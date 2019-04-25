Kinder Morgan: 25% Dividend Increase + Strong Q1 Results = Strong Buy

On March 12th an article I wrote on Kinder Morgan (KMI) was published where I outlined a bullish case for the security. If you listened to the Q1 conference call or read the transcript you will see that KMI is delivering on their promises. Investors just received a handsome raise to the tune of 25% on the dividend and the overall business is growing as expected. KMI is capitalizing on the increased demand for energy and is positioned to generate larger revenues and DCF as more fuel sources are transported through their system. I believe KMI is undervalued as they have one on the best transport systems in the industry. Even if it takes a while to recognize substantial gains in the overall share price the juicy dividend which is set to increase again in 2020 by 25% is more than enough reason to own KMI in your portfolio.

The Dividend Increase

On 4/17/19 KMI announced that the board of directors approved a 25% increase in their annual dividend to $1.00 per share annualized. KMI reported that the net income available to common stockholders in Q1 was $556 million compared to $485 million in Q1 of 2018. The DCF came in 10% higher at $1.37 billion in Q1 of 2019 compared to Q1 of 2018. KMI generated $0.60 of DCF per share which is 2.4 times the declared dividend which is an excess of over $800 million. In mid-2017 KMI announced that they would be increasing the dividend to $0.80 in 2018, to $1 in 2019 and to $1.25 in 2020.

KMI goes EX-Dividend on 4/29/19 and will pay its dividend in May. KMI has two additional payouts in 2019 after the 29th of April. This will mark three dividends at the increased dividend raise for 2019. If KMI takes the same approach and provides the next dividend increase in April of 2020 shareholders prior to 4/28/19 would receive four dividends of $0.25 per share and three dividends of $0.3125 per share.

Hypothetically If you were to purchase 100 shares today and hold until the end of 2020 and KMI’s share price stayed flat your 100 shares would become 110.23 shares after the dividend in Q4 2020. The table below shows the growth strictly by reinvesting the dividend. The table does not account for price appreciation or decreases.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

A larger investment of 1,000 shares at today's price would hypothetically turn into 1,102.29 shares by reinvesting the dividend by the end of 2020 if the share price stayed flat. I personally believe that shares of KMI will increase over time which would reduce the number of shares purchased with reinvested dividends but for this scenario, I am simply illustrating the power of compounding KMI’s dividend with a flat share price. Getting a raise for just owning shares of an equity is a great thing and its even better when the company can provide back to back raises of 25%.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Kinder Morgans Conference call illustrates great progress on their capital projects

The first update is with the Permian Natural Gas Pipeline project. As exploration and production increases in the Permian there are additional exporting needs to get oil and NGL’s out of the region. There are two projects which focus on transporting natural gas the Gulf Coast Express and the Permian Highway. Each of these projects has roughly 2Bcf a day of capacity. The Gulf Coast Express is coming online this year while the Permian Highway will follow in 2020. These two projects will bring an additional 4 Bcf a day of incremental gas to KMI’s system which currently moves roughly 5 BCF a day. Both pipelines are supported by long-term contracts and are both in the execution stage. The additional gas moving through KMI’s system will generate opportunities for downstream expansion as the incremental gas will be connected to LNG facilities, exports to Mexico and demand from the Texas Gulf Coast.

(Kinder Morgan Barclays Investment Grade Energy & Pipeline Conference)

Elba is another key project for KMI which is their LNG facility in Savannah Georgia. The service date for the first unit should be around May 1st, 2019. This is critical as getting the first unit on will secure roughly 70% of the project’s revenue. Elba Island is an LNG Export Terminal which includes liquefaction and ship loading facilities. The liquefaction capacity is roughly 350 mmcfd and the facility will be brought online in stages throughout 2019. Elba is fully contracted under 20-year take-or-pay agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A). With RDS-A’s size and international exposure they are a perfect client for KMI’s new facility.

(Kinder Morgan 2019 Investor Day)

Natural Gas leads the way for Kinder Morgan

The crown jewel of KMI’s Q1 results was the Natural Gas segment as it was up 12%. The transport volumes via KMI’s transmission pipe increased approximately by 4.55 Bcf a day which is equivalent to 14%. For the past five quarters volumes have increased by 10% or more sequentially. In Q1 the demand side deliverables to LNG facilities from KMI’s pipes are almost 1.5BCF per day which is an increase of approximately 900 million cubic feet a day from Q1 of 2018. Natural gas should continue to increase at a substantial pace as the market fundamentals are strong for 2019 in the lower 48 of the United States. The natural gas demand is expected to increase by 5.5 Bcf per day while production is expected to increase by 7.5 Bcf per day. On the supply side production out of the largest basins in the US for Natural Gas increased substantially. The wellhead volumes increased by roughly 30% in the Permian, 31% in the Bakken, 29% in Haynesville and 8% in the Eagle Ford.

Ove the next five years the Natural Gas market is expected to grow to almost 110 Bcf a day. The increase will come due to increases in power generation, exports to Mexico and industrial development. KMI is the leader in energy infrastructure and has the largest natural gas transmission network in North America. KMI operates 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines which move roughly 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. Their pipes are connected to every important U.S natural gas resource play and the key demand centers. As both the supply and demand of natural gas increase, KMI’s infrastructure will be critical in moving this fuel throughout the U.S resulting in increased revenues for KMI.

(Kinder Morgan 2019 Investor Day)

A strong backlog of growth projects

KMI has $5.7 billion of commercially secured capital projects in the works. Natural Gas is the largest segment with $3.9 billion allocated to future growth projects from now to 2022. The Permian takeaway projects will add 5.6 Bcfd capacity while the expansions to supply LNG exports through the TX intrastate, NGPL and KMLP will add 2.7 Bcfd. Throughout KMI’s other business segments they have $1.2 billion allocated for CO2 Oil & Gas, $0.4 billion allocated for CO2 & Transport. $0.1 billion for Products Pipelines and $0.1 billion for Terminals. KMI is expecting to add $2 to $3 billion per year of ongoing organic investments beyond the current backlog of capital projects which should add additional capacity to fuel continued growth.

Conclusion

There is a saying that the safest dividend is one which has just been increased. KMI has increased its dividend by 25% and will increase the dividend in 2020 by another 25%. The combination of increasing energy demand and KMI’s capital projects coming online should fuel growth in revenue, profit and dividend increases for years to come. KMI is a great investment for dividend seekers, income investors and longs who like undervalued stocks. Even if KMI trades sideways for a while if you reinvest the dividend this should payout in spades down the road. I believe KMI is undervalued and investors could see a sharp price increase of 25 – 30% by 2021 prior to dividend payouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.