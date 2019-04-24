Five Below: A High Growth Stock

Investors looking to buy the stock should look at its growth potential, not just its PE multiple.

Five Below has a solid history of growth with revenue and earnings increasing at more than 20% per year.

Financials

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has a strong history of growth which is expected to continue into 2021. Over the last five years the company’s revenue has increased 23% per year and its earnings increased 31% per year. The company operates profitably with strong returns on equity and decent profit margins. Over the last five years the company’s profit margins have averaged around 7% and its return on equity has averaged around 24%.

The balance sheet shows that the company is conservatively financed with total liabilities representing only 34% of the value of the company’s total assets. The company does not carry any long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Five Below operates with ample working capital as its current ratio is 2.5 which means that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily covers its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

Five Below’s forward PE multiple is 36x with a stock price of $143. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 54x and its book value multiple is 13x. These multiples imply that Five Below is expensive.

Five Below data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Five Below has a history of growth. The company’s revenue and earnings have both steadily increased since the 2013/01 fiscal year. The analysts’ forecasts shows that this strong growth trend is expected to continue into the 2021/01 fiscal year.

Business Plans

Management expects the company’s strong growth to continue with Joel Anderson - President & CEO, stating in their latest earnings call,

Our ability to achieve 20% top-line growth with 20% plus bottom-line growth through 2020.

The top-line growth the CEO is referring to is revenue growth and the bottom-line growth is earnings growth. At first these growth rates of 20% plus may appear to be unrealistically high growth figures, but the company has averaged 23% revenue and 31% earnings per year growth over the last five years. So the CEO’s plans for 20% plus growth is merely continuing on with the company’s historical growth trends.

The company expects to achieve its 20% plus growth with a few initiatives. These include advertising, offering items up to $10, redesigned store front with self-checkout, and opening new stores.

Five Below has increased its focus on advertising with the CEO stating,

We continue to shift our marketing efforts into TV and digital advertising.

I think advertising is an important and necessary expense for retail businesses to drive sales growth. Five Below’s cheap items (under $5 as the company's name suggests) are affordable to younger shoppers and it makes sense that the company has ventured into digital advertising. The company has run tests with social media with video content on Instagram and YouTube aimed at influencing the younger generation.

Five Below plans to increase its advertising through social media with the CEO stating,

We will build upon our influencer testing throughout 2019.

Five Below has also being using ecommerce to advertise through email marketing. This is another advertising avenue that I think will benefit sales growth as the younger generation are more likely to engage through email and this is the generation that is Five Below’s demographic focus.

The company continues to see growth with its online website. A quick look at fivebelow.com gives an immediate impression of the company’s younger demographic. I think it’s a smart move utilizing ecommerce as this will also double up as advertising helping to increase sales. The advertising will help drive the younger generation into Five Below stores. After all, the younger generation loves to hang out in malls and shopping centres which have strategically placed Five Below stores.

The CEO has stated that the company is experimenting with higher priced items.

We launched the test within a handful of our stores, offering a limited assortment of higher price point items, currently up to $10, which is another example of our continued focus on innovation. We will continue to test this in 2019.

I like this idea - especially that management is first testing the effectiveness of selling items up to $10 rather than just assuming that it will work. If selling higher priced items proves effective then Five Below has found another source of revenue to further boost growth.

Five Below has also been testing the store front layout with the CEO stating,

We have been testing a redesigned front end. This reimaged experience includes self-checkout and additional impulse items in the checkout area.

Including a self-checkout is a good idea and I personally prefer to use them when I only have a few items and I want to exit quickly. I think that self-checkout’s will help drive sales when stores are busy as people may be put off buying when they see long queues at the checkout. In my experience, self-checkout’s are a fast exit even when busy (due to the high number of self-checkout machines compared to cash registers).

The company plans on opening 145 to 150 new stores during 2019. Five Below currently has around 750 stores which represents a 20% increase. During 2018 Five Below also increased its stores by 20% (by opening 125 stores). The company believes it has the potential to open 2,500 stores in the United States. If Five Below continues to increase its store count by 20% per year it could reach 2,500 stores within 8 years.

Management has plans to continue the company’s historical revenue and earnings growth rate of over 20% per year and I think they are in a good position to achieve their goals. The company is well managed and operates profitably with decent margins.

Stock Valuation

Five Below has a history of growth with its earnings increasing 31% per year over the last five years and the forecast earnings increasing 24% into the 2021/01 fiscal year. As Five Below has a history of earnings growth the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation.

Using the forecast growth rate of 24% leads to a forward PEG of around 1.5 with a 2021/01 PE multiple of 36x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Five Below is overvalued with a stock price of $143. Its fair value would be around $95.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Five Below chart by StockCharts.com

Since listing Five Below’s stock price essentially traded sideways up until 2016. In 2017 the stock began to surge higher and peaked in 2018 before pulling back with the stock market as it declined. The stock rallied this year along with the rally seen in the stock market.

The stock has made a significant advance so far this year having gained 60% since the low at the end of last year. In the short-term it’s always possible that the stock rallies some more before its next pullback. The stock rallied from a low of $62 in 2018 up to its high of $132 before the pullback. This $70 rally could be replicated this year and when added to the $90 pullback low from late last year gives a short-term target of $160.

A reason for concern is the fact that Five Below traded sideways up until 2016 while its revenue and earnings continued to climb at 20% per year. This is a classic case of the stock market being overly pessimistic (which can result from earnings misses amongst other reasons). The strong rally since 2016 was largely due to the stock playing catch-up.

Given the company’s 20% plus earnings growth, over the longer term Five Below has the potential for significant capital gains.

Conclusion

Five Below has plans in place so that the company can continue its 20% plus growth rate. These plans include advertising through social media to influence the younger demographic into their stores, Online website and email marketing, and increasing the number of stores by 20% per year to a target of 2,500 stores. Other plans include offering items above $5 up to $10, and redesigned store fronts with self-checkouts.

The company operates profitably with decent margins and it doesn’t carry any long-term debt on its balance sheet. Management feels confident that they can continue to drive revenue and earnings at a 20% plus growth rate.

The stock is somewhat expensive with a high forward PE multiple of 36x, but its PEG valuation is only 1.5x due to its high growth rate. Five Below is a high growth stock and the initial stock price slump from listing up until 2016 may give investors reason to be cautious. However, the stock has rallied strongly since 2017.

The stock is not that expensive and the strong rally is attracting interest from traders and speculators who can drive the stock price to incredible heights. I still think that Five Below is a sound long-term investment for patient investors. If the stock pulls back then I think this would make it a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.