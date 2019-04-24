Halliburton Dealing With U.S. Shale Maturation

The stock has painfully underperformed the oil sector and can hardly be viewed as a proxy for oil prices.

Source: Oilnow

Investment Thesis

Halliburton (HAL) is one of the most renowned oilfield services giant and presents many similarities with its main rival Schlumberger (SLB) that I have covered recently as well.

The company has a significant presence in well completions and fracking in the US shale, which makes Halliburton sensitive to any shifts in this particular region. The revenues in North America account for more than half of its total revenues.

Halliburton noted that the market for oilfield services had touched a bottom this first quarter and may rebound in 2019.

However, the market did not get enough evidence and quickly sold off the stock on the news.

If we look at Halliburton's rival Schlumberger, the rhetoric was a little bit different. The company was offering a positive outlook for its international business but was more cautious for its operations in the US shale which are seen struggling with investments expected to go down by 10% in 2019.

Jeff Miller, the CEO, said in the fourth-quarter conference call:

Commodity prices have rebounded, customer budgets are refreshed and we're back to work. Our results for the first quarter played out as we expected and I'm pleased with how our organization executed both in North America and internationally.

The investment thesis is quite simple here. Halliburton is an oil services company, and thus is not offering the same growth quality that we should expect when it comes to an oil investment, especially compared to the oil supermajors such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

The stock has painfully underperformed the oil sector and can hardly be considered as a proxy for oil prices. I still believe Halliburton is an excellent long-term investment but should be viewed as secondary in the oil group. Therefore, I recommend a hold for Halliburton.

Comparison between Halliburton and Schlumberger

As I said above, Halliburton and Schlumberger have a very similar business model. Both companies have a significant presence in the US shale and therefore are quite sensitive to any economic change in this region.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (63.83% in 1Q '19)

in 1Q '19) Drilling and Evaluation (36.16% in 1Q '19)

Schlumberger's business model is quite similar as we can see below:

The North America region represents 57.1% of the total revenues of Halliburton in 1Q '19. Halliburton is present in every unconventional Basin in the U.S. (e.g., DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, etc.)

Comparatively, the North America region represents 34.7% of the total revenues of Schlumberger (including Cameron US).

One characteristic that differentiates Schlumberger and Halliburton is that the latter has a stronger presence in the USA.

Conversely, while demand for North American completions services has weakened, the companies' international businesses are showing encouraging signs of recovery.

However, both companies have suffered a double-digit retracement of about 40% and 33%, respectively, in a one-year period.

Data by YCharts

Finally, while both companies are paying a good dividend, Halliburton's yield is 2.31% compared to Schlumberger's higher yield of 4.36%, which increases, even more, the performance gap between the two stocks, in favor of Schlumberger unfortunately.

HAL Financials: The raw numbers - First quarter 2019

Halliburton 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 4.279 4.957 5.444 5.940 5.740 6.147 6.172 5.936 5.737 Net Income in $ Million -32 28 365 -824 46 511 435 664 152 EBITDA $ Million 586 794 1036 1149 1013 1179 1116 1030 860 Estimated by Fun Trading Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0.56% 6.70% 0 0.80% 8.31% 7.05% 11.19% 2.65% EPS diluted in $/share -0.04 0.03 0.42 -0.95 0.05 0.58 0.50 0.76 0.17 Operating Cash Flow in $ million 5 346 1106 1011 572 956 777 852 -44 CapEx in $ Million 265 327 342 439 501 565 409 551 437 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -260 19 764 572 71 391 368 301 -481 Estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 2.11 2.14 1.90 2.34 2.33 2.47 2.06 2.01 1.38 Total LT Debt in $ million 10.91 11.15 10.94 10.94 10.89 10.87 10.46 10.46 10.31 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 867 871 873 873 878 880 878 872 873

Source: HAL filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $5.737 billion

Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.17 for 1Q '19 on $5.737 billion in revenues compared to $5.740 billion the same quarter last year.

However, revenues for the 1Q '19 were down 3.5% sequentially.

Net income reported for the fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $152 million, well above the $46 million for the same period last year. The North America region was the only region which showed a decrease of 7% this quarter

Lance Loeffler said in the conference call:

In North America, revenue decreased 7%, primarily driven by lower pricing in stimulation services, partially offset by higher artificial lift, cementing and stimulation services activity.

