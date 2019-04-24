Whirlpool Is Getting There (Slowly)

It's time we review another quarter of one of the world's biggest producers of home appliances. I not only care about Whirlpool's (WHR) earnings because it tells us a lot about the company itself, we also get a lot of insights into various economic aspects ranging from economic growth overseas to the impact from input inflation. All things considered, Whirlpool had a good quarter. The company is moving very slowly towards higher profitability which is doing wonders to a stock as beaten down as Whirlpool's.

Source: Whirlpool

The Bottom Line Is All That Matters - For Now

In my previous article, I mentioned the importance of higher margins and the effect this would have on the stock.

All things considered, there is a strong bull case to buy Whirlpool if you think the company's own expectations are right. A margin turnaround would do wonders to a stock that is trading at roughly 8.4 times next year's earnings with a dividend yield of 3.3% and a stock price that has missed the entire post-2016 stock market upswing (severe underperformance).

The first piece of good news in this article with regards to the quote above is the fact that adjusted EPS reached a new first quarter high of $3.11. This is $0.07 above expectations and 11% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS came in at $2.81. Back then, EPS growth was at 12%. Overall, we see that the past three quarters mark one of the strongest win streaks of the past few years which is very good news.

Source: Estimize

It's good news because sales disappointed once again. Total sales came in at $4.76 billion which is below expectations of $4.88 billion. The growth rate came in at -3% which is the fourth consecutive quarter of negative sales growth.

The company is dealing with sales contraction since the start of 2016 which is pressuring operating income significantly as you can see below. Note that the graph below does not include the latest Q1 results which are not a problem because it shows the bigger trend quite well. And unfortunately, Q1 did not show that the sales trend is turning around anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, what we did get is good news regarding margins. The company's two biggest markets saw rising margins. North America saw a total sales improvement of 1% to $2.5 billion with EBIT being up 9%. EBIT margins improved 90 basis points to 12.3% from 11.4%.

EMEA sales declined by 6% to $1.0 billion with volume growth of 2% ex-currency. EBIT, however, improved by 21% with EBIT margins being up 40 basis points from -2.5% to -2.1%. Unfortunately, both LATAM and Asia saw negative sales growth and lower margins. LATAM sales were down 3% which was largely due to the currency effect. EBIT margins declined 120 basis points to 5.1%. Asia sales were down 17% to $371 million with EBIT margins being down 2.3%.

That said, EBIT margins are expected to come in between 6.5% and 6.8% on a full year basis compared to 6.3% in 2018. These expectations are unchanged with the exception that raw material/tariff inflation is expected to be a bit worse than previously expected. Nonetheless, this effect is completely offset by better net cost due to ongoing cost reduction.

Source: Whirlpool Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The cost cuts and efficiency measures are expected to deliver between 3% and 5% long-term annual organic sales growth with long-term EBIT margins of 10%. It's a very ambitious target and I think the company is able to achieve this indeed.

Looking back a few months, we see that the company did a good job improving margins from 6.0% in Q1 of 2018 to currently 6.3%. This was supported by a very strong price/mix which provided a 300 bps boost. The largest negative force continues to be raw material/tariff inflation. I do not expect this to change. The company grows sales in a strong economy, and generally speaking, that means that materials get more expensive. Negative currency effects caused a 50 bps decline.

Source: Whirlpool Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Nonetheless, the stock's reaction after earnings was nothing special. It seems that it needs more to get some upside. It does make sense given that the current margin expansion is quite slow. Meanwhile, we are also seeing that the housing market is strong which adds to uncertainty. Additionally, the company's current ratio is at 0.80 with a debt/equity ratio of 2.6. It's not endangering the company on the mid-term, but it does add too much negativity in the current environment which is simply not offset by small margin improvements.

Source: FINVIZ

I would not have been surprised if this stock had surged more than 10% in case the company had raised margins guidance. However, it looks like it takes more time until we get a surprise like that.

All things considered, I am still avoiding the stock. Simply because I invest in sectors that seem more profitable at the moment like oil & gas. This does not mean that this stock is dead money. I think investors who believe in the company's long-term success are still buying at these levels before the company actually starts to improve margins at a higher rate. It might take longer than expected given the business environment, but the stock is still trading at an interesting risk/reward ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.