Despite New Highs, Fear Still Predominates

The dominant emotion that has characterized the bull market which began 10 years has unquestionably been that of fear. Whether it has been the fear of another stock market crash, the fear of a recession, or even the “fear of missing out,” every action investors take these days seems based on some form of fear. In today’s report, we’ll discuss the widespread worries which still persist despite several major indices making new all-time highs this week. As we’ll discuss here, this fear will serve as the basis of continued stock market gains in the coming months.

If there was any doubt that the rally which began in late December wasn’t the start of a new bull market leg, those doubts were allayed on Tuesday. The S&P 500 Index (SPX), along with the Nasdaq Composite, made a new all-time high on the back of some high-profile earnings beats. The benchmark SPX rose almost 1% and bested its previous high from late September. In doing so, it proved that the decline during the fourth quarter of 2018 didn’t constitute a new bear market and that bull market conditions still prevail.

Several Dow 30 components released earnings on Tuesday, including Coca Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), United Technologies (UTX), and Verizon Communications (VZ). There were several positive earnings surprises, and traders responded to the beats by rushing into many of the large cap industrial stocks. Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) came within reach of its previous all-time high from last year, though it didn’t manage to overcome it.

Also serving to stimulate investors’ appetite for risk was the release of the new home sales report for March. New home sales hit a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 692,000 last month, according to the Commerce Department. This was 4.5% above the previous month’s report and also represented a 16-month high. It was enough of a positive surprise to provide additional impetus for buying stocks.

It wasn’t just the large-cap industrial stocks which benefited from the latest batch of good news. Significantly, growth stocks were also strong participants in the latest rally and are providing an indication that this latest rally has legs. Shown below is the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG), which has also hit a new high. I consider RLG to be an important confirming indicator for the S&P 500, and with growth stocks on the upswing it can be assumed that the buying interest on Wall Street is broadly based and not just confined to a small number of outperforming large cap names (which has happened at previous junctures).

What normally happens when major indices like the SPX, the Nasdaq Composite, or the Russell 1000 hit new highs for the first time in a long while? A phenomenon which I refer to as “breakout shock” typically ensues. Breakout shock is simply a widespread feeling of disbelief on the part of pessimists and short sellers who expected the market rally to fail when it reached the previous high. When instead of failing the market continues higher and overcomes the previous long-term top, a period of inaction often follows since traders were wholly unprepared for the upside breakout. Moreover, many traders are scrambling to cover short positions in the immediate wake of the breakout. This is why it often takes several weeks before participants turn decisively bullish and finally capitulate to the prevailing bull market conditions. Until we see more evidence that investors have turned bullish then, higher stock prices are likely to been seen in the coming weeks.

One piece of evidence that there is still a large degree of apprehension among participants can be seen in the following graph. This shows the latest readings in the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This chart tells us that users of the Rydex series of bull and bear funds have been uncertain as to the market’s direction of late and have embraced an essentially neutral position. For mutual fund investors to be sitting on the sidelines at a time when the major averages have been drifting toward all-time highs is hard to believe, yet that’s exactly the climate we’re in right now. Fear and uncertainty continue to dominate investors’ minds as memories of last year’s stock market panic remain fresh.

Meanwhile, according to DailyFX, traders are still mostly bearish on the S&P 500. The latest data shows that 76% of participants were bearish on the SPX, compared with only 24% net long. Needless to say, the lack of confidence in this rally is quite encouraging from a contrarian’s perspective.

Even some of the participants who have recently decided to buy into the rally are motivated by fear, in a manner of speaking. Several commentators have remarked that the market’s recent gains have been attributable to the “fear of missing out.” While this clearly doesn’t account for most of the gains in the major averages of late (strong internal momentum has been a big contributing factor), I would point out that the choice of words here is telling. For the “fear” of missing out is distinctly different from the outright greed of wanting to make a fast buck. The latter motive was far more common in the years prior to the credit crisis.

In fact, I don’t ever recall hearing the phrase “fear of missing out” in the years prior to 2008. The bottom line is that if investors are indeed afraid of missed opportunities it still reflects a measure of the worry mentality which has been so pervasive in the last decade. This is also a very typical emotion in bull markets. Remember, it’s the “wall of worry” that every bull market must climb in order to stay alive. With fear and apprehension in plentiful supply, there is presently no shortage of fuel for additional short-covering rallies.

To reiterate the statement I made above, the strong internal momentum which exists under the market’s surface is a primary reason for the market’s latest gains. We’ve looked at this momentum in prior reports and it continues to strengthen on a daily basis. The momentum which I’m referring to isn’t based on price, but rather on the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs and lows. This in my experience is the best way of measuring the incremental demand for equities, and it also affords an excellent view of the market’s true, underlying path of least resistance.

Shown here is the 120-day rate of change (momentum) for the 52-week highs and lows on the Big Board. I’ve long relied on this indicator to show me the stock market’s prevailing intermediate-term (3-6 month) undercurrent. With this much upside bias, stocks should have little difficulty in making forward progress this spring. Wall Street’s low earnings estimates for the first quarter have also made it easier for companies to surprise on the upside, in turn serving as a catalyst for stock rallies. The rising internal momentum shown below simply makes it easier for the bullish to push the shares of those earnings-beating companies higher.

Speaking of earnings, according to the latest FactSet Earnings Insight, more than 15% of S&P 500 companies already reporting Q1 earnings. Some 78% of those companies have reported an estimate-beating EPS, which is above the 5-year average. According to FactSet:

In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 5.7% above the estimates, which is also above the 5-year average.”

In view of this, the bulls should have an easier time than the bears of controlling the pace and direction of the broad market in the coming weeks.

With the earnings bar having been set incredibly low by analysts, the bulls should be able to maintain control of the broad market trend and have their own way. The fact that many participants are still uncertain about the market trend further suggests that there is enough skepticism (and short interest) to keep the market buoyant. What’s more, a continued rising trend in the momentum of the 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE is making for a buyer’s market in equities. In view of this combined evidence, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish stance.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.