitive and active modern management is attributable to these changes. In the future, the company will face serious challenges in growth and operations and those risks stand at all times.

Regulatory Environment

After the 2008 crisis, financial institutions have been kept in check with strict regulations of capital requirements and credit portfolios especially in the real estate and construction business. Policy changes by the Fed affect the core financial businesses like traditional banks firsthand as a precursor to the whole economy as the Fed intends a slowdown/caution or acceleration/re-ignition indicated by the interest rate changes.

Valuation

Synovus, being a financial institution, is highly levered as the basic cash flow structure is first the borrowing via equity and majorly debt, then to lend the capital with a higher rate in form of loans and the income is the interest spread. The classification of debt, interest income, and capex is slightly handicapping for financial institutions by definitions and so the cash flow and FCF do not come out with complete honesty. Thus, DCF which is the better than rest valuation tool does not really materialize as a valuation method here.

Instead of a DCF analysis, we go by the means of comparative valuation to see where SNV stock fundamentals stand comparative to its peers BB&T and SunTrust Banks.

Name MCap Price/Earnings Price/Book Price/Sales Div Yield BB&T 37.69B 12.16 1.39 3.35 3.28% SunTrust 28.14B 11.06 1.26 3.20 3.15% Synovus 5.74B 10.27 1.95 2.99 3.33%

Source: Morningstar

These broad valuation parameters reveal that SNV is not undervalued in respect to its peers and to see whether the overall industry is undervalued we look at specific growth and efficiency metrics.

For top line growth, SNV, after the FCB acquisition, has issued mid-single digit guidance for the near term and the BB&T-SunTrust merger has also issued an expected revenue growth of about 4% which is nearly same with SNV. So, the growth lies in the same mild 4-6% range and no excitement for SNV there.

Net interest margin (NIM) is a critical metric to reveal the interest spreads which constitutes a critical source of income for banks. SNV's NIM stands 3.86% compared to BB&T's 3.44% and SunTrust's 3.28% as the most recent figures published. As per NIM, where SNV is superior and has improved through four fiscals year-over-year from an initial rate of 3.19% in FY15, deserves at least an equal or slightly higher valuation compared to rivals. Each basis point of NIM is important to the bank's profitability.

By the comparison of dividend yields whilst all have paid dividends with consistency and growth in the past decade lies in the same range of 3-3.5% and no valuation difference can be observed.

Conclusion

Synovus is a quality company whose management is proactive in deploying strategies to lead organic and inorganic growth in order to create shareholder value. The company's consistent dividend payment and regular repurchase programs have reinforced that belief with good cash returns to shareholders with north of 5% earnings yield.

Competition is fierce with quite a few players in all business segments and geographies. With giants like BB&T and SunTrust merging, SNV has answered with its own acquisition and branding strategies to create a stronghold position in its established southeast markets. The company remains financially healthy and exceeds its directed capital requirements.

SNV sported a 52-week high of $57.4 mark and has lost ~37% when looking at the current price. The comparative valuation study reveals no skewed-ness in value and a deserving 11-12 times earnings multiple not far from the current P/E. Thus, the fall is not a mark of an undervalued stock, instead it indicates a rational fall from undeserving highs. Today’s prices offer investors an opportunity to get a great bank at a good (not great) price. Investors are not purchasing a truly bargain-level investment at today’s price but would be paying for quality. For investors with a long-term horizon, we recommend considering starting a small position and adding to it at better prices. For those with a short-term horizon, we recommend avoiding SVN.

