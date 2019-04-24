Snap Inc: Hold On Earnings Release

That being said, I don't see much upside looking out towards the end of the year.

Investment Thesis

Last month I covered Snap, Inc (SNAP) and gave the company a buy rating, citing my belief the company had turned itself around and had finally reached a point of fair valuation. The response from readers was largely positive, but I had plenty of critics who feared the recent rally in share prices would be undone with the company's next financial disclosure. Since then, Snap has announced Q1 2019 results beating on top & bottom line earnings, as well as user growth. Additionally, sentiment in the market has continued to swing to the positive with macro fears of global recession and interest rate hikes being calmed by recent economic reads and Fed statements. The result has been a validation of my investment thesis, however I do not see any evidence at this time, that the stock should be trading higher than it already is.

Fall From Grace and Redemption

Source: Equity Zen

Before Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER), Pinterest (PINS), and the many other tech deca-unicorns, there was Snap. A Los Angeles communications/tech company that was a true darling of the top Silicon Valley venture capital firms, with a growth curve that extended steeply into the private markets. It debuted unprofitable, with unsustainably high revenue multiples, and was a favorite among millennials and investors using the app Robinhood. Many of the justifications for buying Snap matched those heard today in regards to Lyft, Pinterest, and Zoom (ZM) including the sentiment that the high growth justifies the high multiples, that there was untapped potential for monetization, and that "the kids use it, not Facebook (FB)". All of this caused the stock to shoot up 60% to $29 before tumbling below IPO price, below the cost basis of many venture investors, and ultimately to a low around $5 dollars.

Data by YCharts

There were many major factors in the decline of Snap, but the biggest was that the valuation was ahead of itself without proof of concept (path to profit). Additionally, there was a significant amount of negativity towards management and the share class structuring giving more than 90% of voting rights to the CEO and Co-Founder. Instagram also emerged with competing story-based content, and immediately took a significant amount of market share, making many question the company's moat. Additionally, that rapid revenue growth justification backing the "growth investment" thesis showed faster than expected weakness. Finally, the stock had lost adoration of venture investors, who were racing to exit following the lockup expiration, and quickly caught the attention of short sellers who found the stock to be a favorite, leading to negative sell pressure.

Data by YCharts

Since then, management has taken steps to turn the story around. One of the first indicators for me that the company could be making better strategic choices, was the onboarding ex-Amazon and HuffPost executives to join the C-Suite. Further evidence was the research showing Snap's popularity with massive Gen-Z demographic, which implied the potential for staying power. Finally, expectations had just gotten so low for the company, that seemingly anything short of a path to bankruptcy seemingly would be positive for the company, and fortunately, the company appears to be turning its story around.

Performance & Projections

Source: SNAP Investor Relations

Snap's financials have come a long way from its 2017 IPO. The company consolidating losses and continuing to bring in impressive revenue growth. Several key metrics reported in its Q1 FY19 disclosure are as follows:

Revenue of $320.426 million (+39% y/y)

Gross Margin of 36%

Net Loss of $-310.407 million (-20% y/y)

EPS of $-0.23

There are two primary factors that drive the performance of Snap, and those factors are daily active users (DAUs) and average revenue per user (ARPU). Much like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) Snap reports DAUs on a geographic basis, with the majority of its users coming from international regions, but the most profitable region being the United States.

Source: Contributor Research

I am expecting daily active users to remain fairly flat going forward if not a slight decline as competitors, such as TikTok, continue to gain market share. This is not inherently bad as Snapchat has the potential for superior international monetization compared to its previously mentioned social media peers.

Snap user engagement has shown a long trend of seasonality and I expect this to continue. The fastest growing region, in terms of profitibility, has surprisingly been Rest of World. I believe this has to do the expansion of the smartphone market and the relative culturally agnostic branding and experience that Snapchat offers. After all, pictures instant messages do not require a translation, which is a reason I believe it has been so popular abroad.

From these estimates, I have built out a model of the company's income statement looking forward to Q4 2020.

Source: Contributor Research

Several key items of note are as follows:

FY 2019 Revenue of $1.632.897 billion (+38% y/y)

FY 2019 Gross Margin of 54%

FY 2019 Net Loss of $-513.372 million (-59% y/y)

FY 2019 EPS of $-0.38

FY 2020 Revenue of $2.055 billion (+26% y/y)

FY 2020 Gross Margin of 63%

FY 2020 Net Loss of $-453 million

FY 2020 EPS of $0.34

I especially want to highlight my positive EPS forecast for 2020. This may prove a bit too bullish, but my price targets are based on this year's expected performance, so this is not of too much concern. That being said, if operating expense does, in fact, continue to decline as a percent of sales over the next several quarters, then this stock could end up looking much cheaper than it does right now very quickly.

Valuation

My valuation is based on sales multiple comparable companies analysis, specifically, I am looking at the price/sales ratio of its peers in the social media/communications services space. My assumption for year-end 2019 revenue per share is $1.22 based on the forecasts that I have previously shown. The results of this analysis can be seen in the figure below:

The range of P/S inputs is 6.44x to 10.59x with an average of 9.22x. I feel this level is fair for Snap as the company is still growing revenues at a rapid double-digit pace, and is near profitability. The implied price (assuming $1.22 revenue per share) ranges from $7.84 to $12.90, with $11.22 being the most likely outcome based on my expected inputs.

Conclusion

Snap has done well turning itself around, but it is still an uphill climb and getting too far ahead of earnings would not be a wise play. Investors who have been in the stock since IPO will likely not be happy for some time and may be better off reallocating their money elsewhere. That being said, those who bought in earlier this year, or when I previously recommended it can either cash out or hold, as I do foresee sales continuing to grow into the next year. For these reasons, I am downgrading the stock from Buy to Hold and adjusting the price target FY19 down from $11.50 to $11.25.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.