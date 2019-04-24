BlackBerry: More Detail On Cylance

Among other things, this article explains why such guidance might actually be realistic.

In that context, it's especially surprising that BlackBerry seemingly guided toward very significant growth deceleration at Cylance.

By acquiring Cylance, BlackBerry (BB) has somewhat shifted the narrative from its own Software and Services segment to the behavior of the new Cylance segment. Thus, with the BlackBerry long thesis now being more reliant on Cylance, it’s perhaps useful to dig a bit deeper regarding where Cylance stands today.

Growth Deceleration

One of the most amazing things about Cylance was how Cylance was growing at a 92% YpY rate during 2018, as can be seen here:

Yet, when it came the time to guide for FY2020, BlackBerry guided for Cylance to grow only 25-30% YoY. It seemed like an extreme deceleration. John Chen had the following to say during the Q4 FY2019 earnings conference call:

Daniel Chan Thanks for taking my questions. So can you put the expected growth of Cylance of 25% to 30% in context of last year's growth, where they stated, they were doing about 90%. What are the factors that are kind of changing your assumptions here? John Chen 90% is an abnormality because of a virus, I don't remember it was Petabyte [ph] or WannaCry is because of that. And then also the math of small number versus bigger numbers. And one other plan Dan you mentioned this, our apple-to-apple comparison, although I'm allergic to apple-to-apple comparison is actually 5% of the growth because we map their fiscal, in fiscal year into ours. So, mathematically, Chris and Steve to show you that if you're interested. So you really need to look at the 25% to 30% growth from their historical way is actually 5% higher than that.

So a deceleration from +92% to 25%-30% the next year seems pretty harsh. But as it turns out, most of this deceleration has happened already.

If we look at the three months to January 2019 YoY growth rate, that was already down to +34%. And if we look at the 9 months to January 2019 YoY growth rate, such was already down to +38%:

Hence, it doesn't take much to bring the revenue growth rate into the BlackBerry guidance range. This was something of a surprise for me, as I thought BlackBerry was being conservative. As we’ll see, both the already-happening deceleration and another emerging fact make the guidance realistic.

The Other Fact – Cylance Lost Dell

Although the market never reacted to the news, on Jan. 30 Dell announce dthat it was shifting its endpoint security strategy toward using a combination of Secureworks and CrowdStrike.

This is a rather amazing development. Back in 2015, Dell contracted with Cylanceto include Cylance’s products in its own Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise product. This started delivering growth to Cylance from 2016. And the growth was pretty strong, since Cylance was just a $11.1 million revenue company in 2015, compared to ~$170 million as of when acquired by BlackBerry.

With the late January announcement, Dell basically said it was no longer going to be relying on Cylance product for its integrated security offering. Now, Dell will continue to make Cylance available for those customers requiring it, but it will not push it as its own integrated security platform.

Obviously, this is going to have a large impact for Cylance on the Dell sales channel.

Timing

A few curiosities here:

Dell was a Cylance investor.

BlackBerry announced the Cylance acquisition on Nov. 16, 2018.

Dell announced it was dropping Cylance on Jan. 30, 2019.

BlackBerry closed the Cylance acquisition on Feb. 21, 2019.

Hence, this major development took place while the Cylance acquisition was announced, but not yet closed. One wonders if BlackBerry’s contract to acquire Cylance didn’t have clauses for significant material developments, or whether BlackBerry just chose to go ahead with it anyway.

Relevance

Dell was sure to be a large Cylance sales channel. Quite possibly, the largest. But how large? The only clue we have comes from Cylance’s disclosure as follows:

From this, it’s likely that Dell is the sales channel representing 14% of Cylance’s total revenue. However, it’s hard to know just how Cylance would calculate this revenue weight (how it treats subscriptions and whether it attributes past ongoing subscriptions to the channel partner, etc).

I should say that the 14% surprised me as being low. I expected it to be higher. After all, Dell is sure to be a gigantic channel partner shipping in excess of 10 million PCs per quarter. No other named customers or channel partners seem to come close (yet, at least one does).

Still, losing a large part of 14% of revenues, as Dell shifts elsewhere, is clearly enough to drive the existing 33% YoY growth rate into the 25%-30% guidance given by BlackBerry. Hence, this development is likely the reason for such “low” guidance, instead of a significant sandbagging of said guidance.

An Aside – The Emtek Deal

I wrote an article on BlackBerry losing the Emtek licensing deal. Indeed, Emtek has quit on BBM Consumer. However, in a research note, RBC is saying that BlackBerry “clarified” that Emtek would pay for the remaining licensing contract term in spite of no longer using the product.

This is positive in the sense that BlackBerry gets to charge another three years (at a reduced rate, since there were also hosting revenues involved). But it’s still negative in the sense that the contract is not going to be renewed, so it’s three years and done.

Conclusion

I draw two main conclusions here:

One is that BlackBerry is trying to shift the growth story toward Cylance, where there’s still significant growth to be had.

The second is that while BlackBerry’s Cylance revenue growth guidance seemed very conservative (25%-30% coming off 92% growth), it so happens that: 1) Cylance revenue growth had already collapsed in the quarters prior to BlackBerry closing the acquisition; 2) Cylance has in the meantime lost its main sales channel (DELL) because Dell will be removing Cylance from the integrated security solution it pushes into its customers. However, Dell will still make Cylance available for those customers requiring it.

To me, though, even more than Cylance, what’s not getting enough exposure is how BlackBerry booked a single IP licensing contract worth 17.9% of its revenues in Q4 FY2019, and didn’t even talk about that contract. This is especially glaring, because that single, huge, contract was paid in intangibles. I’ve written on that issue already, but it never ceases to amaze me that this even took place.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 49% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.