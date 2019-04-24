Oil: The Russia Conundrum

Sometimes rumors in a market, especially one as volatile as oil, can be more trouble than the bite should those same rumors end up being true. In other cases, the opposite is true, and it can all too often be difficult to tell which case will be which. In the latest rumblings that are pointing to a possible change in course from Russia from its plan to stick with OPEC and some other non-OPEC nations with a production cut agreed upon last year, the former is most likely the case, but it would also be unwise for investors to discount entirely the nation's threats. After all, while some reversal by Russia could be absorbed by global oil markets today, a true move by the country to compete with the US would spell a great deal of pain for all parties, including not only the US but also OPEC as well.

Russia's threat

In a public statement made earlier this month, Russia's Finance Minister, Anton Siluanov, indicated that Russia may decide to shift their strategy, moving away from complying with the OPEC+ production cuts that have been responsible for yet another price recovery for crude, to a strategy of competing with the US for market share. "There is a dilemma. What should we do with OPEC: should we lose the market, which is being occupied by the Americans, or quit the deal?" he was quoted as saying.

Siluanov's argument here is that, by competing with US crude instead of allowing it to grow as it has, investment in the industry will decline, output from US companies will fall, and after perhaps a year with prices of around $40, Russia would walk away with a larger slice of the global pie. If this strategy could work out, it would look, indeed, quite attractive for Russia, as well as any other nation with lower-priced crude like the key members of OPEC. There's only one problem: it has been tried before and it failed.

If a true flooding of the market occurred by Russia or any other nation, even a small imbalance (of, say, hundreds of thousands of barrels per day) could lead to a major oil glut, just like what was seen after OPEC and Russia tried to bury the shale industry in late 2014. Back then, prices plummeted from over $100 per barrel down to less than $30 per barrel by early 2016. As a result of this, oil production in the US fell hard, declining from (using weekly estimates provided by the Energy Information Administration, or EIA) 9.610 million barrels per day in the first week of June 2015, to 8.428 million barrels per day in the first week of July 2016.

The pain seen by players in the market was nearly unprecedented. Several oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms in the US went bankrupt as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other nations slammed the market with excess supply, but the pain wasn't a one-way street. Almost all of the members of OPEC suffered as a result of this strategy, and eventually, the economically-weakest nations like Venezuela and Iran pushed for a production cut agreement to be made. Since then, price of crude has surged, with WTI today nearing $65 per barrel, and Brent at about $72 per barrel as I type this.

Of course, this path also had a cost: production among OPEC today is at multi-year lows, just barely staying afloat above 30 million barrels per day, and the US has come back with a vengeance. Output from the US, using weekly estimates, stands at about 12.2 million barrels per day (though the latest weekly figure showed a drop to 12.1 million barrels per day), 2.59 million barrels higher than the peak in 2015, and 3.77 million barrels above the July 2016 calculations. Some of OPEC's declines have been caused by other factors, like Venezuela's economy practically collapsing, and sanctions being imposed on Iran again, but it's also true that Saudi Arabia is producing less than it otherwise would. The same applies for Iraq and other member nations.

Disastrous… perhaps

If Russia were to decide to compete with the US for market share, it could be truly disastrous for the nation, the US, and other major oil-producing countries. But it ultimately depends on how they compete that will determine the outcome. If Russia really wants to flood the market with crude with the goal of, once again, driving US output down, they can succeed short term, but as we saw with improving breakeven costs during the last such attempt to kill shale, it would likely take far longer than the year Siluanov suggested. More likely than not, defeating shale would require several years, with crude prices well below $30 per barrel. No estimates have been given regarding Russia's potential output under such a strategy, but let's assume they produced 13 million barrels of oil at $30 or they could stick the current course and produce 11.2 million barrels per day at $70. Under the low-priced method, revenue alone would total about $390 million per day. At $70 oil with lower output, that figure would be $784 million, roughly double the revenue with crude at $30.

Any number of hypotheticals could be thrown up on this article, but they all, to a one, would show the same outcome: to flood the market is horrible while accommodating shale to the point that output from it rises roughly in-step with the annual increase in global demand, even at the cost of market share, is optimal. That said, this doesn't mean that Russia can't have its cake and eat it too.

You see, while an actual price war has failed in the past and would fail again, there does appear to be some wiggle room in the assumptions. Even if we assume that troubled OPEC nations see their production levels remain flat with where they were in March and if all of OPEC's output stays at the 30.02 million barrels per day as it was in March, demand this year on a global scale will be large enough, even with US production surging, to see it outpace supply by enough that, according to a prior article I wrote, would result in OECD nations being between 59.17 million barrels and 90.98 million barrels shy of glut territory.

What's truly remarkable about this is that it actually assumes that Russia's oil output averages 11.54 million barrels per day, up from 11.35 million barrels per day seen last year. This is far more from the roughly 11.2 million barrels per day the nation promised to honor under its current production cut. In short, even if Russia grows production from its promised level to what OPEC suggests it would be for the year anyway, we are looking at a likely shortage of crude, and that even assumes that some other OPEC nations like Venezuela, Libya, and Iran don't see their output fall further.

Takeaway

Right now, there are rumblings in the market, but I don't believe it's too much to worry about. If Russia really wanted to (or if a couple of other nations really wanted to), they could bury US shale, but it would be incredibly costly and would require years in order to succeed. What's worst, perhaps, is that it would probably drive efficiencies even higher, resulting in a lower breakeven point for the firms that do survive the onslaught. Either way, while this path could happen, Russia and OPEC know that it's not in their own interests to do this. Even if market share is lost, in a market where a couple hundred thousand barrels per day from being perfectly balanced can have a significant global impact, the influence that OPEC and Russia will have, long-term, won't change much from where it was before the advent of shale. So, as long as cooler heads prevail and optimal decisions are made, Russia and OPEC will refrain from moves that would only hurt themselves in the process.