Highlights per region

In North America, revenue decreased by 7% YoY (1Q revenues $3.275 billion): Lower activity and pricing in stimulation services were to blame, whereas higher fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico helped to alleviate the loss of revenue. In the Latin America segment, revenue increased by 28% YoY (1Q revenues $0.992 billion): The increase was driven by higher activity for the majority of HAL's product service lines in Mexico. Also, revenue was bolstered by increased stimulation work and improved fluids activity in Argentina, offset in part by reduced drilling and testing activity in Brazil. In Europe/Africa/CIS, revenue increased 4% YoY (1Q revenues $0.748 billion): The increase came from higher activity across multiple product service lines in Ghana and the United Kingdom, partially offset by lower drilling activity in Azerbaijan. The Middle East/Asia, revenue increased 8% YoY (1Q revenues $1.127 billion): It came from higher completion tool sales across the region. Also, enhanced project management activity in India and improved drilling activity in the Middle East, whereas were offset by reduced fluids activity and weakening pricing in the Middle East.

2 - Free Cash Flow

I consider free cash flow as a good indicator of financial strength, and I always indicate it in my analysis.

Free cash flow is generally used to return a dividend to shareholders and also allow share buybacks. When FCF turns negative for an extended period, it is a sure sign of trouble.

The company will have to add more debt to compensate for the lack of sufficient cash available. Thus, monitoring the level of free cash flow quarterly is paramount.

Free cash flow yearly is $659 million ("TTM") despite a negative free cash flow estimated at $481 million in 1Q '19.

The dividend payment is $0.72 per share or a payout of $629 million annually.

Lance Loeffler indicated in the 1Q conference call:

Capital expenditures during the quarter were $437 million with our 2019 full-year CapEx firm at $1.6 billion. On a full-year basis, we expect to generate higher free cash flow than last year by engaging the appropriate levers in different markets. Optimizing capacity and structure in North America, driving pricing improvements and contract optimization internationally and managing working capital and CapEx.

HAL is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt is $8.93 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2.1X, which is good and similar to Schlumberger (SLB's net debt is ~$14.4 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2.1X).

Net interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $143 million. In the conference call, it said:

Net interest expense for the quarter was $143 million and we expect it to remain approximately the same for the next reporting period.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Halliburton's business presents a high probability for some revenue struggle in 2019, and while it is a long-term investment, perhaps the best in this category, investors must be aware of the additional risks attached to a "oil services company" like Halliburton or Schlumberger.

Despite an optimistic outlook provided by the company, the market remains unimpressed and continues to doubt that 2019 will be a year of gradual recovery in the sector led by regular oil prices. In the conference call, Lance Loeffler said:

let me provide you with some comments on how we believe the second quarter is shaping up. For our Drilling and Evaluation division, we are anticipating a second quarter rebound from typical seasonal disruptions in drilling activity, offset by ongoing mobilizations. Therefore, we expect sequential revenue to be up low single digits with margins increasing 50 to 150 basis points. In our Completion and Production division, with North America land activity improving and the worst in pricing deterioration behind us, we believe that revenues will increase mid single digits, while margin should be up 50 to150 basis points.

The cut in CapEx by 20% from $2 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion in 2019 is a clear sign that the company is expecting a slowdown of activity in the US shale this year, called the "Shale maturation" in the conference call. Schlumberger has been very clear about the shale slowdown while Halliburton has not provided enough clarification on this issue, in my opinion.

Thus, with a mixed outlook, it is quite challenging to be optimistic about the stock price going forward, and I recommend trading regularly about 30%+ of your position short term, taking profit of the volatility using technical analysis and the RSI, while holding your long-term position.

Technical Analysis

HAL is showing a long-term symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $32.00 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level, especially if oil prices momentum starts to slow down) and line support at about $28 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level depending on the oil prices again).

Symmetrical wedge patterns are not very indicative, and the chance of a decisive breakout can happen in both direction equally.

If oil prices start to show some fatigue and retrace a little, I see a potential breakout on the downside with a re-test of the $25.00 (double bottom), which will be an excellent buying opportunity. On the positive side, price could eventually re-test the next resistance at about $37, but it is only possible if the US shale shows renewed activities due to extra-bullish oil prices, which is not likely in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.